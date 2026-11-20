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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored four unanswered goals to come from behind and defeat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Friday night at PPL Center.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-6-3-0) had its charge spearheaded by rookie Bill Zonnon, who notched the first two goals of the comeback and then assisted on a breathtaking game-winner by Harrison Brunicke.

Lehigh Valley broke a long-standing stalemate with a shorthanded goal 11:07 of the second period. Jack Studnicka intercepted a pass to the point, rushed up ice for a breakaway and whizzed a snap shot under the crossbar for the opening tally.

Helge Grans extended Lehigh Valley’s lead to two after accepting a cross-ice pass from Zach Aston-Reese and pounding his one-timer to the back of the net at 14:14 of the middle frame.

In need of a momentum shift, Zonnon delivered just what the Penguins needed 68 seconds after falling down by two. Zonnon wafted a backhand drive from the slot behind Alexei Kolosov for his seventh goal of the season and to bring Wilkes-Barre/Scranton back within one.

Zonnon brought the Penguins level, 2-2, with a backdoor tap-in at 3:24 of the third period while the two rivals were skating at four-on-four. Now with eight goals, Zonnon is tied for second-most among AHL rookies.

The Penguins continued to pressure the Phantoms until finally taking their first lead of the night with 4:15 left in regulation. Brunicke went back to retrieve a puck at the top of the circles in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s zone, then soared past several Phantoms before snapping his release past Kolosov for a highlight-reel worthy go-ahead goal.

After a successful penalty kill late in regulation, Atley Calvert buried an empty-netter to wrap things up.

The Penguins’ penalty kill went five-for-five on the night, and Taylor Gauthier recorded 29 saves to improve his personal record to 7-1-1 on the year. Kolosov posted 21 saves on 24 shots faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s returns home for its next game on Saturday to host Rochester. Puck drop for the Penguins and Americans is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena.