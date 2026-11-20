Dallas running back Marc Saracinaj goes for a big gain in the first quarter as he gets past North Pocono defensive back Tate Bowen.

Dallas running back Hunter Pitcavage carries the ball against North Pocono in the second quarter.

North Pocono’s Cole West breaks tackle attempts by Dallas defensive back Trevor Slavinski (20) and linebacker Jim Youngblood in the second quarter on way to a 41-yard touchdown.

Dallas quarterback Talen Geskey carries the ball in the first quarter as North Pocono defensive back Cole West makes the tackle.

Dallas’ Trevor Slavinski runs the ball in the first quarter as North Pocono defensive back Tate Bowen tries for the tackle.

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DALLAS TWP. — Some of those components that led to 12 consecutive victories abandoned Dallas on Friday night.

The end result was the end of the season for the Mountaineers.

Dallas turned over the ball four times and North Pocono rushed for 274 yards as the Trojans defended their District 2 Class 4A championship with a 26-7 victory.

“It’s not easy. It’s not easy going on the road and winning a championship,” said North Pocono coach Greg Dolhon, who was the starting quarterback at Wyoming Area in the late 1980s. “Dallas is a great football team, a young football team.

“I think we caught them on the rise the last couple years, so there’s going to be a lot to be said about them coming down the road.”

The four turnovers were uncharacteristic for Dallas (12-1), which had turned over the ball just twice in its last 10 games. The 274 rushing yards allowed were the most this season and only the second time an opponent topped 200 on the ground.

That was a lethal combination for Dallas, which ran 39 offensive plays to 15 by North Pocono (12-1) in the first half yet trailed 13-7 at the break.

“It’s a game of momentum,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “I’ll watch that film tonight. My gut is telling me we had an opportunity at two scores early. Even one gives you momentum.”

Dallas’ main nemesis — as was the case in two meetings in 2025 — was North Pocono’s Cole West. An all-state selection last season and a Cornell commit, West rushed 17 times for 155 yards. A receiver by trade, West gained most of his yardage on direct snaps.

West had two rushing touchdowns — a 41-yarder with 1:27 left in the first half to give the Trojans a 13-7 lead and a 5-yard score with 3:24 remaining for the final points of the game.

If West’s second touchdown didn’t seal the win then Oram Abutbul’s interception at his team’s 5-yard line with 1:36 remaining did.

“It didn’t feel too real,” Abutbul said, “but I love it. Tears everywhere. Honestly, I’m just enjoying it right now.”

West had the other interception, making the pick at his team’s 13-yard line to stop Dallas’ initial possession of the game.

A bad exchange from center resulted in North Pocono recovering a fumble early in the second quarter. West gained 23 yards on a run, quarterback Chase Zimmerman avoided two sack attempts to net 6 yards and running back Henry Wolff carried twice — including a 2-yard TD run — as the Trojans took a 7-0 lead at 7:08 of the second quarter.

Dallas answered with an 80-yard scoring drive to tie the score 7-7. Running back Marc Saracinaj bounced to the right side for a 47-yard gain on the second play of the 10-play drive. He finished it off with a 1-yard run.

The other big play on the Mountaineers’ only scoring drive came from receiver Tyce Mason.

Mason took a short pass from quarterback Talan Geskey and was hemmed in on the right side. He reversed field and picked up 9 yards to give Dallas a second-and-1 at the North Pocono 7-yard line.

Dallas’ first possession of the second half ended with a punt. The next was stopped by a fumble. The third ended in an interception.

Dallas ran just 14 plays in the second half while North Pocono ran 31, a complete flip of how the first half transpired.

“We weren’t happy,” West said of the first half. “We had to pick it up, and that’s what we did.”

North Pocono will play District 6 champion Bellefonte in the PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinals next weekend. Bellefonte (6-5) upset District 4 champion Shikellamy 38-21.

“We said it, just a great representation of District 2,” Mannello said. “They do everything the right way. They’re fundamentally sound and hats off to them.

“It’s hard to do what they did. Winning one district title is hard, but winning two in a row, hats off to them, coach Dolhon, his staff and the program.”

District 2 Class 4A Championship

North Pocono 26, Dallas 7

North Pocono`0`13`7`6 — 26

Dallas`0`7`0`0 — 7

Second quarter

NP — Henry Wolff 2 run (Shane Youngblood kick), 7:08

DAL — Marc Saracinaj 1 run (Brandon Miller kick), 2:51

NP — Cole West 41 run (kick failed), 1:27

Third quarter

NP — Jayden Taylor 2 run (Youngblood kick), 1:31

Fourth quarter

NP — West 5 run (run failed), 3:24

Team statistics`NP`DAL

First downs`16`15

Rushes-yards`42-274`36-170

Passing yards`16`126

Total yards`290`296

Passing`2-4-0`11-17-2

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-45`1-22

Fumbles-lost`1-1`2-2

Penalties-yards`2-25`5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — North Pocono, Wolff 12-54, Taylor 7-46, West 17-155, Chase Zimmerman 4-21, team 2-(minus-2). Dallas, Hunter Pitcavage 6-38, Saracinaj 12-83, Talan Geskey 13-54, Tyce Mason 3-(minus-8), Trevor Slavinski 1-7, team 1-(minus-4).

PASSING — North Pocono, Zimmerman 2-4-0-16. Dallas, Geskey 11-17-2-126.

RECEIVING — North Pocono, West 1-5, Wolff 1-11. Dallas, Mason 2-10, Bobby Gallagher 4-83, Jim Youngblood 1-9, Saracinaj 3-13, Owen Oldt 1-11.

INTERCEPTIONS — North Pocono, West 1-5, Oram Abutbul 1-12.

MISSED FGs — none