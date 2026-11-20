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SCRANTON — There was no letdown for Scranton Prep this week after winning a sixth straight District 2 title, nor were there any growing pains as the Cavaliers jumped up to state-level competition with Archbishop Wood visiting from District 12.

If anything, the Cavaliers looked even stronger on Friday night than they have all year, making a statement as the state playoffs opened up.

Scranton Prep was simply firing on all cylinders in all phases of Friday night’s PIAA Class 3A opening round game, cruising to a 49-7 win over Archbishop Wood at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Owen Jeffers accounted for five total touchdowns — three through the air and two with his legs — and also picked off a pass, a one-man demonstration of just how dominant the Cavaliers were on both sides of the ball.

“It feels great, we’ve been working hard, working our tails off,” Jeffers said. “To dominate a good team like that, it just feels awesome. But it’s the past now, we’ve got to keep going.”

On offense, Scranton Prep racked up 469 yards of total offense and scored on seven of the offense’s eight total drives.

Defensively, the Cavaliers picked off four passes, forced a fumble and bottled up Archbishop Wood’s star running back D’Andre Webb.

Webb entered on the strength of a 2,000-yard season and earned MVP honors in the Philadelphia Catholic League’s Blue division, but it was tough sledding for him in Scranton.

He needed 24 carries to gain his 98 yards, scoring Archbishop Wood’s only touchdown of the game in the third quarter when the game was already pretty much out of hand.

The Cavaliers won the toss, elected to take the ball first and were in the end zone within three minutes with Jeffers hitting a wide-open Ricky Dewey for 21 yards and a touchdown.

A fumble gave Prep the ball right back, and Jeffers used his legs to finish the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.

It was 14-0 Prep after one and 35-0 at the half: Dewey caught another touchdown pass, Jeffers added another touchdown run and Noah Krzywiec came up with the first of his two touchdown runs on the evening.

Everyone had a big piece of the action for the Cavaliers: Krzywiec and Dewey had two touchdowns each and Braedon McPartland scored once, on a shovel pass from Jeffers that he managed to turn upfield for a 68-yard score.

Brandon Farmer didn’t find the end zone but he did lead the Cavaliers with 116 yards on the ground, doing a lot of the work between the 20s to move Prep up and down the field.

Archbishop Wood was bitten by the turnover bug all night. A strong Vikings drive in the first half ended in a Jeffers interception in the end zone, the first of Scranton Prep’s four interceptions.

Both McPartlands, Braedon and his brother Owen, picked off passes along with Jeffers and Finn Mulligan.

“It’s the whole team, linemen, running backs, receivers and tight ends all doing their jobs,” Jeffers said. “Defense stepped up huge and stopped the PCL MVP, kept us on the field on offense and they had no answer for us.”

Scranton Prep improved to 12-1 on the year, with Friday night’s win marking the 12th in a row for the Cavs. They’ll play District 3 champion Wyomissing in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals at a site and time yet to be announced.

PIAA Class 3A First Round

Scranton Prep 49, Archbishop Wood 7

Archbishop Wood`0`0`7`0 — 7

Scranton Prep`14`21`7`7 — 49

First quarter

SP — Ricky Dewey 21 pass from Owen Jeffers (Tyler Bianchi kick) 9:13

SP — Jeffers 10 run (Bianchi kick) 4:47

Second quarter

SP — Noah Krzywiec 28 run (Bianchi kick) 11:02

SP — Dewey 26 pass from Jeffers (Bianchi kick) 4:41

SP — Jeffers 20 run (Bianchi kick) 0:50

Third quarter

AW — D’Andre Webb 1 run (Trevor Homnick kick) 8:08

SP — Braedon McPartland 68 pass from Jeffers (Bianchi kick) 7:54

Fourth quarter

SP — Krzywiec 41 run (Bianchi kick) 11:52

Team statistics`AW`SP

First downs`16`19

Rushes-yards`29-161`33-301

Passing yards`142`168

Total yards`303`469

Passing`11-23-4`8-9-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`3-31`1-19

Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-0

Penalties-yards`6-43`4-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — AW, Webb 24-98, Jack Drakeley 5-63. SP, Brandon Farmer 11-116, B. McPartland 12-60, Jeffers 4-43, Krzywiec 3-81, Team 1-(minus-3), Henry Barrett 2-4.

PASSING — AW, Drakeley 11-21-3-142, David Melcher 0-2-1-0. SP, Jeffers 8-9-0-168.

RECEIVING — AW, Melcher 5-54, Nick Carotenuto 5-66, David Robbins 1-22. SP, Dewey 4-59, B. McPartland 3-95, Krzywiec 1-14.

INTERCEPTIONS — AW, none. SP, Jeffers 1-0, B. McPartland 1-28, Finn Mulligan 1-0, Owen McPartland 1-0.

MISSED FGs — none.