Coach Marcus Freeman has Notre Dame two wins away from a return to the College Football Playoff. Up first is a clash with SMU tonight in South Bend.

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SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame will honor its seniors on Saturday when the No. 3 Fighting Irish take on unranked SMU, but the homefield farewell could extend beyond the seniors.

Although it’s possible that Notre Dame (9-1, No. 6 CFP) could host a College Football Playoff game, Saturday is the last guaranteed home appearance for seniors such as Boubacar Traore, Drayk Bowen and Luke Talich.

It could also be the final home appearance for a number of talented Fighting Irish juniors who may consider entering the NFL draft, including quarterback CJ Carr, cornerback Leonard Moore, linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, safety Tae Johnson and defensive end Bryce Young. Offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp, linebacker Jaiden Ausberry and defensive lineman Francis Brewu have also appeared in the NFL draft projections.

Although CFP rankings, the emotions of a Notre Dame Stadium farewell and the prospect of NFL futures are swirling around the Fighting Irish, Notre Dame center Ashton Craig said the players can handle the emotions of the moment and still focus on the challenge of playing SMU (7-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

“Obviously you’re playing the game that you love with the guys that you love,” Craig said. “It’s definitely a cool moment. But we still have to reach our full potential, and we have a job to do each and every Saturday for this group.”

Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class is coach Marcus Freeman’s first full high school class to complete four seasons with the program.

“They set the standard for the way this program goes,” Freeman said. “Our greatest responsibility is to leave this place better than we found it.”

“They will leave this place better than they found it.”

Freeman’s focus has been on getting the Fighting Irish to clean up mistakes after committing nine penalties against Boston College in a 41-7 victory.

“We’ve got to continue to focus on eliminating the plays where Notre Dame beats Notre Dame,” Freeman said.

Saturday’s game features two outstanding quarterbacks: Carr and SMU’s Kevin Jennings.

SMU ranks eighth nationally in passing offense, averaging more than 300 yards through the air per game. Jennings has passed for 2,973 yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Carr has passed for 2,385 yards with 23 TDs and only two interceptions.

Turnovers could play a role in Saturday’s outcome.

Notre Dame owns a plus-16 turnover margin and have cashed in to score 76 points off turnovers this season. SMU has committed 15 turnovers in 10 games, including three turnovers in a 49-7 loss to Wake Forest last week.

Freeman doesn’t put much stock in last week’s shocking loss by an SMU team that entered the game ranked No. 25.

“I believe in my heart that Wake Forest was an outlier,” Freeman said. “That was one of the craziest first halves of football I’ve seen.”

Wake Forest built a 42-0 halftime lead as SMU unraveled with turnovers, special teams mistakes and its defense giving up big plays.

Limiting the damage from Notre Dame’s methodical drives will be key for SMU.

“So we got to stop the run, try to limit those explosives, and make them drive the field,” SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said.

Lashlee said forcing Notre Dame into longer drives could create opportunities for mistakes, negative plays and turnovers.

“Ten-, 12-, 14-play drives are tough on everybody,” Lashlee said.

Lashlee is fine with a road trip to South Bend on the heels of the Wake Forest disaster.

“Having an opportunity to go on the road against an elite opponent that we know it’s going to take our very best to beat, regardless of what happened last week, I like that,” Lashlee said. “It’s a great opportunity. It’s a great challenge and we get to see what we’re made of.”

NO WHOLESALE CHANGES

Lashlee said that the Mustangs won’t overhaul their attack because of one bad half.

“I don’t think you knee jerk,” Lashlee said. “We played 20 halves of football this year. That’s the only half of football in the first half that’s looked like that. I think you look at us over five years … like, we’re not going to just throw everything out and start over and say, “Well, what we’re doing is crazy and wrong.”

SENIOR NIGHT LETDOWN

SMU suffered a Senior Night letdown in last week’s 49-7 loss to Wake Forest.

It was particularly painful because it was the final home appearance for Jennings.

“I think that’s the first time in five years we haven’t sent the seniors out the right way,” Lashlee said.

Lashlee said that Jennings’ impressive career, including a 16-2 record at home and a 12-1 mark in ACC games as a starter, is a reason that one disappointing afternoon should not overshadow his accomplishments.

“It won’t define him or us,” Lashlee said. “He didn’t lose the game; we lost the game. None of us did our best.”

DIFFERENCE MAKER

Freeman had high praise for Irish defensive end Traore.

“He’s a difference maker,” Freeman said. “Offenses have to account for where Boubacar is, and that might mean he’ll get a double team. That might mean that if you single him up, he’s going to have a sack fumble like he did in the (Boston College) game.

“He’s creating a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and he’s doing a tremendous job in the run game. That’s something that not many stats will show that he’s doing his exact job that he’s supposed to do in the run game, and so he’s a complete player.”