Joe Milton (14) is set to make his second straight start at quarterback for the Eagles on Sunday.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and the Steelers fell flat last week against the Bengals heading into Philadelphia on Sunday.

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PHILADELPHIA — Perhaps the Steelers should have stayed attached at the hip pads with the Eagles — as they were when they merged for the 1943 season to form the Steagles — to avoid such an ignominious losing streak in Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh’s losing streak in Philly spans 11 games over six decades, three stadiums, four Steelers coaches including Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin and has even predated — wait for it — the Super Bowl.

That’s right, the Steelers haven’t won in Philadelphia since 1965. The first Super Bowl was played after the 1966 season on Jan. 15, 1967.

Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh on Dec. 4, 1966, the first of four straight wins at Franklin Field. The Steelers won three more times at Veterans Stadium and all four games at their current home, Lincoln Financial Field.

The average margin of victory for the Eagles over the last three games (2016, 2022 and 2024) is 22.3 points, while the overall margin of victory since the streak started is 11.7 points.

“We feel like we need to take care of that,” coach Mike McCarthy said.

Good news for the Steelers: This should be their best chance to win in Philly in years, even as Pittsburgh is reeling from a 38-18 beatdown at the hands of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the scorching Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers are the betting favorite to win Sunday and snap the streak, and for good reason.

This anticipated showdown when the NFL schedule dropped has instead turned into such a must-miss contest as the Eagles slog through a seven-game losing streak that the game was bumped from the national TV window to a pedestrian 1 p.m. kickoff.

If a losing streak falls in Philadelphia, and no one is around to watch it, does it count?

“I’d have to look and really study to see what those glaring weaknesses are,” Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. “But a lot of respect for what they got over there. They’ve won Super Bowls, they’ve had some really good teams, some really great fronts, so we’re going to have our hands full.”

While Pittsburgh appears plenty capable of reaching the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons, the Eagles are set for their first losing season under sixth-year coach Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni promised a deep dive into the Eagles’ woes during their bye week and returned with no obvious answers. He reaffirmed his commitment to quarterback Joe Milton for a second straight game — replacing the ineffective Tanner McKee, who replaced the injured Jalen Hurts — and offensive coordinator Sean Mannion remains the play-caller even as he leads one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

“I think we have a good plan of action moving forward of the things that we want to do to move forward and to get better,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, we haven’t been good enough on offense, but I like our plan of attack and our process that we went through last week.”

Playing against a stale offense should be more good news for the Steelers.

If the Steelers are looking for one more sign that this should be the year they snap the streak, consider this: The Giants lost 13 straight games in Philadelphia until they finally won two weeks ago.

Yeah, it’s been that kind of year for the Eagles.

NEED TO KNOW

• Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) at Philadelphia (2-7).

• Latest odds: Steelers by 3 1/2.

• Against the spread: Steelers 6-3; Eagles 1-8.

• Last week: Steelers lost to Cincinnati 38-18; Eagles had a bye.

• Last meeting: Eagles beat the Steelers 27-13 on Dec. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia.

• Series record: Eagles lead 50-29-3.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Steelers offensive line vs. Eagles pass rush. The Steelers have struggled in road games to block for Aaron Rodgers and the run game. Rodgers has been sacked just six times in Pittsburgh’s four home games this season (all wins). Rodgers has been sacked 20 times in five road games (where the Steelers are 2-3) and Pittsburgh has yet to score a rushing touchdown on the road.

The Eagles are playing for the first time since they traded defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville. Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo are expected to shoulder even more of the load while the Eagles try to find a replacement for Davis. Byron Young and Ty Robinson could rotate with more snaps against the Steelers.

The Eagles had six sacks in their last game against the Giants.

STATS AND STUFF

• The Steelers’ last win in Philadelphia came on Oct. 24, 1965, when they defeated the Eagles 20-14.

• Franklin Field still stands on the edge of Penn’s campus and is the home to the annual Penn Relays track and field event.

• The Eagles are 5-0 coming off a bye under Sirianni.

• The Eagles are 30-9-2 against the Steelers as the home team.

• Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley has rushing touchdowns in three straight games for the fourth time in his NFL career.

• The Steelers are 16-3 and with a six-game winning streak since 2000 after losing by a 20-plus points.

• The Eagles have been outscored by 83 points. Pittsburgh has outscored opponents by 16.

• The Eagles have the longest losing streak in the NFL and their worst since an eight-game slide in 2012.