New data shows 2,700 jobs, $300M in wages added in 2025

Pennsylvania has planted more than 5.4 million trees toward its commitment to plant 34 million trees by 2033 — contributing to the partnership’s regional goal of 250 million trees. From left: Gov. Josh Shapiro, David Naftzger, Executive Director, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers; DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn; Pa. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.

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Outdoor recreation continues to drive jobs, economic development, tourism, and quality of life across Pennsylvania, reflecting Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to expanding outdoor recreation and creating economic opportunity.

Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry added 2,700 jobs and $300 million in wages in 2025, supporting more than 179,000 workers and generating $9.8 billion in wages across the Commonwealth, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

The industry generated $20.2 billion in total economic impact in 2025.

Outdoor recreation accounts for 2% of Pennsylvania’s gross domestic product (GDP), and average wages have increased 17% — or approximately $8,000 — since Shapiro took office.

These results reflect the Shapiro Administration’s investments through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) in parks, trails, and outdoor recreation infrastructure, as well as the work of the Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation (OOR) to support businesses and communities across the Commonwealth.

“DCNR’s mission goes beyond stewarding our natural resources, operating our state parks, and supporting community conservation — we have a critical role to play growing Pennsylvania’s economy,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy has grown by 20%, added 15,000 jobs, and increased wages in the outdoor workforce by more than 27%.

Several outdoor recreation sectors have seen significant growth:

• Outdoor recreation-based travel and tourism, which contributes $6.2 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and has grown 34% percent since 2023.

• Construction related to outdoor recreation infrastructure, which has increased 80% and supports more than 3,000 jobs across Pennsylvania.

• Health and wellness-related outdoor businesses, with 79% growth since 2023.

• Boating and fishing, Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor recreation activities by economic impact, contributing nearly $900 million to the Commonwealth’s GDP and growing 58% since 2023.

• Outdoor recreation manufacturing, which contributes $2.7 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and has grown 18% since 2023.

Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Nathan Reigner said, “From actions as big as establishing Pennsylvania’s 125th state park to those as direct as delivering micro-grants to more than two dozen small businesses, Pennsylvania’s ‘all-of-the-above’ approach to growing our outdoor recreation industry is delivering real results.”

These efforts include:

• Investing $246 million in state park and forest infrastructure.

• Investing $315 million in more than 1,100 park and recreation projects.

• Launching Pennsylvania—The Great American Getaway

• Holding the first-ever Pennsylvania Outdoor Economy Summit to grow the state’s outdoor recreation industry.

• Expanding state parks with the inclusion of Laurel Caverns State Park — the 125th state park and first underground.

• Funding micro-grants totaling $45,000 to 21 outdoor recreation businesses across 19 counties through the OBA PA’s inaugural Trout Tank grants program.

Pa. has planted 5.4 million trees; committed to 34 million by 2033

Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Departments of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week planted a red oak tree on the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex grounds in Harrisburg, alongside representatives of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP).

As Chair of the GSGP, the Governor is leading a regional initiative to plant 250 million trees by 2033 across 8 states and 2 Canadian provinces.

Over the last two years, GSGP members have planted 57 million trees towards their goal — including 30 million trees under the Governor’s leadership — to improve air and water quality, reduce flooding, provide wildlife habitat, and create healthier communities, while benefiting agriculture by protecting soil and water resources and supporting pollinators and other beneficial wildlife.

“Three years ago, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers set an ambitious goal, and so far, we are making significant progress towards accomplishing that goal as we have planted more than 57 million trees in just two years,” Shapiro said. “It is our shared responsibility to protect our vital natural resources, and we are going to continue to work together to protect the Great Lakes for generations to come.”

Pennsylvania is contributing to this regional effort with a commitment to plant 34 million trees across the Commonwealth by 2033. Pennsylvania planted approximately 2.7 million trees in 2024 and 2.75 million in 2025, bringing the Commonwealth’s total to more than 5.4 million trees planted toward its goal.

While Pennsylvania’s connection to the Great Lakes region centers on the Lake Erie watershed, its commitment to the GSGP’s conservation work extends statewide through conservation, reforestation, urban forestry, watershed restoration, mine land reclamation, and community greening efforts.

“Trees are an investment in our communities, our environment, and our future. Through the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Trees Initiative, states and provinces are working together to plant 250 million trees by 2033 — improving water quality, providing wildlife habitat, supporting healthier communities, and strengthening our region for generations to come,” said David Naftzger, Executive Director, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers.

Tree plantings through Chesapeake Bay restoration programs, urban and community forestry projects, Pennsylvania Invasive Replace-ive Program, seedlings from DCNR’s Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, abandoned mine land reclamation projects, and Community Conservation Partnership Program grants all contribute toward the goal.

“Every tree planted helps improve water quality, restore wildlife habitat, reduce flooding, capture carbon, and make our communities healthier and more resilient,” Dunn said. “DCNR is proud to help lead this effort and support projects that will benefit Pennsylvanians for generations to come.”

Additionally, the Shapiro Administration’s Strategic Plan for Agriculture recognizes that a strong agricultural economy and environmental stewardship go hand in hand — prioritizing innovation, research, technical assistance, and on-farm conservation to protect soil health and water quality.

“Agriculture doesn’t stop at state or national lines, and neither should our efforts to support it,” Redding said.

Nearly 600 fish rescued on Susquehanna River near Sunbury

Riverkeeper John Zaktansky reports that the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association again partnered with Susquehanna University to remove fish from pools in the passageway around the Adam T. Bower Memorial dam on the Susquehanna River near Sunbury.

A total of 580 fish representing 22 different species were collected. Fish were weighed, measured, IDed and returned to the river below the dam. Levels of dissolved oxygen were getting dangerously low in each of the pools with higher concentrations of fish, so it was essential to move them efficiently.

Among those collected, more than half were smallmouth bass, but there were an assortment of other interesting species, including American eels.