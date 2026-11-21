Michigan fans storm the field after their triple overtime win over UCLA on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Washington safety Paul Mencke Jr. (31) and offensive lineman Drew Azzopardi (74) celebrate after Indiana missed field goal in overtime to decide the game.

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ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 4 UCLA won its first 10 games of the season by taking care of the football and forcing turnovers. Now they’re 10-1.

The previously unbeaten Bruins lost their first game in large part because quarterback Ty Dieffenbach turned the ball over three times and they took the ball away from Michigan only once.

Then in the third overtime period, Bryce Underwood threw a 2-point conversion pass Jalen Hoffman, lifting the Wolverines to an 18-16 victory on Saturday night.

“We can’t turn the ball over all the way down there by the goal line and hand points away,” Bruins coach Bob Chesney said.

The Bruins (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) blew a chance to clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game and move a step closer toward earning a first-round bye in the 12-team postseason after entering the game No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Wolverines (6-5, 3-5) become bowl eligible under embattled coach Kyle Whittingham.

“That’s a positive,” Whittingham said. “We get to play together one more time — hopefully.”

Michigan made a defensive stop against UCLA backup quarterback Madden Iamaleava to start the third overtime, which requires teams to trade 2-point conversion plays from the 3-yard line.

For the win, Underwood rolled right and threw a dart to Hoffman in the corner of the end zone.

“Bryce threw a bullet and Jalen did a good job with the route,” Whittingham said.

Maize-and-blue clad fans filled almost every inch of the Big House turf, celebrating a win in the last home game of the season in what has been a mostly miserable fall for the Wolverines.

Like a lot of games in Ann Arbor this season, the finish was dramatic.

Underwood threw a tiebreaking, 6-yard touchdown pass to Mason Bonner early in the fourth quarter to give Michigan a 10-3 lead. The Bruins then forced overtime when running back Anthony Woods took a direct snap, ran toward the line and threw a 1-yard jump pass to Brayden Loftin with 10 seconds left in regulation to pull into a 10-10 tie.

Dieffenbach was injured when he was tackled on a run in overtime. He was put on a stretcher and carted off the field with what appeared to be a hip injury.

“Not the greatest moment to lose him,” Chesney said.

Iamaleava’s brother, Nico, was UCLA’s starter until a season-ending leg injury in a win over Oregon last month.

“We face adversity a lot,” Chesney said.

Iamaleava, who has played sparingly this season, filled in for Dieffenbach as the Bruins ended the first possession in overtime with Mateen Bhaghani’s 38-yard field goal. Michigan answered with Jacob Baggett’s 29-yard field goal.

Baggett made a 52-yard field goal and Bhaghani matched it with a 38-yard kick in the second overtime.

Underwood started for the first time since losing his job on Oct. 17 against Penn State and was 11 of 24 for 127 yards, throwing his first touchdown pass since Sept. 26 and losing a fumble.

“Today, it showed that it’s within us to go out there and dominate,” Underwood said.

Michigan’s Savion Hiter ran 26 times for 104 yards.

The Bruins, meanwhile, struggled offensively so much that their longest play was a 27-yard run on fake punt.

“Defensively, they are really good,” Chesney said.

WASHINGTON 27, No. 6 INDIANA 24

SEATTLE — Not only is Indiana’s quest to defend its national title in peril, the Hoosiers might not even get a chance to defend their Big Ten crown.

The Hoosiers’ third trip to overtime in the past four weeks turned out to be the opposite of the charm, as Washington tipped Paddy McAteer’s 37-yard field goal wide in the extra period to come away with an upset and send the crowd at Husky Stadium storming the field.

“I give Washington a lot of credit; great win for them,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. “Our guys fought in the second half, but they made one more play than we did, and that was it.”

A victory would have put the Hoosiers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) a win away from their second straight trip to the Big Ten Championship Game. Instead, the conference picture is in chaos, thanks to the Huskies (7-4, 4-4) and Michigan, which upset No. 4 UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime.

The Hoosiers still have a route to Indianapolis, but they would need to beat Purdue and get help to make it.

If Indiana — which also lost to Ohio State on Oct. 17 — misses its conference championship game entirely, it would dramatically slash the Hoosiers’ hopes to make the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Cignetti made multiple personnel changes Saturday, but while both of them worked initially, neither were enough to send the Hoosiers to the win.

For the second time in the past three games, Indiana made a switch at quarterback, this time bringing Josh Hoover back in for Grant Wilson in the third quarter. Wilson, who had replaced Hoover in Indiana’s overtime win over Minnesota and played last week against USC, hit Charlie Becker for a 74-yard touchdown on the Hoosiers’ first play from scrimmage but struggled after that, finishing 8 for 16 for 119 yards.

Wilson was nearly picked off on the Hoosiers’ first drive of the third quarter — it was ruled incomplete after video review — but the drive ended on a Nico Radicic field goal attempt that was blocked by UW offensive lineman Drew Azzopardi.

That ended up being enough for Cignetti to make a move.

“I went in fully hoping and believing Grant would do well and make it through the whole game,” Cignetti said. “We just got a little shaky there, something I sensed. Josh came in and made a few plays.”

Hoover finished 7 for 13 for 121 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown to Nick Marsh. Becker finished with six catches for 167 yards.

The blocked third-quarter kick also led Cignetti to switch kickers, from Radicic to McAteer.

“We’ve missed too many field goals this year,” Cignetti said. “The other guy had made them. That was the plan going in — we gave him an opportunity, and he missed the field goal.”

Washington’s Demond Williams Jr. finished 24 for 41 for 227 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 88 yards and a score. In the Huskies’ overtime possession, Washington’s offense went nowhere before Tyler Robles connected on a 46-yard kick that proved to be the game-winner.

The Huskies outgained Indiana 443-392.

NEBRASKA 31, No. 16 OHIO STATE 28

LINCOLN, Neb. — A decade’s worth of pent-up frustration came pouring out after Nebraska went into victory formation, Anthony Colandrea took one last snap and kneeled, and thousands of fans came rushing onto the field to celebrate the end of one of the most hard-to-believe streaks in college football.

Nebraska, the proud program that ranks eighth in all-time wins but has been in a down cycle for most of the last 25 years, finally broke its 31-game losing streak against Associated Press Top 25 opponents with a 31-28 victory over No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday.

“We’ve got to give credit to the fans because we all know it’s not easy being a Husker fan,” center Justin Evans said. “But it’s harder being a player for the Huskers. All the fans that support us through the hard losses who still told us to keep our heads up, this one is for them — 100%.”

Colandrea passed for three touchdowns, including a 26-yarder to Quinn Clark midway through the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game. The Huskers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) not only ended their Top 25 skid, they also quashed Ohio State’s hopes of getting into the College Football Playoff.

They did it with a physical run game led by Jamal Rule and Isaiah Mozee and a clutch performance by Colandrea, who threw for 200 yards and ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on a misty afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3, No. 14 CFP), who close the regular season next week against rival Michigan, lost a third game to an unranked opponent for the first time since 2011.

“It’s just difficult because you have so many guys that you know pour their heart into this stuff, and it’s difficult to choke down a season like this,” Ohio State center Carson Hinzman said. “But, damn, we got one more game, and luckily for us, it’s the most important game we have all year.”

The Huskers had blown fourth-quarter leads and lost to Indiana, Oregon and Washington this season, and there surely was some anxiety among the 85,000 fans when Ja’Kobi Jackson crashed into the end zone from a yard out with 3:52 left to make it a three-point game.

Colandrea picked up 5 yards to convert a third-and-2 just ahead of the two-minute timeout and ran for 6 more on a third-and-5 with under a minute to play. He took one more snap, and then the fans came out of the stands.

“Sometimes you have to be great when everybody tells you you’re not very great,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said. “And you have to be great before your time of breakthrough. Or you have to be great even after they say you used to be great. Today I called on them all to go be great. Not to be special and not to be different. This wasn’t some big upset. We didn’t have some crazy game plan. We didn’t trick them. We played our style of football.”

Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith, who came in as the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, caught six passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns against a Nebraska defense playing without its best cornerback, the injured Andrew Marshall.

The Buckeyes tied it 21-all when they went 76 yards in 14 plays after the second-half kickoff, with Bo Jackson crashing into the end zone from a yard out.

Nebraska got a short field to open the fourth quarter after Jacory Barney returned a punt 21 yards to the Ohio State 38, and John Hohl’s 33-yard field goal put the Huskers up 24-21.

The Huskers got the ball right back near midfield when Jamir Conn broke up a pass intended for Smith. The ball popped up and Victor Evans III came down with it.

Rule bulled ahead for a first down on fourth-and-1, and five plays later Colandrea hit Clark in the end zone to make it a 10-point game.

The win came on senior day, which made it even more special, Rhule said.

“They came here at a time the program was losing and they stabilized it,” he said. “They went to a bowl game. They erased that. They went to three bowl games. It was time to win this type of a game. Not because of something anyone says outside, but because they’re capable and they’re able.”

No. 13 IOWA 34, ILLINOIS 17

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — L.J. Phillips Jr. ran for 154 yards and a touchdown, Iowa’s stingy defense shut out Illinois in the second half for a fourth consecutive win.

It was the third game in a row that Phillips ran for at least 100 yards. Xavier Williams added 59 yards rushing and a score, and Hank Brown ran for 32 yards and another TD, as the Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 15 CFP) outgained Illinois 264-28 on the ground.

Brown also was 13 of 26 for 138 yards through the air, helping Iowa continue its pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth.

Katin Houser threw for 318 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions for Illinois (6-5, 4-4), which dropped its second in a row after a four-game winning streak. Collin Dixon caught eight passes for 142 yards while Brayden Trimble had four catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

MINNESOTA 20, NORTHWESTERN 17

MINNEAPOLIS — Luke Drzewiecki made a 44-yard field goal as the clock expired to lift Minnesota over Northwestern 20-17 on Saturday.

With the win, Minnesota (6-5, 4-4 in the Big Ten) becomes bowl-eligible for the eighth time in head coach P.J. Fleck’s 10 seasons with the program.

Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns and tailback Darius Taylor rushed for 108 yards on 15 carries as the Gophers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Wildcats quarterback Nicco Marchiol, in his third straight start filling in in for the injured Aidan Chiles, drove Northwestern 71 yards in the final three minutes and scrambled for a 7-yard touchdown run that tied the game 17-17 with 32 seconds to play.

But that gave Lindsey the time to make his best throw of the day as he hit Noah Jennings along the left sideline for 34 yards, putting the ball at Northwestern’s 29 to set up Drzewiecki’s game-winner.

WISCONSIN 42, PURDUE 10

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph ran for two long scores, made a spectacular catch for his first career touchdown reception, and Darrion Dupree added two TD runs Saturday to help Wisconsin blow out Purdue 42-10.

The Badgers have won 19 straight in the series, the Big Ten’s longest active streak. They haven’t lost to Purdue since 2003, haven’t lost at Ross-Ade Stadium since 1997 and have won the last six meetings by double digits.

Joseph was solid through the air after reclaiming the starting job, going 12 of 18 for 114 yards — his highest yardage total since Week 5 against Michigan State. But he also showed his versatility. Joseph rushed 16 times for a season high 187 yards with scoring runs of 32 and 66 yards while also catching a 13-yard TD pass and throwing the lead block on the Badgers first score of the game.

Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) did most of its damage on the ground, rushing for a season-high 381 yards. Dupree had 16 carries for 125 yards and two TDs for the second straight week.

The Boilermakers (3-7, 2-6) have lost five straight since winning back-to-back league contests in October. Quarterback Ryan Browne was 13 of 32 for 133 yards with one interception. Fame Ijeboi rushed 10 times for 40 yards and one TD.