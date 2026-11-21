Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sits on the field after suffering what proved to be a season-ending knee injury during last Sunday’s win over the Patriots. Hutchinson was hurt while celebrating a sack of quarterback Drake Maye.

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell leads his team with the same emotion and passion he showed while playing tight end over 10 NFL seasons.

He takes chances, often going for it on fourth down even when field position and distance indicate punting the ball away. The Lions have won and lost with such gambles, yet Campbell believes his coaching style shows his players he has confidence in them.

The coach also understands player celebrations following touchdowns, turnovers and other good plays. Football is an emotional game and Campbell sees player celebrations after making good plays as part of expressing that emotion.

He hasn’t changed his mind, not even after watching star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffer a season-ending torn ACL while celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye early in last week’s 35-10 Lions victory.

“As for celebrations, I used to pump my arm and I think I tore my bicep one time,” he said. “I don’t think we need some big lesson about how to celebrate and how not to celebrate. Guys, let’s be smart, you know, understand what it is. Don’t put yourself in jeopardy. Let’s not do backflips.”

After hearing about this latest severe injury, Cam Skattebo of the New York Giants said he will no longer do backflip celebrations. At least not in the regular season.

That’s fine, but Hutchinson got hurt during a relatively simple celebration with no backflips. Detroit now must play the remainder of this year without the team’s first-round pick out of Michigan, the second player selected overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

That’s a bitter pill to swallow, but Campbell believes his team is up to the challenge and in better position than two years ago when Hutchinson’s broken leg in Week 6 ended his 2024 season.

“Knowing Hutch, he will attack this like he did the last time and he will come back better than ever next year,” Campbell said. “Moving forward we will pick up the slack, and it’s going to require a lot out of everybody. One guy cannot pick up the slack of Aidan Hutchinson, but we have enough here to weather this storm and rise above it.”

For Detroit’s sake, Campbell better be right about his playoff contending team. There are more than enough football-related injuries without celebration mishaps, and losing a player like Hutchinson — who had 24 combined tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defended this season — will definitely be felt.

Football is a physical contact sport where injuries are not only expected but guaranteed, and NFL teams must submit weekly reports detailing the status of their banged up players.

Those lists are rarely short. Teams simply do not go through seasons unscathed, and disaster is always one play away. Expression and emotion aside, it is even worse when players injure themselves while celebrating after plays are whistled dead.

Hutchinson is not the first NFL player to get hurt while celebrating a great play and likely will not be the last. He isn’t even the first Lion.

In 2014 Detroit linebacker and edge rusher Stephen Tulloch sacked then-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tore his ACL while foolishly taunting the future Hall of Famer. Rodgers was well-known for his excellent playing ability as well as the “Discount Double-Check” insurance company ads he appeared in at that time. Tulloch went down and was lost for the season when his version of the double-check move went wrong.

Also in 2014 edge rusher Lamarr Houston of the Chicago Bears tore his ACL while celebrating a quarterback sack in a game against New England. To make matters worse, Houston hurt himself celebrating with the Bears down by 25 points in the fourth quarter of an eventual loss.

Twenty-five years ago, on Dec. 15, 2001, Arizona Cardinals rookie kicker Bill Gramatica made a first-quarter, 42-yard field goal against the Giants in the Meadowlands. He jumped for joy in celebration and tore his right ACL when he landed. That left the Cardinals scrambling for another kicker before Gramatica returned in 2002.

Longtime fans will remember Washington Redskins quarterback Gus Frerotte, who injured himself in a 1997 game against the Giants. Frerotte ran for a touchdown on a third and goal play and celebrated his success by famously headbutting a padded wall. His exuberance was so overwhelming that he sprained his neck despite the padding on the wall and in his helmet.

Even after playing 15 seasons in the NFL, Frerotte is most remembered for one ill-timed and misguided celebration.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw wasn’t necessarily celebrating, but simply running in place and bouncing up and down on the sidelines in anticipation of re-entering the game when he tore his left Achilles tendon during Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11, 2024.

His injury occurred during the second quarter, and his loss was felt as Kansas City won the game 25-22 in overtime. Greenlaw required surgery and missed several weeks of the following season before returning to action.

Such celebration injuries are not limited to football.

On July 25, 2010, Wes Helms of the Florida Marlins got a game-winning hit in a walk-off victory over the Atlanta Braves. The players on the Marlins bench erupted with joy and outfielder Chris Coghlan jumped in the air to give Helms a shaving cream pie to the face in celebration.

Coghlan tore the meniscus in his left knee, underwent surgery and missed the rest of the 2010 season. He said his experience should teach other players a lesson to be careful not to overdo things while celebrating.

Too bad Coghlan wasn’t there to keep Aidan Hutchinson safe from unnecessary harm. The Lions are better with him on the field.

David Jolley is a writer, author, public relations and marketing communications consultant, sports fan and historian. For more content, visit davidajolley.com.