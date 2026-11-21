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One night after scoring four unanswered goals for a comeback win, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins allowed eight straight tallies in their 8-1 loss to the Rochester Americans on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fell to 9-7-3-0 with the loss. All eight Rochester goals came in 17:39 of game time, split evenly with four goals in the second period and four goals in the third period.

Tristan Broz put the Penguins up, 1-0, with a backhand shot that slipped through traffic and through Talyn Boyko’s five-hole 91 seconds into the second period.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton held that lead until 10:23 of the middle frame, when former Penguin Conor Sheary ripped a shot from the left dot off the far post and in.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz cleaned up a loose puck at the Penguins’ goal line to give Rochester the lead at 12:40 of the period, then Sheary scored a power-play goal 26 seconds later for a 3-1 edge.

Justin Polin polished off a two-on-one rush for his team-leading 11th goal of the year at the 15-minute mark of the second stanza, increasing the Americans’ lead to three.

Another former Penguin, Caleb Jones, notched another power-play goal 1:29 into the third period. Thirty-nine seconds after that, Fiddler-Schultz buried a shorthanded goal to make it a commanding 6-1 lead.

Matthew Peca and Zac Funk scored in short order for Rochester’s seventh and eighth goals, concluding the outburst with 11:58 left in regulation.

Taylor Gauthier replaced Joel Blomqvist after the Americans’ fourth tally. Blomqvist left the game with 12 saves on 16 shots faced. Gauthier posted seven saves on 11 shots in relief.

Boyko earned the win with 28 stops for Rochester.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is its third visit to Chocolatetown this month, as the Penguins take on the Hershey Bears on Wednesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.