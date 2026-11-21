Notre Dame cornerback Jayden Sanders (12) celebrates after coming up with an interception against SMU on Saturday.

🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s defense held SMU to its lowest point total since 2016, and the No. 3 Fighting Irish ground out a 24-3 victory Saturday.

It was SMU’s lowest point total since a 33-3 loss to TCU in September 2016.

Notre Dame (10-1) stopped six SMU drives inside Fighting Irish territory. Notre Dame turned the Mustangs (7-4) over three times on downs, at the 19, the 2 and the 3.

After rolling up a streak of 126 consecutive games scoring in double-digits, SMU has now suffered back-to-back losses scoring less than 10 points. The Mustangs were defeated 49-7 last week by No. 10 Wake Forest.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr completed 19 of 29 passes for 312 yards and a TD.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings was 24-of-45 for 216 yards.

Notre Dame forged a 17-3 halftime lead thanks to a couple of spectacular plays.

Jordan Faison made a one-handed grab in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown from Carr that gave Notre Dame a 14-3 lead.

SMU drove to the Notre Dame 24, but a leaping interception in the end zone by Jayden Sanders stopped the Mustangs late in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: The Mustangs fell to 0-3 against ranked teams this season, losing to Louisville, Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

Notre Dame: The Irish can lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff next week. They were sixth in this week’s rankings.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame visits Syracuse on Saturday.

SMU visits Stanford on Saturday.