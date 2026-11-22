PHILADELPHIA — Joe Milton made a perfect throw to DeVonta Smith and the wide receiver rolled out of bounds to get the first down that closed out the Philadelphia Eagles’ first win since September.

The catch ignited a sideline celebration of hugs and helmet slaps that was long overdue for a team accustomed to championship expectations that instead was mired in the franchise’s worst losing streak in 14 years.

“We got a win,” defensive tackle Moro Ojomo said, “which felt like the Super Bowl.”

Saquon Barkley ran 38 yards for a first-quarter touchdown to provide a rare offensive spark, and the Eagles snapped a seven-game skid with a 19-16 win over an ineffective Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“It definitely feels better winning football games,” Barkley said. “Not to look too far ahead, but sometimes it only takes one.”

Pittsburgh’s losing streak in Philly now spans 12 games over six decades, three stadiums, five Steelers coaches — including Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin and now Mike McCarthy — and now against a last-place Eagles team using its third starting quarterback of the season.

The Steelers’ last win in Philadelphia came on Oct. 24, 1965.

“We expected to win this game, especially given some of the challenges and changes that our opponent was going through,” McCarthy said.

Rodgers, who turns 43 on Dec. 2, looked every bit the aging quarterback against a mostly dominant Eagles defense. He lived on screens and shorter passes to complete 17 of 20 attempts in the first half for the Steelers (6-4), but for just 95 yards. He averaged 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half.

The Eagles had five sacks.

“I just think for us as an offense,” McCarthy said, “we need to take a step back and look at some things.”

Rodgers threw for 227 yards and had a late 20-yard touchdown pass to Max Hurleman with 1:21 left to make it 19-16.

The Eagles (3-7) ended their longest skid since they lost eight straight in 2012.

Jake Elliott kicked four field goals. He converted from of 41 and 29 yards in the first half and his 53- and 55-yarders in the second half pushed the lead to 19-9.

Milton made his second straight start after Tanner McKee was benched and Jalen Hurts was sidelined with blood clots. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards without a touchdown or an interception.

His completion on third-and-6 to Smith for 7 yards with 1:09 left wiped out any shot of a last-gasp Steelers comeback.

Milton’s most curious play came when he simply stared at the ball after he lost a fumble instead of trying to pounce on it.

It was that kind of game.

Barkley, who has endured an injury-plagued season, broke loose in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 13-0 lead. He has a rushing touchdown in four straight games for the first time in his career, and it marked the first time in 33 games the Eagles scored three times in the first quarter.

“It’s like I’m contagious to get back into the end zone,” Barkley said.

The Eagles returned from a bye without any major changes — other than trading defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Jacksonville — and the offense under embattled coordinator Sean Mannion showed little creativity or innovation.

Without Davis on the pass rush, the Eagles held the Steelers to 73 yards rushing. Rodgers led them with 29 yards on scrambles.

“We’d like to run the ball,” Rodgers said. “That makes everything easier. We’re not trying to throw the ball 50 times a game. Some games might dictate some of that stuff, but we got to run the football and generate explosive runs, and that sets up everything else.”

The win was enough to at least cool the hot seat under coach Nick Sirianni. Well, for one day.

“Man, we missed this,” Sirianni said.

The Steelers were still reeling from a 38-18 beatdown at the hands of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, and McCarthy now has to figure out how much more they can squeeze out of Rodgers down the stretch to try and make the playoffs.

Chris Boswell kicked field goals of 25, 50 and 42 yards for the Steelers.

“Doesn’t matter who you’re playing, scoring three is not usually a winning formula,” Rodgers said.

The Steelers caught a break when Eagles returner Jaydon Blue fumbled the opening kickoff in the second half. Carson Bruener recovered and brought the ball to the Eagles 24-yard line. Rodgers threw two incomplete passes and the Steelers settled for the field goal.

METCALF TOSSED

DK Metcalf ripped off his helmet and walked to the locker room as Eagles fans — and even a few players on the other sideline — waved goodbye to the ejected Steelers receiver.

Metcalf didn’t stick around to explain the two personal fouls that led to him getting tossed from the game.

He walked out of the locker room with a bag over his shoulder and one hand in his pocket and went straight to the bus, leaving the rest of the Steelers to try to defend him.

“We’ll sit down and address everything. We need him,” McCarthy said. “We need him in those games and that’s not acceptable.”

With Rodgers struggling to complete deep passes even before Metcalf was ejected in the third quarter, the Steelers lost ground in the AFC playoff race.

Metcalf wasn’t having much of an impact before his second altercation of the game, which led to his third career ejection. He finished with one catch for 2 yards.

Metcalf was flagged for unnecessary roughness earlier in the game after he went after cornerback Cooper DeJean. He nearly poked DeJean in the eye during the second scuffle, was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and was tossed.

“Almost,” DeJean said. “Just missed.”

Through 10 games this season, Metcalf has 36 catches for 434 yards. He made two Pro Bowls and never finished with fewer than 900 yards receiving in six seasons with Seattle before he was traded to the Steelers ahead of last season.

In 2025, Metcalf had 59 catches for 850 yards. He might have come closer to his fourth 1,000-yard season if he had been able to keep his emotions in check.

The NFL suspended Metcalf for two games last season following his in-game altercation with a fan during a victory over Detroit.

The league could discipline Metcalf again, potentially sidelining him for Friday’s game against Denver.

“That’s why it’s emotional on a number of fronts,” McCarthy said. “We lost a game, a tough game. So you take all that in, everything will be addressed. We can’t have players get ejected for games. You want to line up all 48 of them.”

The Steelers have lost two straight to fall 1 1/2 games behind Cincinnati in the AFC North.

INJURIES

Steelers: LB Alex Highsmith was ruled out in the second half with an ankle injury.

Eagles: CB Quinyon Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host Denver on Friday.

Eagles: At Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.