Houston forward Joseph Tugler (11) drives toward the basket as Florida center Rueben Chinyelu, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Players Era tournament, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, in Las Vegas.

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Houston jumped to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday after a pair of marquee wins, Michigan State and Duke dropped out of the top 10 and defending national champion Michigan dropped out entirely in a major shakeup of the rankings.

The Cougars climbed seven spots to the top spot after winning three times in as many days to win the Players Era 8 tournament championship in Las Vegas. That run included taking down then-No. 1 Florida in the semifinals, then beating then-No. 11 Kansas in a title matchup of Big 12 foes.

Houston (6-0) received 55 of 59 first-place votes to snatch the top spot over Virginia after a week that saw four of the top five teams lose. It marks Houston’s 12th week at No. 1 under 13th-year coach Kelvin Sampson, surpassing program’s total number (11) in its history before his arrival for the 2014-15 season.

After the Kansas win, Sampson noted big wins were “what we’ve been doing for a long time now” as a program, only now it comes with a team transitioning with four new starters.

“This is just the beginning, I feel, for this team,” guard Mercy Miller said. “It’s still very early in the year, so we have a lot of ways we can improve. If we just come with the right attitude, I feel we’ll just keep growing from there.”

Virginia (7-0) received the other four first-place votes in rising two spots as the only top-five team to avoid a loss last week. Florida (6-1) fell two spots to No. 3 to end a three-week stay at the top that began with the preseason poll.

Illinois (5-1) jumped six spots to No. 4 after its 21-point win at Duke, highlighted by Andrej Stojakovic going for a historic 46 points. Texas Tech moved up four spots to No. 5, while UCLA, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee and UConn rounded out the top 10.

Houston’s jump was the biggest of the week, followed by Illinois. No. 8 Arizona and No. 9 Tennessee both jumped into the top 10; the Volunteers climbed five spots after a home win against then-No. 2 Michigan State, as did No. 20 LSU.

In all, 12 teams included in last week’s poll moved up in Monday’s ranking.

The Blue Devils (4-2) took the week’s biggest tumble, falling 11 spots to No. 16 after the Illinois loss snappEd a 35-game home winning streak followed by a closer-than-expected win against Washington State.

The Spartans (5-1) fell nine spots after managing just 46 points in the loss at Tennessee, while UConn fell seven spots after losing at Arizona.

Seven ranked teams from last week ultimately slid but remained inside the poll.

In a wild week for the rankings, only four teams — No. 13 St. John’s, No. 17 Miami, No. 18 USC and No. 22 Gonzaga — remained in their position from last week.

No. 23 Indiana and No. 24 Memphis were the week’s new arrivals. The Hoosiers (6-0) jumped in after wins against then-ranked Arkansas in New York followed by a win against Kentucky in Indianapolis, while the Tigers (4-1) followed a Nov. 15 win against Louisville with a 20-point home win against Evansville.

Their arrivals knocked Michigan (No. 18) and Arkansas (No. 20) out of the poll. The Wolverines fell at Villanova for their second loss over the weekend, while John Calipari’s young Razorbacks have now lost to Virginia and Indiana.

The Southeastern Conference and Big Ten tied for the national lead with six ranked teams, with five of the SEC’s teams in the top 15.

The Big 12 was next with five teams, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with four and the Big East with two. The Pac-12 and American Conference had one Top 25 team each.

South Carolina remains No. 1 in women’s poll

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll released Monday with a matchup looming against No. 7 UConn.

The Gamecocks and Huskies will play Tuesday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. It will be their first meeting since the Final Four game last season when South Carolina won comfortably and there was a heated exchange between coaches Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley right before the buzzer.

Michigan, Louisville, USC and Duke followed the Gamecocks, who received all 33 first-place votes from a national media panel. Texas was sixth with UConn, Iowa, LSU and UCLA rounding out the top 10.

The only losses by Top 25 teams last week came against each other. In a matchup of No. 19s, Ohio State edged Ole Miss 60-57. The Buckeyes then lost to No. 6 Texas on Sunday. The only other game within single digits was USC’s nine-point win over Baylor. Despite the loss, the Bears (6-1) entered the poll at No. 25 this week.

Ranked teams won the other 40 games by an average of nearly 44 points.

This week, many of the top teams are playing in holiday tournaments in the Carribean and Mexico.

Kentucky switched places with Vanderbilt to move up to 11th. Notre Dame, Oklahoma and TCU followed them. Washington remained 16th after an impressive 55-point win over Stanford, the worst loss in Cardinal history. Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State were next. The final six were Illinois, Mississippi, West Virginia, Nebraska, North Carolina and Baylor. The Bears replaced Big 12 Conference mate Oklahoma State.

The Big Ten has 10 teams in the Top 25, including four of the top 10. The Southeastern Conference has seven, including three in the top 10. The Atlantic Coast Conference has two in the top 10 and four overall, and the Big 12 has three ranked teams. The Big East has one.