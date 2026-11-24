Steelers receiver and Wyomissing native Max Hurleman (84) celebrates his first career touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the second half on Sunday in Philadelphia.

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PITTSBURGH — Max Hurleman stood near one of the end zones at Lincoln Financial Field, took a peek at the stands he sat in countless times as a kid growing up, heard the iconic opening notes of the “Rocky” theme song, and took a deep breath.

Yes, this was really happening.

Not in his mind. Not on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice field. Or at Notre Dame or Colgate, for that matter, either. But in the NFL. In a real game. In his very real life.

To paint Hurleman’s journey from Patriot League running back to walk-on Fighting Irish cornerback/special teamer to practice squad project to significant contributor — for a week anyway — on the Steelers as sort of “Rudy 2.0” or some “Rocky” spin-off would be a bit of a stretch, to be very clear.

Rudy played one play. Rocky — spoiler alert — didn’t win that first fight against Apollo Creed.

Still, it doesn’t take an economics degree from what is essentially an Ivy League-adjacent school or a master’s in business analytics earned near the watchful eye of Touchdown Jesus — both of which Hurleman has — to figure out that the odds of navigating his very singular path to the NFL are pretty small. Actually, make that really, really small.

“I just had a self-belief that I always thought it was possible,” Hurleman said.

Even if, yeah, this is all kind of improbable.

What other word is there following a debut that included six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown, a couple of impressive punt returns and a shoutout from a quarterback going to the Hall of Fame?

Oh, and to do it against the team you grew up cheering for and in front of 150 or so friends and family who made the two-hour trip southeast from Wyomissing — a small town of 11,000 in the Schuylkill River valley — to Philly, well “unreal” doesn’t even begin to cover it.

Or, as Hurleman put it multiple times on Tuesday, “super cool.”

And super rare. While Colgate isn’t exactly an NFL backwater — notable alumni who have reached the pros include three-time Pro Bowl defensive back Eugene Robinson, former Washington safety turned Green Bay Packers executive Mark Murphy to Raiders running back Mark van Eeghen, all of them Super Bowl winners — they all reached the top playing their native position.

Hurleman is not. He spent four years in Colgate’s backfield, racking up 2,178 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. At all of 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, he felt he still had more to give, so he walked on for the Fighting Irish, earning his post-graduate degree in a one-year program while also carving out a niche as a punt returner.

The Steelers took a flyer on him as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2025, with one caveat: would Hurleman be interested in playing wide receiver?

They didn’t have to ask twice. Hurleman has spent the past 18 months pouring himself into his craft, believing his skill set and the experience he gained in meetings while moonlighting as a defensive back would make him a quick study. He spent 2025 on the practice squad and was fighting for a roster spot during training camp this summer before sustaining a lower-body injury.

The injury slowly healed, and every week Aaron Rodgers would see the guy in the No. 84 jersey take step after step after step toward earning his shot.

It came Sunday in Philadelphia, when the Steelers gave him a helmet over rookie kick returner Kaden Wetjen, searching for a spark. Hurleman, hardly looking like a hometown kid overwhelmed by the stage, provided several, though not after a few anxious moments.

The first few kickoffs he fielded from Eagles kicker Jake Elliott were tricky. He managed a 25-yard return on the initial one. The third squirted through his hands and into the end zone, forcing him to fall on it.

Life of a practice squad player can be tough. Opportunities are few. Miss even one, and things can get sideways. Asked if that went through his mind at any point, Hurleman shook his head.

That kind of thinking never ends well. He kept playing, and with the Steelers scrambling to play claw out of a 13-point deficit, Rodgers kept looking for the wide receiver whose resume is decidedly a little thinner than the players he’s surrounded by in the locker room, though he credits DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman and company for never treating him like an outsider.

“All those veteran guys have helped me in a ton of different ways,” Hurleman said. “Everyone has had different coaches or teachers along the way that maybe have added stuff to their game, and they’ve tried to pass it on to me.”

Hurleman looked like a quick study in Philadelphia, creating room in tight spaces. His most impressive catch — yes, even better than the leaping touchdown grab he made late in the fourth quarter — came along the sideline when he reached behind himself while simultaneously fighting off a defender. His left toe just grazed the white paint, meaning it didn’t count. It also didn’t matter.

The effort caught everyone’s attention, something that’s happening a little more with each passing week.

So much so that Rodgers was left wondering what took Hurleman to make a game-day roster.

“It was as much for him as it is for anyone upstairs making decisions,” Rodgers said, later adding, “For him to finally get elevated and go out and play the way he played was not surprising to any of us but great for his confidence and a great reminder for the folks upstairs what kind of player he is.”

A player who understands his role is fluid. Pittman figures to be activated off injured reserve before Friday’s visit from Denver, meaning snaps at wide receiver might be hard to come by, though Hurleman has presented a compelling case that he at the very least deserves another look as a returner.

He’s doing his best to not overthink things. The Steelers have far bigger concerns than writing the next chapter of Hurleman’s storybook life. He’s proven he belongs. What happens next, happens.

“It’s definitely one thing to do it on the practice field, but it’s another thing to do on Sunday,” he said. “So I’m hoping it’s good things to come, not only for me, but the whole team.”