Jacoby Brissett is one of four quarterbacks to start for the Baltimore Ravens from Weeks 7-10.

Well-traveled journeyman Josh Johnson became the Arizona Cardinals’ fourth starting quarterback after starting against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.

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The NFL quarterback carousel has been as busy as ever with Arizona and Baltimore using it at a staggering pace.

The Cardinals just used their fourth starting quarterback in as many games, with well-traveled journeyman Josh Johnson getting the nod against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after an injury to rookie Carson Beck.

The run of quarterbacks started with Jacoby Brissett starting and getting pulled in a Week 8 win at Dallas and then his replacement, Gardner Minshew, going down with a season-ending elbow injury after one start.

The Ravens just completed their own four-game stretch with four starters at the game’s important position with Tyler Huntley, Lamar Jackson, Joe Fagnano and Brissett getting starts from Weeks 7-10.

That kind of quarterback change had occurred only two other times since starts began being tracked in 1950, excluding 1987 when replacement players were used for three games, according to Sportradar, with Arizona also doing it in 2022 and the original Dallas Texans in their only season in 1952.

The Cardinals and Ravens are two of nine teams in a nonreplacement player season since the 1970 merger to use four starting quarterbacks in the first 11 weeks of the season. Dallas was the last to do it in 2020.

There will be more changes at quarterback this week with the latest coming when Pittsburgh announced Tuesday night that Aaron Rodgers had been benched in favor of Mason Rudolph for Friday’s game against Denver. Anthony Richardson is also set to take over in Indianapolis after Daniel Jones was waived and Tommy DeVito is expected to start for New England in place of the injured Drake Maye.

That would make for 54 starting quarterbacks this season, the second most since 1990 through 12 weeks. There were 55 starting quarterbacks in the first 12 weeks in 1999.

Home cooking returns in Week 11

Home-field advantage was back to being a factor.

Excluding the game played in Mexico City between Minnesota and San Francisco, home teams went 11-1 overall for the best performance in any week by home teams since they went 12-1 in Week 7 of the 1998 season. Only the Los Angeles Chargers lost, falling 27-24 to the New York Jets.

Three of the home winners were underdogs with Washington beating Cincinnati, the New York Giants beating Jacksonville and Philadelphia beating Pittsburgh for their 12th straight home win in the cross-state rivalry since the Eagles lost to the Steelers in 1965.

The impact of home-field advantage has dissipated in recent years as teams have gotten better at travel and dealing with obstacles on the road.

Home teams went into last week with a losing record of 69-72-1 this season, excluding international games.

Titans defense in midst of a historically bad run

The Tennessee Titans haven’t been able to stop any offenses of late and could become the first team ever to give up at least 40 points in four consecutive games when they take on Jacksonville this week.

The Titans allowed the Cowboys to score touchdowns on the first six drives last Sunday, marking the seventh time that has happened since 2000.

Dallas added a field goal on the next possession before scoring another touchdown as Tennessee became the first team since at least 2000 to allow points on 13 consecutive possessions in the same season. Jacksonville had three TDs and two field goals on its last five drives in Week 10. The streak only ended when Dak Prescott took a knee on the final possession of the 51-30 win.

That marked the third straight game that the Titans have allowed at least 40 points, following a 43-36 loss to Cincinnati in Week 8 and a the 40-23 loss to the Jaguars following a bye in Week 9.

They were the fourth team since the 1970 merger to give up at least 40 points in three straight games, with it last happening when Tennessee did it in 2004. Baltimore did it in 1981 and Cleveland in 1975 along with nine other times before the merger.

No team in NFL history has done it in four straight games.

Trades help Brissett, Cousins reach good and bad marks

It’s rare for quarterbacks to change teams during a season but midseason trades helped Jacoby Brissett and Kirk Cousins achieve some rare feats.

Brissett threw a touchdown pass in his second start since being traded from Arizona to Baltimore and became the seventh player to throw a TD pass for at least seven franchises.

Brissett also did it for Arizona, New England, Indianapolis, Miami, Cleveland and Washington. Ryan Fitzpatrick is the only player to throw TD passes for eight teams, while Brissett joined Case Keenum, Brian Hoyer, Vinny Testaverde, Gus Frerotte and Chris Chandler as players to do it for seven teams.

Cousins’ feat was not one he wants to celebrate. He threw a pick-6 in Minnesota’s loss to San Francisco on Sunday night after also throwing one against the 49ers in Week 9 when he played for Las Vegas.

Cousins became the first player in NFL history, according to Sportradar, to throw a pick-6 against the same opponent in a season while playing for different teams.

Impressive streaks for Bills and Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have spent most of the past decade competing for the top spot in the AFC, with the Thanksgiving night matchup the latest big showdown.

The Bills lead the AFC with a 9-1 record with the Chiefs one game back as the teams prepare to play in the regular season for the seventh straight season to go along with four playoff meetings in that span. No other teams in different divisions have played more than six times since 2020 in the regular season and playoffs.

The Bills come into the game on a six-game winning streak that has clinched them a ninth-straight winning season. Only nine other teams have done that in the Super Bowl era and all but one — Kansas City from 1989-97 — made it to at least one Super Bowl in that span. The Bills are looking to get there for the first time since winning four straight AFC titles in the 1990-93 seasons.

The Chiefs head into the matchup having won three straight games, all by at least 20 points to tie a franchise record. The last time a team did that four games in a row came in 2017 when Philadelphia did it on the way to winning the Super Bowl.