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ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has no shortage of recent evidence that the No. 1 Bulldogs cannot overlook their rivalry game against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Georgia (10-1, No. 1 CFP) has won its last eight games against Georgia Tech (3-8), but each of the last three has been a one-possession game. That includes Georgia’s 44-42 win in eight overtimes in 2024, the last time the game was played in Athens. The Bulldogs escaped with a 16-9 win over the Yellow Jackets last year in the rivalry known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.”

“A lot of hatred in that game,” said Georgia tight end Ethan Barbour. “It’s always fun to play them every year. We play them hard, they play us hard. So, I mean, it’s gonna be a good game.”

It has been a tough season for Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, who fired defensive coordinator Jason Semore and three other assistants on Nov. 7. The Yellow Jackets are tied for last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 2-6 with no bowl game coming while Georgia will play in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 5 in Atlanta as a national title favorite.

“I know they haven’t had the kind of season that they want to have,” Smart said of the Yellow Jackets. “But I also know that records can be thrown out of the window when it comes to this game. The physicality in this game is unmatched. I think that’s what you look for in a rivalry game. You look over the history of the last three, four, five years, it’s really been one of the most physical games we’ve played.”

Key was given a new five-year contract after winning nine games last season but has not been able to maintain that momentum.

Key said Tuesday he may rely on third-string quarterback Graham Knowles, who has not attempted a pass this season, as starter Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson left last week’s 50-29 loss to Wake Forest with injuries. Adamson is out for the season with a broken collarbone. Key hasn’t disclosed Mendoza’s injury and said his status won’t be known before Saturday.

“Look, injuries have been a part of the season,” Key said. “So we got a lot of guys that will be next man up and have to go out. … That’s the way we’re going with it.”

The Vegas line

Georgia was favored by 35 1/2 points even before Georgia Tech’s uncertainty at quarterback was confirmed by Key.

Key says underdogs sometimes find a way to win.

“Somebody showed me the ESPN predictor or whatever and I said, ‘Awesome, so you’re telling me we have a chance,’” Key said. “I mean look, there’s not one person who makes those predictions or sets lines that plays the game. Are they indicators of things? Yeah, that’s why they’re out there. But there’s also a lot of really, really big, nice buildings in Las Vegas for a reason. People lose, too.”

Georgia on a roll

The Bulldogs clinched their spot in the SEC championship game with last week’s 34-6 win at South Carolina. Since a 27-24 loss to Auburn on Oct. 17, Georgia has four straight wins over Top 25 teams. The Bulldogs have outscored those four opponents — Florida, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina — 151-42.

Senior day for Bulldogs

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and other seniors will be honored in a pregame ceremony. Stockton leads the NCAA with a 181.6 passing efficiency rating. He has completed 72.4% of his passes to rank third in the nation.

“The quarterback’s playing at a high level,” Key said. “The throws, the efficiency, the ability to make the explosives but also use his feet, especially in the red area, Gunner’s a really good player.”

New job for Schumann

Glenn Schumann is expected to continue as Georgia’s defensive coordinator through the College Football Playoff after he was announced as Florida State’s new coach on Monday.

Smart posted congratulations for Schumann on Facebook: “There’s nothing like hearing Sanford erupt when the Dawgs get a stop on third down. Coach Glenn Schumann, thank you for all those Saturdays and for the young men you helped grow along the way. Congratulations on your next chapter at Florida State.”

Possible return for Bobo

Georgia played the same five starters on its offensive line before center Drew Bobo, the son of offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, missed the last two games with a back injury. Smart said he hopes Bobo, also a senior, returns on Saturday.

“We thought he’d be really close to playing last week,” Smart said. “We think he’ll be able to play this week.”