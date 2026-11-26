Victor Wembanyama (1) and the Spurs host the Lakers on Friday with first place in Group C on the line for the NBA Cup.

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Dallas is in. Ten teams already are out. And 19 teams are jostling for seven remaining quarterfinal spots in the NBA Cup.

Prepare for a wild Black Friday.

Group-stage play in the NBA’s in-season tournament ends Friday with 11 games — with 10 of them likely to play at least some role in deciding which teams advance to the knockout round that starts next week.

The Mavericks are the only team that enters the final day of group play knowing that they’re heading to the quarterfinals; they have clinched the West Group A title.

Tiebreakers almost certainly will come into play. In order, they are head‑to‑head record, point differential, total points scored, prior regular‑season record and, if all else fails at that point, the NBA would resort to a random draw.

CUP STANDINGS

• East Group A: Orlando 3-1, Toronto 2-1, Detroit 2-1, Brooklyn 1-2, Milwaukee 0-3.

• East Group B: Philadelphia 2-1, Miami 2-1, Cleveland 2-2, Indiana 1-2, New York 1-2.

• East Group C: Boston 3-0, Atlanta 2-1, Washington 2-2, Chicago 2-2, Charlotte 0-4.

• West Group A: Dallas 3-0, Denver 2-1, Houston 2-2, Phoenix 1-2, Utah 0-3.

• West Group B: Minnesota 3-0, Memphis 2-1, Oklahoma City 2-2, LA Clippers 1-2, New Orleans 0-3.

• West Group C: San Antonio 2-1, Portland 2-1, Golden State 2-1, LA Lakers 2-1, Sacramento 0-4.

WHO’S IN, WHO’S OUT

• In: This one is easy. Dallas.

• Out: Milwaukee, Chicago, Charlotte, Houston, Phoenix, Utah, Oklahoma City, LA Clippers, New Orleans, Sacramento.

• In the mix: Everyone else, though some teams need a lot — a LOT — of help to get a wild-card spot.

FRIDAY BREAKDOWN

• Miami at New York: The Knicks won the Cup last season (and another trophy in June, too ), and still have a chance to advance with a win. No team has made it to the knockout stage with a 2-2 record. That could change.

• Milwaukee at Detroit: A win would pull the Pistons into a tie with Orlando at 3-1 for the group lead. The Pistons own that head-to-head tiebreaker, if it’s a two-way tie.

• Philadelphia at Indiana: The 76ers win East Group B with a win. If Indy wins, the potential for a five-way tie at 2-2 in that group exists. Chaos!

• Brooklyn at Toronto: The Raptors’ ideal scenario might be beating the Nets and seeing Detroit beat the Bucks.

• Atlanta at Boston: Winner clinches East Group A. If the Celtics lose and the margin is somewhat reasonable, they quite possibly would end up as the wild card.

• Memphis at Minnesota: Another divisional championship game, with the winner clinching West Group B.

• Dallas at Phoenix: Mavs are in, Suns are out. Dallas could join a small group of teams with 4-0 group-stage records (10 did it in the first three versions of this event, as many as three teams could do it this year).

• LA Lakers at San Antonio: As if Luka Doncic vs. Victor Wembanyama wasn’t enough intrigue. Lakers win West Group C with a win and a Portland win; Spurs win West Group C with a win and a Golden State win.

• Denver at Utah: Nuggets need a win by a sizable margin to have a good chance at the West wild-card spot.

• Golden State at Portland: The loser is eliminated and the winner is going to be watching scoreboards to see what else happened.

• New Orleans at LA Clippers: Both teams are eliminated from Cup contention.

Could a 2-2 team advance?

For the first time, yes. Maybe.

Of the 24 quarterfinalists in the first three years, 10 had 4-0 records in group play, and the other 14 all went 3-1. (Eight other 3-1 teams didn’t qualify.)

There were 27 teams that went 2-2 in group play; none advanced. That could change Friday, especially if East Group B turns into a traffic jam.

And entering this year, 31 teams went 0-4 in group play. Sacramento and Charlotte joined that club this year; more could earn the dubious distinction on Friday.