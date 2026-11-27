PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t playing for embattled coach Mike McCarthy on Friday. They weren’t necessarily playing for their season, either.

In some ways, it was larger than that.

At the end of a chaotic week that saw quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ highly public departure thanks to an apparently long-simmering rift with McCarthy — a turn of events that former coach Mike Tomlin called a “dumpster fire” and threatened to turn one of the league’s most stable franchises into a punchline — it felt on some level like “The Steeler Way” was at stake.

Those left to navigate the fallout responded with a dominant 27-5 victory over the Denver Broncos that will turn down the volume, at least for a week.

“Everything’s in front of us,” McCarthy said at the end of one of the most challenging stretches of his 19 seasons as an NFL coach.

Good thing, because the rearview mirror isn’t a particularly pretty sight.

It’s one reason longtime defensive captain Cam Heyward and star outside linebacker T.J. Watt urged their teammates to “stay present” on a gloomy, rainy afternoon.

“When tough times happen, they’re just right for us,” Heyward said. “We are built for this.”

Well, maybe not quite this: their now-former future Hall of Fame quarterback going on national television eviscerating their coach, bringing issues normally kept in-house kicking and screaming into the light.

Yet even while Rodgers was texting play-by-play announcer Al Michaels in the Amazon Prime broadcast booth, alleging the team banned him from the facility after benching him, the Steelers pushed around an AFC contender in a way that has been rare in recent years.

Watt recovered a fumble by Bo Nix in the end zone for a touchdown, Jalen Ramsey intercepted Nix and returned it for a score, and Mason Rudolph played mistake-free football while taking over for Rodgers in yet another of his increasingly long list of starts made under difficult circumstances.

Rudolph — who completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards, including a beautiful 22-yard touchdown toss to DK Metcalf — credited McCarthy for putting in the time to get him up to speed.

“Proud of the way our team rallied around him and made it known that, like, ‘Dude, we’re behind you and let’s block out the noise, let’s go win a game,’” Rudolph said.

Pittsburgh (7-4) ended Denver’s six-game winning streak by harassing Nix into numerous mistakes in a steady rain, playing with the kind of energy that was lacking during losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia that set the stage for Rodgers’ stunning exit.

“The situation happens, and it can go one or two ways,” Heyward said. “For our group to just strengthen and hold each other accountable and move forward, I think it’s huge.”

That doesn’t mean it was easy after Rodgers, who was highly popular in the locker room, called McCarthy’s mental and physical fitness into question, creating a nearly unprecedented level of distraction.

There was still the occasional No. 8 jersey in the Acrisure Stadium stands, and Metcalf appeared to give Rodgers a show of support after his third touchdown of the season, signing “stand on business, 8” — slang for sticking to your principles — in American Sign Language while celebrating in the end zone following his third touchdown of the season.

“We obviously had a lot of stuff we had to filter through (in the) aftermath of his visit on national television,” Rudolph said. “So, just unfortunate. But we turn the page.”

The Steelers did it by riding a defense that, when at its best, can be dominant.

Nix gifted Pittsburgh an early touchdown when the ball slipped out of his hand on Denver’s second possession and bounced into the end zone while he was pressured by Watt and Nick Herbig. Watt fell on it to send a jolt through the mist.

Rudolph followed by directing a quick 85-yard drive, connecting with rookie Germie Bernard for a 58-yard catch-and-run, then lofted a back-shoulder fade to Metcalf that gave the Steelers their first 14-0 first-quarter lead since 2019.

It was more than enough against the Broncos (8-3), who never really threatened to move into sole possession of first place in the AFC West after Kansas City lost at Buffalo on Thanksgiving night.

Save for a second-quarter safety by linebacker Alex Singleton when he tackled running back Jaylen Warren in the Pittsburgh end zone, the Broncos mustered little on a day they managed just 205 yards while Nix took three sacks and tossed two picks.

“I think early on, we gave them opportunities for momentum and that falls on me,” Denver coach Sean Payton said. “So, we can only lose the game once, but we got to learn from it and lick our wounds.”

That’s something the Steelers spent the 48 hours before kickoff doing. Pittsburgh found enough composure to win the first game of a difficult stretch that includes meetings with Houston and Jacksonville.

It wasn’t flashy, but for a team in crisis, it was enough.

“Obviously the world’s kind of laughing at us in this situation,” guard Brock Hoffman said. “It felt like everybody was kind of counting us out and for us to come in here and still stay undefeated at home and beat a really good Broncos team, you can’t write that any better.”