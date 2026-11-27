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Scranton Prep used the last four minutes of the second quarter to put its PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal game with Wyomissing out of reach Friday night.

The Cavaliers scored three touchdowns in that span, jumping to a 35-point halftime lead and the way to a 49-0 victory at North Schuylkill High School.

District 2 champion Prep (13-1) moved to the state semifinals for only the second time in the program’s history. The Cavaliers lost 35-21 to Middletown in the 2018 Class 3A semifinals.

Prep took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 16-yard run by Braedon McPartland. McPartland struck again early in the second quarter, this time scoring from 25 yards out for a 14-0 lead.

Then came the avalanche of points.

Quarterback Owen Jeffers scored on a 10-yard run at 3:50 of the second quarter. The special teams contributed the next score on a 53-yard punt return by Noah Krzywiec at 2:06. Prep reached the 35-point mercy rule for the second half when McPartland turned a short reception into 43-yard TD with 54 seconds until halftime.

Prep increased its lead to 42-0 on a 31-yard TD catch by Liam Haggerty in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers will face District 11 champion Notre Dame Green Pond (13-1) in the semifinals. They have outscored their three playoff opponents 150-19.

District 3 champion Wyomissing finished its season at 9-3.

North Pocono 42, Bellefonte 7

District 6 champion Bellefonte pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the PIAA playoffs last Friday. North Pocono made sure there wasn’t going to be another.

North Pocono’s Henry Wolff rushed for four first-half touchdowns as the District 2 champion Trojans defeated Bellefonte in a Class 4A quarterfinal game at Danville High School.

North Pocono (13-1) will play in the state semifinals for the first time in school history when it faces either District 7 champ Montour (11-2) or District 10 champ General McLane (12-0). Those teams play at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Wolff, who took over the main running chores after starter Joe Briskie was lost for the season in Week 2, gave the Trojans a 7-0 lead with a 3-yard run with three minutes left in the first quarter.

Wolff made it 14-0 with a 16-yard TD run with just over nine minutes left in the second quarter. He scored on a 79-yard run at the 6:28 mark and capped the first-half scoring with a 2-yard run 56 seconds until the break.

North Pocono reached the 35-point mercy rule on a 1-yard run by Ethan Baulo at 8:45 of the third quarter.

Bellefonte (6-6) handed District 4 champion Shikellamy its second loss of the season last Friday with a 38-21 first-round victory.