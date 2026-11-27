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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins put forth a spirited comeback attempt, only to fall short in their 5-3 loss to the Providence Bruins on Friday night at Mohegan Arena.

Down by four in the third period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-9-3-0) fired in three-straight goals to pull within one. Providence ultimately clung to its lead long enough for time to expire before the Penguins could spoil what became the Bruins’ seventh win in a row.

Providence struck first on the first power play of the game. Brian Halonen slammed a one-timer from the left circle to the back of the net at 3:50 of the opening frame.

Brendan Gaunce stripped the Penguins of the puck during a breakout, then wired a low shot through the five-hole of a paddleless Joel Blomqvist to make it 2-0 with 1:11 left in the first period.

Joey Abate scored on a breakaway 41 seconds into the second period, extending the Bruins’ lead to three. The Penguins out-shot Providence 11-3 in the frame after the Abate goal, but Bruins netminder Šimon Zajíček held his ground.

The Bruins scored another early one in the third, with Chris Ortiz delivering a man-advantage marker 29 seconds in.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton started its comeback bid when Ryan Johnson rocketed a wrist shot past Zajíček’s blocker at 2:55 of the final frame. Fewer than four minutes later, Daniel Russell took advantage of a Bruins turnover and buried one that brought the Penguins within two.

Dogged puck pursuit by Tristan Broz and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard resulted in Mikhail Ilyin finding twine at the midway mark of the third period, suddenly making it a 4-3 game. With a no-look, behind-the-back feed to Ilyin in the slot, Harvey-Pinard picked up the 100th assist of his AHL career.

The Penguins continued to pressure the Bruins, but an equalizer never materialized. Lukas Reichel scored into an empty net with one minute remaining to ensure Providence left with the win.

Zajíček denied 28 shots, while Blomqvist recorded 13 saves on 17 shots faced.