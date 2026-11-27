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BRODHEADSVILLE — As the challenges get tougher and the stakes grow larger, Weston Yannone increases his production.

Yannone reached new heights Friday night while running for 293 yards and five touchdowns to lift Dunmore into the PIAA Class 2A state football semifinals with a 42-28 victory over West Catholic from Philadelphia.

The Bucks remained unbeaten through 14 games while awaiting their next matchup, the winner of Saturday’s game between Southern Columbia (12-1) and Westinghouse (10-0) from Pittsburgh.

Yannone coasted through the season with about six carries per game as Dunmore, the state’s highest-scoring team, demolished one opponent after another.

When the playoffs opened last week, the senior tailback ran for 284 yards on 14 carries in a 42-7 victory over Northern Lehigh.

Against West Catholic (10-2), Yannone scored on three straight carries at one point, then two in a row for five scores in seven tries. The last eight of his 16 carries produced 250 yards and the five touchdowns.

“It’s all up to the line,” Yannone said. “I can’t thank them enough, like I do every single week.”

Dunmore never trailed, but the Bucks led just 7-6 before Yannone stretched the ball across the goal line for an 8-yard touchdown with 3:11 left in the first half.

Yannone then carried a counter trap off tackle for a 20-yard touchdown on Dunmore’s next offensive play and went 74 yards on the same play on his first carry of the third quarter. The most spectacular play of the night came when he broke two tackles and was halfway down before gaining his balance and going 50 yards for a 35-12 lead in the last minute of the third quarter.

Back to the same trap play Dunmore went on its next offensive play, and Yannone was off to the races for a 63-yard touchdown with 4:59 left to fight off a comeback attempt by the Burrs.

“They block that trap well,” Yannone said of his linemen. “It’s a hard hitter. We know it’s going to give me a big one every time we run it.

“Coach (Kevin) McHale loves calling that play. I put all my trust in coach McHale and my line and I just do my job.”

Yannone did the job so well that Dunmore overcame three second-half turnovers — two fumbles and a misplayed onside kick — by turning 16 second-half offensive plays into 228 yards and three touchdowns.

West Catholic had a 15:14-8:46 time of possession advantage in the second half but only trimmed one point off the Dunmore lead.

Josiah Everett went 14-for-20 passing in the fourth quarter to finish 26-for-48 for 304 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

Before he spearheaded a 16-point fourth quarter, Dunmore intercepted Everett three times and sacked him twice. Josh Dudick had two of the interceptions, including one in the end zone when he outbattled a receiver with West Catholic threatening to cut into a 21-6 Bucks lead early in the third quarter.

Yannone’s first two touchdowns came 1:21 apart late in the second quarter with the help of a misplayed punt snap by the Burrs that took the ball away at the West Catholic 20.

PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinals

Dunmore 42, West Catholic 28

West Catholic`0`6`6`16 — 28

Dunmore`0`21`14`7 — 42

Second quarter

DUN – Jack McHale 19 pass from Brady McCormick (Anthony Yerka kick), 8:56

WC – Synsair Halton 6 pass from Josiah Everett (pass failed), 5:49

DUN – Weston Yannone 8 run (Yerka kick), 3:11

DUN – Yannone 20 run (Yerka kick), 1:50

Third quarter

DUN – Yannone 74 run (Yerka kick), 7:48

WC – Taahir Spratley 27 pass from Everett (pass failed), 5:52

DUN – Yannone 50 run (Yerka kick), 0:36

Fourth quarter

WC – Malik Jennings 4 pass from Everett (Tyree Wilkins run), 7:02

DUN – Yannone 63 run (Yerka kick), 4:59

WC – Halton 2 pass from Everett (Jennings pass from Everett), 3:07

Team Statistics`WC`DUN

First downs`20`15

Rushes-yards`30-61`36-350

Passing yards`304`27

Total yards`365`377

Passing`26-48-3`2-5-0

Sacked-yards lost`3-25`0-0

Punts-avg.`2-31.5`3-31.0

Fumbles-lost`3-0`3-3

Penalties-yards`11-72`6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING —WC, Nathaniel Nixon 10-47, Everett 10-17, Wilkins 2-12, Sya’mir Jackson 1-4, Saair Jackson 1-1, Halton 1-1, Francis Loua 1-1, Tyler Smith 2-minus 1, Team 2-minus 21. DUN, Yannone 16-293, Xavier Burke 7-32, Josef Wolff 7-24, Jacob Costanzo 4-2.

PASSING — WC, Everett 26-48-3-304. DUN, McCormick 2-5-0-27.

RECEIVING – WC, Halton 7-58, Jennings 6-70, Wilkins 5-45, Saair Jackson 3-29, Spratley 2-25, James Verdier 1-22, Sya’mir Jackson 1-20, Smith 1-5. DUN, McHale 1-19, Burke 1-8.

INTERCEPTIONS — DUN, Josh Dudeck 2-0, Brandon Mecca 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS – None.