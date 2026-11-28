Firearms deer season across Pennsylvania runs until Dec. 13 and, for the first time, includes all Sundays.

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Pennsylvania’s statewide firearms deer season officially kicked off on Saturday, bringing thousands of hunters into Penn’s Woods for the most anticipated outdoor tradition in the commonwealth.

For generations, this season has brought families and friends together to hunt close to home or at a camp across the state, all while pursuing whitetails and making lifetime outdoor memories.

“This season is a representation of our rich hunting culture in Pennsylvania,” said PGC Executive Director Steve Smith. “For our passionate hunters across the state, this day represents a way of life and an everlasting commitment to wildlife and conservation.”

Pennsylvania’s 2026 regular firearm deer season runs from Nov. 28-Dec 13, including all Sundays. The 2026-27 license year marks the state’s first deer hunting season with Sunday hunting expanded to include all Sundays that fall within the seasons start and end dates.

“While luck can be a factor for success in deer hunting, preparation and time in the woods are key components to a successful hunt,” said Game Commission Deer and Elk Section Supervisor David Stainbrook.

• Hunters are allowed one antlered deer per year, plus one antlerless deer for every Wildlife Management Unit (WMU)-specific antlerless license or Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit.

Harvest data

Last year’s deer harvest was estimated at 505,600 deer — 185,310 of them antlered and 320,290 antlerless.

By comparison, the statewide 2024-25 harvest was estimated at 476,880 deer.

The year-over-year increase is equally attributable to rises in the antlered and antlerless deer harvests. Both were about 6% higher than the year before.

It’s notable, however, that 2025-26’s antlered deer harvest was up about 9% over the most-recent three-year average, and the antlerless harvest was about 17% higher.

“That was partly by design, in regard to antlerless harvest,” said Stainbrook. “The objective in most of the state’s 22 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) is to reduce deer numbers, based on the goals of healthy and sustainable deer populations, healthy and sustainable forest habitats, and acceptable levels of deer-human conflicts.”

License requirements

Hunters are permitted to harvest one antlered deer with a valid general hunting license, which costs $20.97 for adult residents and $101.97 for adult nonresidents.

Antlerless deer licenses can be used anywhere within the Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) for which they’re issued.

Hunters can check up-to-the-minute availability at huntfish.pa.gov/pa/antlerlesswmu/remainingquotas then buy licenses directly from any license issuing agent or online at huntfish.pa.gov.

Be aware that licenses purchased online must be mailed, to provide hunters with an actual harvest tag. Hunters buying their license close to opening day may want to do so in person at a vendor, so as to get their harvest tag immediately and be able to lawfully hunt.

Deer season regulations

Antler point restrictions vary by WMU. In most WMUs, a buck with three points to a side, counting the brow tine, is legal to harvest. But in WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and 2D, a buck must have three points not counting the brow tine.

Junior license holders, mentored youth, disabled hunters with a permit to use a vehicle, and resident active-duty U.S. Armed Services personnel, can harvest antlered deer with two or more points on one antler, or a spike 3 or more inches in length.

For a complete breakdown of antler restrictions, WMU boundaries and other regulations, consult the 2026-27 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, which is provided to hunters and available online at the Game Commission’s website.

Deer hunters everywhere statewide must wear at all times a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange material on their head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees, during the firearms deer season. An orange hat and vest will satisfy the requirement.

Non-hunters who might be afield during deer season and other hunting seasons should consider wearing orange, as well. New regulations require all state game lands users not engaged in hunting, trapping or fishing to wear fluorescent orange through Jan. 31.

Hunters who harvest a deer are required to affix a valid tag to the ear — not an antler — before the deer is moved. Hunters can use a large safety pin to attach the tag, as it won’t damage the ear. The tag must be filled out with ballpoint pen.

Hunters must then report their harvests to the Game Commission within 10 days. Harvests can be reported online at huntfish.pa.gov, by calling 1-800-838-4431 or by mailing in the postage-paid cards that are provided in the digest.

Mentored youth hunters are required to report deer harvests within five days. Hunters with DMAP permits must report on their hunting success within 10 days of the last possible date of harvest, regardless of whether they harvest deer.

Chronic Wasting Disease

Controlling Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), an always-fatal brain disease affecting deer and other members of the deer family, is critical to the future of deer and deer hunting. So preventing the human-assisted spread of the disease is important.

And once again, hunters can get their deer tested for CWD for free by placing the animal’s head in one of many collection bins, the locations of which are identified on the Game Commission website.

Test results can then be checked at the Game Commission’s CWD dashboard at pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/CWDResultsLookup.

DEP invests $7.6M to reclaim abandoned mine lands, restore streams

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is investing more than $7.6 million in 15 projects to reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML), improve water quality, and protect communities across Pennsylvania.

The funding, awarded through the Abandoned Mine Land and Abandoned Mine Drainage Grant Program, will support projects ranging from removing coal refuse piles to maintaining systems that treat pollution from abandoned mines.

Pennsylvania has the nation’s largest inventory of abandoned coal mine lands, with 344,420 acres in need of reclamation and an estimated $5 billion in remaining reclamation and stream restoration needs. With support from state and federal funding, Pennsylvania has already reclaimed more than 180,379 acres of abandoned mine land.

Since Gov. Josh Shapiro took office, DEP has completed 575 abandoned mine land and abandoned mine drainage projects, reclaiming 12,172 acres with more than $104 million in investments. These projects restore damaged land, improve water quality, address safety hazards, and create opportunities for communities to put former mine sites back to productive use.

“Reclaiming these areas is an important part of the work DEP does to restore the environment and protect the communities in the Commonwealth, all while simultaneously creating jobs and bolstering the economy,” said DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley. “These grant recipients are taking on projects to pave the way for meaningful efforts in improving water quality, fostering ecosystem recovery, and revitalizing communities for a greater quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”

The funding was awarded through Pennsylvania’s federally funded Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program, funded in part by the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act (IIJA), which has invested more than $979 million into reclaiming Pennsylvania’s AML since 2022.