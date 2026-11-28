Ohio State defensive lineman Khary Wilder, left, sacks Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood en route to the Buckeyes’ first shutout of the Wolverines since 1962.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, center, scored three touchdowns on Saturday to give him 20 on the season, breaking the Big Ten single season record set by Desmond Howard in 1991.

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COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day and his 25th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes enjoyed an undeniably cathartic victory on Saturday.

After three losses in four games and with their College Football Playoff hopes extinguished, the Buckeyes took all of their frustrations out on Michigan and had their largest winning margin in 122 editions of “The Game.”

Jeremiah Smith scored three touchdowns and set the Big Ten Conference single-season TD record in what is expected to be his final Ohio State home game, Bo Jackson rushed for 170 yards and had three scores, and the No. 25 Buckeyes rolled to a 45-0 victory.

The Buckeyes (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten, No. 21 CFP) blanked their archrival for the first time since 1962 and surpassed their 38-point win in 1935. It was the first win for Day in three attempts at Ohio Stadium over “The Team Up North.”

Day improved to 3-4 against Michigan and exclaimed on a field full of fans during a Fox Sports postgame interview: “We beat the (expletive) out of The Team Up North.”

“Well, first off, it’s true. Secondly, I’ve lived this rivalry about as much as anybody I would say over the last 10 years, ups and downs,” Day said 30 minutes after the game. “It’s my job as the head coach from when we put a team together in January all the way to when we play this game to make sure that that team plays the way it did in that stadium today. I know that the world of college football has changed, but that’s not going to change.”

Center Carson Hinzman, who broke down in tears after last Saturday’s 31-28 loss at Nebraska, knew the entire week carried huge stakes and was going to be just as emotional.

“Let the emotions go. We knew momentum was going to swing either way, and sometimes we’ve just got to stand firm, stand our ground, and not give up the ground. It was a great way to go out,” he said.

Smith — the Heisman Trophy favorite — had eight receptions for 90 yards. He scored on a 5-yard screen pass from Luke Fahey in the second quarter and had a 2-yard TD with nine minutes left in the fourth.

After being called for offensive pass interference on a touchdown on the previous play, Smith broke Desmond Howard’s single-season mark with a 30-yard grab in the left corner of the end zone over Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry with 1:45 remaining.

Smith has 94 catches for 1,572 yards and 20 TDs this season. Howard scored 19 touchdowns during his Heisman Trophy campaign in 1991.

Breaking Howard’s mark was satisfying for Smith, especially after the Michigan product downplayed Smith’s Heisman odds the past couple of weeks.

“It means a lot to me, all that stuff he be talking, so I was happy to get that one,” Smith said.

Ohio State’s maligned defense held the Wolverines to 150 yards while sacking Bryce Underwood three times and forcing one turnover.

Michigan (6-6, 3-6) appeared to avert the shutout with 11:35 remaining when Aisea Moa returned a fumble by Jackson 70 yards for a would-be touchdown after Jyaire Hill punched the ball out of Jackson’s grasp at the 21. But replay reversed the score, with officials saying Jackson’s knee was down when the fumble occurred.

The Wolverines reached Ohio State territory twice but came up empty. Jacob Baggett was wide left on a 30-yard field goal attempt with 5:17 remaining in the first quarter.

“I did something wrong in the preparation, and didn’t see this coming at all,” Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It was an embarrassment. Nothing positive to take away from this game.”

Underwood was 9 of 17 passing for 86 yards, and Savion Hiter rushed for 52 yards.

Jackson also scored on a 29-yard run around left end during the second quarter to put Ohio State up by three touchdowns. His 8-yard TD made it 28-0 in the third quarter.

“Being able to perform like this in a big rivalry game, like the greatest rivalry game like this, it feels great,” said Jackson, who had a 100-yard game against Michigan for the second straight season.

Fahey completed 18 of 36 passes for 253 yards.

Despite both teams coming in with at least four losses — the first time that had happened since 1966 — the game carried the chippiness of having a Big Ten title or College Football Playoff berth at stake, which is what is usually up for grabs in this contest.

NORTHWESTERN 31, ILLINOIS 17

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nicco Marchiol passsed to Luke Dehnicke and Hayden Elligon II for touchdowns, then rushed for a score late in the game to lead Northwestern past Illinois, ending the Wildcats’ four-game losing streak.

Caleb Komolafe rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown, and Jackson Kleather kicked a 32-yard field goal while converting three extra-point attempts as Northwestern (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) sent the Illinois (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) to a third straight loss.

Northwestern got rolling offensively after taking a 10-3 lead in with 1:09 left in the first half, as Marchiol and Dehnicke connected for a TD one play after Braden Turner’s interception at the Illinois 39.

“I think that was a great catalyst to what was to come,” Northwestern coach David Braun said. “And I’ll tell you what we saw out of our offense in the second half was pretty fun to watch and be part of.”

Illinois’ No. 4 quarterback, freshman Dan Eisenmenger, threw for two touchdowns — to Collin Dixon and B.J. Thurman – to cap his first two collegiate drives. Eisenmenger entered in the third quarter, after No. 3 QB Carson Boyd was ineffective in the first half, and finished with 140 yards on 10 for 13 passing.

Illinois No. 1 QB Katin Houser and usual back-up Michael Clayton are sidelined with hand injuries.

“End of the first half, just trying to change the mojo,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “That’s why we went with it. Nothing that was against Carson, had a couple of tough breaks obviously, had a couple of turnovers. But super-impressed with Dane, really not shocking to us.”

Marchiol finished with 133 yards on 14-for-20 passing and rushed for 33 in his first win at Northwestern. The Wildcats played their fourth game without starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, whose athleticism and arm had gotten them off to a 6-2 start.

Marchiol was happy to finally get Northwestern’s offense to click consistent, after fits and spurts when he started the three previous games.

“It’s a game of inches and we’ve been so close these past couple of weeks,” Marchiol said. “And then to finally put one together, man, it’s a breath of fresh air.”

Komolafe, who improved to 933 rushing yards for the season and 2,022 for his career, said the Wildcats flipped the switch offensively.

“We definitely came out in the second half with a fire lit under us, so ultimately that helped the whole group,” Komolafe said. “Everybody as a whole played better. We were firing on all cylinders.”

In his first start, Boyd showed he could run and evade defenders, but was couldn’t get the Illini rolling and was burned by a pair of interceptions. The sophomore managed just 35 passing yards (7 for 11) in the first half, but rushed for 56.

Northwestern narrowed its all-time series deficit against Illinois to 56-59-5, winning the Land of Lincoln Trophy this season in a rivalry that dates to 1892.

MICHIGAN STATE 25, RUTGERS 21

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Reserve freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman threw an 11-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone to Bryson Williams with 27 seconds left to give Michigan State a comeback win over Rutgers.

A third-stringer on the depth chart, Coffman passed for 249 yards and three TDs for Michigan State (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten). He engineered the 16-play, 83-yard game-winning drive that consumed 7:49.

With 11:54 left, Rutgers (3-9, 2-7) went ahead 21-18 when quarterback AJ Surace completed a 75-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to Ben Black III on the first play after Michigan State’s brief lead.

The Spartans led for the first time — 18-14 — when Coffman threw an 11-yard touchdown to Braylon Collier with 12:04 left.

After winning its first two games, Michigan State dropped eight of its next nine, but rebounded Saturday to end a disappointing season in which it will miss a bowl berth for the fifth straight season and sixth time in seven years.

The Scarlet Knights ended their worst full season since 2019 when they went 2-10.

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond, who entered the leading the Big Ten in rushing, gained just 12 yards on nine carries.

Surace threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns.