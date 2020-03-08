PIAA Boys Basketball: Holy Redeemer shakes off sloppy start to rout SLA Beeber in 3A opener

Holy Redeemer’s Mason Mendygral flips over SLA Beeber guard Rasool Dover during the third quarter of Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game at Wilkes University. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Holy Redeemer’s Jared Piontkowski looks to pass the ball against SLA Beeber in a PIAA Class 3A first-round game Saturday at Wilkes University. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats (left) and SLA Beeber’s Brandon Richardson go after a loose game during the second quarter of Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game at Wilkes University. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats puts up a shot between SLA Beeber’s Rasool Dover (3) and Jermaine Smalls during Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game at Wilkes University. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Holy Redeemer didn’t start well Saturday afternoon. Too many turnovers. Too many missed opportunities.

But as the Royals became progressively better, so did their lead on the way to a 61-32 blowout of SLA Beeber in a PIAA Class 3A boys basketball first-round game at Wilkes University.

District 2 runner-up Redeemer (19-6) moves to the second round on Wednesday and will play D12 champion Neumann-Goretti (23-4) at a site and time to be determined. Neumann-Goretti defeated D3 fourth seed Brandywine Heights 75-42 in its opener. D12 fourth seed Beeber ended its season 18-9.

Redeemer took the lead for good, 5-4, on a dunk by Jared Piontkowski at 2:52 of the first quarter. The Royals led 10-7 after the first period, but the advantage was built on a shaky foundation. They turned over the ball eight times and shot just 3-of-9 from the field.

“We were not happy with the way that we started,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “My coaches and I weren’t happy and my guys weren’t happy either. For some reason, I don’t know if it was the week off and a little bit of rust or whatever, but we started off the game really, really sloppy. We were fortunate to survive that little bit of a rough start for ourselves.”

Things started to change in the second quarter. Piontkowski and fellow big man Matt Prociak began to take charge inside. Prociak scored two consecutive baskets, the first on a second attempt at a putback. Piontkowski’s rebound basket triggered a 10-0 run to end the quarter, giving Redeemer a 28-12 lead at the break.

“Coach told us at halftime (turnovers) were the biggest part of the game,” said Prociak, who finished with a game-high 10 rebounds as Redeemer ended up with a 38-21 advantage on the boards. “We had 10 turnovers after the first half, which killed us. We still had our lead because of defense, so that helped. We were perfectly fine after that.”

With the turnover issue resolved, Redeemer blew open the game in the third quarter. Guards Mason Mendygral and Justice Shoats took turns slicing through the Rockets’ defense. Mendygral zipped under two Beeber players for an underhand layup in the quarter, only to be outdone by Shoats as the 6-foot sophomore added a dunk three minutes later.

The duo then combined for a basket — Mendygral making the steal and Shoats converting a layup off of it — as Redeemer headed into the fourth quarter up 44-20. Shoats, the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 MVP, finished with a game-high 19 points while Mendygral added 11.

“We know each others game so well that we feed off each other,” Mendygral said. “It helps our whole team and both of us, too.”

PIAA CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

Holy Redeemer 61, SLA Beeber 32

SLA BEEBER (32) — Jermaine Smalls 2 0-0 4, Rasool Dover 3 2-4 8, Nair Pettigrew 2 2-2 7, Brandon Richardson 3 3-6 10, Hassan Enix 0 0-0 0, Joe Williams 0 0-2 0, Ly’Mere Mapp 0 0-0 0, Maki Pettigrew 1 0-0 3, Amadou Dia 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-14 32.

HOLY REDEEMER (61) — Mason Mendygral 4 2-3 11, Justice Shoats 9 1-2 19, Jared Piontkowski 6 0-0 12, Alex Rymar 1 0-0 2, Matt Prociak 2 0-0 4, Prince Allan 0 2-2 2, Jake Pizolato 1 1-2 3, Zev Kornfeld 1 0-0 2, Darryl Wright 1 0-0 2, Matt Carty 1 0-0 2, Alex Hajkowski 0 0-0 0, Petere Khoudary 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 8-11 61.

SLA Beeber`7`5`8`11 — 32

Holy Redeemer`10`18`16`17 — 61

Three-point goals — SB 3 (N.Pettigrew, Richardson, M.Pettigrew). HR 1 (Mendygral).