WBS Penguins punch back to beat Bridgeport, end losing skid

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins played late into Saturday night, but this time they avoided the dreaded overtimes and shootouts where they have lost six of their last nine times the game has been extended.

The extra time was added at the beginning of the night when the game was delayed for nearly a half hour after just 11 seconds of action to clean up the ice after an early fight.

The Penguins took control shortly after play resumed and remained in front throughout the game, topping the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 5-2, as they continue to try to move into playoff position.

The win allowed the Penguins to jump over Springfield into fifth place in the Atlantic Division and gain one point on the Charlotte Checkers, who still lead them by six points in the race for the division’s fourth and final playoff berth.

Sunday’s 3:05 p.m. home game against the Binghamton Senators presents another chance to improve the team’s playoff chances.

“The good thing right now is that we have a lot of games in a short period of time,” defenseman Zach Trotman said in his post-game, in-arena interview as the game’s No. 1 star.

Jamie Devane pounded Bridgeport’s Cedric Lacroix in the fight on the game’s first shift, leaving a bloody mess on the ice. By the time that was scraped away, the ice had become too rough and needed the Zamboni resurfacing before play was able to resume.

Kevin Roy deflected David Warsofsky’s shot from the point less than six minutes into the game to put the Penguins ahead.

The Penguins twice had 5-on-3 opportunities that they were unable to convert, but they scored on two other power plays to build a 3-0 lead just past the midway point in the game.

After the first failed 5-on-3, Jordy Bellerive and Trotman combined to add to the Penguins lead three seconds into the next power play.

Bellerive won the faceoff back to Trotman and quickly moved into position to deflect his shot into the net.

Jan Drozg carried the puck out of the left corner then knocked in his own rebound for the next power-play goal at 10:49 of the second.

Bridgeport twice got within two goals, but the Penguins answered to widen their lead 3:31 and 4:02 after those scores.

Trotman scored for a 4-1 lead after two periods and Chase Berger hit the empty net for his first goal in 51 games this season to close the scoring.

NOTES: Bellerive, who also had a goal and an assist, and Drozg were the game’s second and third stars. … Justin Almeida rejoined the team from the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL early Saturday and was reinserted in the lineup. … The game was delayed a second time, for five minutes, to repair the boards near one corner of the ice.

Penguins 5, Bridgeport 2

Bridgeport`0`1`1 — 2

Penguins`1`3`1 — 5

First period — 1, Penguins, Roy 13 (Warsofsky, Scarfo), 5:50. Penalties — Lacroix, Bridgeport (fighting major) 0:11; Devane, Penguins (fighting major), 0:11; Varone, Penguins (tripping) 1:09; Bardreau, Bridgeport (tripping), 14:37.

Second period — 2, Penguins, Bellerive 12 (Trotman), 6:49 (PP); 3, Penguins, Drozg 5 (Miletic, Bellerive), 10:49 (PP); 4, Bridgeport, Wahlstrom 10 (Broadhurst, Holmstrom), 12:03 (PP); 5, Penguins, Trotman 4 (Varone, Johnson), 15:34. Penalties — Pierog, Bridgeport (slashing), 3:39; Kubiak, Bridgeport (slashing), 3:59; Schmatz, Bridgeport (tripping), 6:46; Broadhurst, Bridgeport (roughing), 9:17; Nybergm, Penguins (holding), 11:54; Devane, Penguins (interference), 12:20.

Third period — 6, Bridgeport, Helgeson 1 (Pierog, Bellows), 14:50; 7, Penguins, Berger 1 (Joseph), 18:52 (EN). Penalties — Pierog, Bridgeport (interference), 1:42; Bellows, Bridgeport (hooking), 3:12; Knott, Penguins, hooking, 9:23; Bellows, Bridgeport, (hooking), 16:47.

Shots on goal — Bridgeport 7-10-5-22. Penguins 12-10-11—33.

Power-play opportunities — Bridgeport 1 of 4; Penguins 2 of 8.

Goalies — Bridgeport, Skarek 3-10-1 (32 shots-28 saves). Penguins, Tokarski 8-5-2 (22 shots-20 saves).

Referees — Michael Markovic, Jesse Gour. Linesmen — Bob Goodman, J.P. Waleski.

A — 8,098.