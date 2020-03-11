Yencha scores 20, but Redeemer girls basketball team runs out of steam

POTTSVILLE — Breaking from character and its breakneck style of play, Imhotep Charter showed great patience while being pushed to the limit.

Holy Redeemer’s finally ran out.

Redeemer went ice cold from the field for more than eight minutes Tuesday and Zamara Haynes scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter as Imhotep Charter held off an upset bid by the District 2 runner-up Royals and pulled away to a 47-39 victory in a second-round PIAA Class 3A girls basketball playoff game at Martz Hall.

“I thought we did a great job holding them to a low score,” Redeemer senior Sam Yencha said. “We just couldn’t score enough to beat them.”

Yencha scored plenty.

She matched Haynes for game-high with 20 points and had seven of Redeemer’s 15 rebounds, but couldn’t lead the Royals through a scoreless stretch that let opportunity slip away.

Karissa Spade’s basket gave Redeemer a 28-27 lead with 1:40 to play in the third quarter, but the Royals didn’t score again until Yencha converted two foul shots with 2:34 remaining in the game and didn’t hit another basket until Jillian DelBalso turned her steal into a layup with 1:32 on the game clock.

By then, it was too late.

Despite some suspect foul shooting, Imhotep built an eight-point lead over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter had a 10-point cushion until Yencha’s jumper with 10 seconds to go set the final score. Redeemer finished a 21-7 season while hitting just 3 of 14 attempts from the floor over the game’s final eight minutes.

“Our shots honestly weren’t falling,” said Redeemer senior Liv Moore. “They were all good shots, no one was mad at anyone for taking any of them. It wasn’t falling. And theirs were.”

Facing a six-point deficit with the season slipping away, Redeemer got desperate.

The Royals went 0-for-4 from the 3-point line in the fourth quarter, were 1-for-8 from that distance in the second half and made just two of their 13 attempts at 3-pointers for the game.

It didn’t help that shooting guard Alicia Pekarovsky was out with illness or that the Royals lost starting guard Aubrey Curley — another 3-point threat — for the rest of the game midway through the opening quarter with an ankle injury.

“I guess when she came down from the shot she stepped on someone’s foot and twisted her ankle,” Holy Redeemer coach John Jezorwski said of Curley. “And she’s one of our shooters. Not having Alicia, a senior in the rotation and Aubrey getting hurt early really cut our rotation down.”

Meanwhile, the Panthers simply rotated the ball.

Typically a fast-break team, Imhotep used discipline while working for ideal shots throughout the game, then really cooled their heels holding a lead in the fourth quarter.

“Our kids just played with patience, worked for shots we wanted to get,” Imhotep coach David Hargrove said. “When we see zones, that’s been kind of our thing all year — don’t settle for the first shot, take our time and try to get something better.

“I was pleased with our patience.”

The Panthers needed it in a game that played tight throughout.

The teams were tied at 6-6 in the final seconds of the opening quarter until Haynes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Imhotep held a three-point lead at the half and a two-point advantage entering the fourth quarter.

They converted just 10 of 17 free throws with Redeemer fouling through the final four minutes, but continually grabbed rebounds of the misses and prevented the Royals from closing the gap.

Redeemer pulled within 36-32 with 2:03 on the clock on four straight foul shots from Yencha, but an 11-3 spurt by the Panthers pretty much put the game away.

“It’s a great accomplishment playing with them,” said Yencha, who will play for Division 2 Jefferson University in Philadelphia next season. “They’re really athletic. We were predicted to lose the last two games. To make it this far is a great accomplishment. It’s been an amazing four years, I loved playing for Redeemer.

”I’m sad because it’s over.”

PIAA Class 3A Second Round

Imhotep Charter 47, Holy Redeemer 39

HOLY REDEEMER (39) — Jillian DelBalso 2 0-0 5, Aubrey Curley 1 0-0 2, Karissa Spade 3 2-3 8, Sam Yencha 6 8-11 20, Liv Moore 1 1-2 4, Faith Sekol 0 0-0 0, Aleia Atherton 0 0-0 0, Mia Ashton 0 0-0 0, Lynzie Skoronski 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-16 39.

IMHOTEP CHARTER (47) — Janai Smith 0 0-0 0, Zamara Haynes 7 5-12 20, Ayasha Thomas 2 1-2 5, Monesjia Harvey 1 2-2 4, Alyssa Herder 7 0-0 14, Taniyah Finney 1 2-3 4, Samaya Stevens 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-19 47.

Redeemer`6`9`13`11 — 39

Imhotep`9`8`14`16 — 47

Three-point goals — HR 2 (Moore, DelBalso); IC 1 (Haynes).