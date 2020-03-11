H.S. Boys Basketball: Dallas vs. Archbishop Wood has site, time set for Class 5A quarterfinal game

District 2 runner-up Dallas (21-7) will play District 12 champion Archbishop Wood (22-5) in the PIAA Class 5A boys basketball quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Easton Middle School.

The game will be part of a doubleheader. D2 champion Dunmore (26-1) will play D12 champion West Catholic (19-9) in a Class 3A girls quarterfinal at 6 p.m.

The Dallas vs. Wood winner will move to Monday’s semifinals and play either D1 champion West Chester East (25-2) or D1 fifth seed Unionville (21-7). Those teams play a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Friday at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield.