Boys Basketball: Neumann-Goretti ends Redeemer’s season

Site, time set for Dallas quarterfinal game District 2 runner-up Dallas (21-7) will play District 12 champion Archbishop Wood (22-5) in the PIAA Class 5A boys basketball quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Easton Middle School. The game will be part of a doubleheader. D2 champion Dunmore (26-1) will play D12 champion West Catholic (19-9) in a Class 3A girls quarterfinal at 6 p.m. The Dallas vs. Wood winner will move to Monday's semifinals and play either D1 champion West Chester East (25-2) or D1 fifth seed Unionville (21-7). Those teams play a quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Friday at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Springfield.

EASTON — The margin for error was slim. Holy Redeemer knew it Wednesday night.

Any slip, no matter how small, would have consequences. That’s what it’s like to play state power Neumann-Goretti.

Redeemer was in an eight-point hole less than two minutes in and Neumann-Goretti never allowed an escape route as the Royals’ season ended with a 87-49 loss in the PIAA Class 3A boys basketball second round.

District 2 champion Redeemer ended its season at 19-7. D12 champion Neumann-Goretti (24-4) advances to Saturday’s quarterfinals and will play D4 champion Loyalsock (28-1). Neumann-Goretti will play in the quarterfinals for 12th consecutive year. The Saints won the state title in eight of the last 10 years, with the exception of 2013 and 2019.

Neumann-Goretti also ended Redeemer’s season in 2010 and 2017.

“They always are as advertised,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “In different years, they’ve had different kind of teams. We played them when they had Quade Green who was going to Kentucky and the Crosby Roundtree kid who was going to Villanova. Those two guys were the main cogs of their team, and they had a post presence and a good guard.

“This year, they have a different kind of team, but they are just as talented and just as deadly and just as lethal. They don’t have much of a post presense, but they dribble the ball, share the ball and shoot the ball so well.”

Mason Mendygral led Redeemer’s offense with 12 point. Jared Piontkowski, the only senior on the roster, ended his career with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Matt Prociak also scored 10 and Justice Shoats added nine.

“It was a great experience,” said Piontkowski, who will play volleyball at King’s College. “Their team was loaded with D-I commits and for the young group of guys to get that experience playing against high-quality (players) like that. I hope the younger guys take that into consideration for years to come. Grind it out and see what it takes to be a high-level team.”

The Saints, who have three Division I players in the lineup and another injured, scored the game’s first eight points and shot 7-of-9 from behind the arc in the opening quarter to take a 25-7 lead.

Neumann-Goretti continued its hot shooting in the second quarter to pull into halftime ahead 46-26.

Despite the 20-point deficit, Redeemer kept battling in the third quarter. The Royals moved within 50-36 at 4:10 on a second consecutive basket by Piontkowski.

“Down 20 at the half we said let’s see if we can cut it to 10 in the third quarter,” Guido said. “There was a point in the third quarter we had it to a 14-point game and they just, we make one bad decision and it’s three-pointer, three-pointer.”

Neumann-Goretti, though, demonstrated why it’s favored to win a ninth Class 3A state title in 11 years. The Saints put on a 15-1 run culminated by a dunk from Hysier Miller.

PIAA Class 3A Second Round

NEUMANN-GORETTI (87) — Hysier Miller 4 4-6 13, Chris Evans 3 0-0 8, Cameron Young 6 1-1 17, Jordan Hall 4 0-1 10, Blaise Vespe 1 1-2 3, Masud Stewart 1 2-2 4, Shawn Battle 0 0-0 0, Aamir Hurst 3 1-1 7, Hakim Byrd 8 2-2 23, Jordyn DeRito 1 0-0 2, Nasir Feggans 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 11-15 87.

HOLY REDEEMER (49) — Mason Mendygral 5 1-2 12, Justice Shoats 3 3-6 9, Alex Rymar 2 0-0 5, Matt Prociak 2 4-4 10, Jared Piontkowski 5 0-0 10, Prince Allan 1 0-0 2, Jake Pizzolato 0 0-0 0, Zev Kornfeld 0 1-2 1, Peter Khoudary 0 0-0 0, Pat DelBalso 0 0-0 0, Matthew Carty 0 0-0 0, Zach Perta 0 0-0 0, Max Rosen 0 0-0 0, Jacob Drevitch 0 0-0 0, Alex Hajkowski 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 9-15 49.

Neumann-Goretti`25`21`19`22 — 87

Holy Redeemer`7`19`13`10 — 49

Three-point goals — NG 14 (Miller, Byrd 5, Evans 2, Young 4, Hall 2). HR 2 (Mendyral, Rymar).