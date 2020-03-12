Most major college conferences cancel basketball tournaments

Jenna Lipowski had a big season with the Kutztown softball team as a sophomore, but her junior year could be even better.

Lipowski, a Nanticoke Area graduate, was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region first team and a D2College Coaches Association All-Atlantic Region second team and was an All-PSAC first team choice last season after she hit .369 (65-for-176) with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs with 50 RBI. She made one error on 231 chances (.996) at first base.

This season, Lipowski is off to a flying start. She’s hitting .333 (11-for-33) with a double, four home runs, 10 runs scored and 11 RBI in for the 8-5 Golden Rams. She had two home runs in a 9-5 victory over West Virginia State on Feb. 1 in Pembroke, N.C. and had a homer in victories over Southern Connecticut (5-2) and Winston-Salem (9-0). And, she continues to excel at first base, having handled 90 chances without an error.

“Jenna is a strong upperclassman and a very reliable hitter in the four hole,” coach Judy Lawes said. “She is able to come up with a big home run or a clutch base hit when we need it. Defensively, she has a very strong glove. Jenna is a well-rounded athlete and a great member of our team.”

Lipowski also excels in the classroom. She has earned Dean’s List Honors and an PSAC Scholar-Athlete award while at Kutztown.

Josh Kopcza (Binghamton)

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior right-hander is starting and has a 2-1 record pitching for the baseball team, the Bearcats 5-7 after a three game sweep of VMI last weekend in Lexington, Va. The Wyoming Area graduate picked up the win in a 7-2 victory on Sunday, working five innings and giving up two hits and two earned runs.

His best start came in a 11-4 triumph over Longwood on March 1 in Farmville, Va. when he pitched six innings and gave up five hits, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts.

Marcus Joseph (Sacred Heart)

The junior is one of the top defenders on the men’s hockey team, the Pioneers hosting Robert Morris in the second round of the Atlantic Hockey League Championship this week in Fairfield, Conn.

Joseph, a Mountain Top native who got started with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights program, has a goal and three assists and has helped the Pioneers, who had a first-round bye, posted a 21-10-3 overall record and an 18-8-2 league record going into the tournament. The wins are the most for the team since the 2009-10 season.

Jimmy Hoffman (Lehigh)

The sophomore finished sixth in the 149-pound class at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championship last weekend in Bethlehem. Though he missed out on an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships March 19-21 in Minneapolis, he earned an at-large berth on Tuesday

The Hazleton Area graduate made it to the EIWA semifinals where he was beaten 7-5 and then dropped two consolation matches. He has an 18-6 record, 7-2 in dual meets, with two pins, three technical falls and a major decision.

Tim Cavanaugh (St. Joseph’s)

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior is seeing action behind the plate and as the designated hitter for the baseball team, the Hawks 5-8 after an 11-9 loss to Florida Gulf Coast last Sunday.

The Holy Redeemer graduate had an RBI single and a run scored in the game. He’s hitting .222 (6-for-27) with three runs scored and four RBI. Cavanaugh saw limited action in his first two seasons with the team.

Tyler Evans (Hood)

The 6-foot-5 senior wrapped up his career with the men’s basketball team in a 95-71 loss to Drew in the ECAC quarterfinals last Friday, the Blazers finishing 17-11. The Berwick graduate finished the season with a 10.5 scoring average, which included a career-high 27 points in a season-opening 93-91 victory over Southern Virginia on Nov. 8.

He also averaged 4.6 rebounds with 35 assists, 28 steals and 13 blocked shots. He connected on 31 of 94 3-point attempts (33 percent).

Gwen Glatz (Swarthmore)

The sophomore is off to a solid start hitting and pitching for the 6-2 softball team. Glatz leads the team in hitting with a .536 average with 15 hits in 28 at-bats with six doubles, nine runs scored and six RBI. On the mound, she’s 2-0 with a 3.15 ERA.

In 26.2 innings, she has given up 32 hits and 19 runs, 12 earned with six walks and 16 strikeouts. Glatz was named Centennial Conference Rookie of the Year and was a first-team selection last season as a freshman.

Hunter Ralston (Scranton)

The freshman made his first college start for the baseball team and was so impressive that he was named Landmark Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday. The Pittston Area graduate gave up three hits and an unearned run in a seven-inning complete game as the 2-4 Royals nipped Albright 2-1 last Saturday. He struck out three and didn’t give up a hit in 5 1/3 innings to start the game.

Ralston made his college debut pitching three scoreless innings in a 1-0 loss to Arcadia on March 1.

Justin Joseph (Lycoming)

The 5-foot-7, 206-pound sophomore is the top player on faceoffs for the second straight season with the men’s lacrosse team. The Wyoming Area graduate has won 61 of 103 for a .592 average. He won 15 of 19 in a season-opening 11-7 victory over Susquehanna on Feb. 15.

He won 193 of 319 (60 percent) as a freshman. Joseph, who has an assist, also leads the Warriors in ground balls with 35.

Danielle Krispin (Cedar Crest)

The junior is catching and being used as the designated player for the softball team, the Falcons 3-4 after an 8-7 victory over Hilbert (N.Y.) in the Fastpitch Drums Spring Classic last weekend in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Tunkhannock graduate is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with two doubles, three runs scored and four runs batted in. She had a single and an RBI in the Hilbert victory. Behind the plate, Krispin has made just one error on 24 chances (.958).

Michael Leri (Lebanon Valley)

The 5-foot-11, 235-pound senior was named MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week on Monday after a big effort for the baseball team in Florida and South Carolina the previous week, the Flying Dutchmen going 10-2.

Leri, from Mountain Top and a Scranton Prep graduate, became the first player in team history to hit three home runs in a game. That came in an 11-3 victory over Kenyon. On the season, he’s hitting .364 (12-for-33) with five home runs, 14 runs scored and 11 RBI.