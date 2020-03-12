Scranton Half Marathon postponed

March 12, 2020 Times Leader Sports

The annual Scranton Half Marathon, scheduled for March 29, is the latest local athletic event to be postponed.

Event organizers posted on the race’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon that the due to the spread of Coronavirus the race and its associated events will not go on as planned.

“While the risk of developing coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States remains low for most healthy individuals, the welfare of our running community in Northeast PA is always our top priority,” the post read. “The Scranton Half Marathon, accompanying 5k, youth events, and expo, scheduled for March 27th-28th-29th, will be postponed. We appreciate your patience as we investigate an alternative date later in the year.”

The half marathon is one of the more popular events of the early running season, drawing nearly 3,000 runners each year to Scranton.

The post asked those that have registered to have “patience as we formulate the options for event transfers and refunds.”

