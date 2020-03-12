Penn State suspends football activities due to Coronavirus; Blue-White Game in limbo

March 11, 2020
FORKS TWP. — Feeling calm and confident with an 11-point lead, Deanna Wallace flashed a grin as she took the ball out to begin the fourth quarter.
Just 97 seconds later, those smiles grew even broader for her Dallas teammates when star scorer and team leader Lauren Charlton scored her 1,000th career point on a free throw while restoring a double-digit lead.
From there, everything went sour for the Mountaineers.
Timaya Lewis-Eutsey scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds Wednesday and Lansdale Catholic scored the game’s final 12 points to stun Dallas, 61-53, preventing the Mountaineers from reaching the PIAA girls basketball quarterfinals for the first time in a second-round Class 4A state game at Easton Middle School.
“It just fell apart,” Charlton said.
After Lewis-Eutsey hit the opening basket, Lansdale Catholic spent the rest of the game chasing until the final minutes.
Charlton scored 23 points, Bella Hill hit 10 off the bench and a dogged Dallas defense disrupted Lansdale Catholic’s balanced offensive attack and bottled up all the Crusaders except Lewis-Eutsey.
After Charlton swished a 3-pointer that sparked an early 9-2 run, Dallas dominated most of the game. The Mountaineers held a 12-7 lead after the opening quarter, moved it to 30-22 by halftime and appeared in complete control with a 48-37 lead entering the final quarter.
“We felt pretty good about that,” Dallas coach Kelly Johnson said. “We’ve been playing with so much confidence these last couple weeks. Then, basket by basket, we kind of let them back into it.”
The Crusaders pulled out their vaunted press defense for the fourth quarter, but Dallas barely blinked, easily breaking through traps to take the ball into the half court.
Lansdale Catholic struck first in the fourth on Gabby Casey’s bucket, but Dallas struck right back.
Charlton, who drilled four 3-pointers and gave Dallas its first 11-point lead on a smooth foul line jumper 58 seconds from the end of the third quarter, drew a two-shot foul.
She delivered a burst of excitement by sinking the first one with 6:23 remaining, sending the Dallas bench into wild celebration over her 1,000th career point.
“It felt so good,” said Charlton, who will play for the University of Pennsylvania next season. “But the personal goals for me are secondary. We just wanted to win the game. So it was frustrating. But this season has been the best season. We’ve gone so far, worked so hard but still had fun.”
Playing in the state tournament for just the third time and advancing to the second round of PIAA play for the second, Dallas appeared on the brink of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
“I thought that gave us some momentum,” Johnson said of Charlton’s magical 1,000th point, noting that the star scorer missed a good chunk of her sophomore season when she injured one shoulder than missed the last couple weeks of her junior year after suffering an injury to her other shoulder. “She needed 23 points to get to 1,000. For a player who missed half of a season and part of another season, for her to score 1,000 points, it’s a huge accomplishment.
“We’re proud of her getting that milestone.”
The free throw set the Dallas lead back to 10 points, 49-39 while putting Lansdale Catholic on the ropes.
But it was hardly a knockout punch.
“It didn’t matter,” Lewis-Eutsey said. “It’s only 10 points. We’ve come back from worse.”
The junior forward made sure the Crusaders did it again.
While Dallas scored just two more baskets — both on layups by Haley Habrack — after Charlton’s milestone foul shot, District 12 champion Lansdale Catholic (24-3) was taking off on a 22-4 run to close the game and advance to meet Bonner Prendergast in the state quarters.
Lewis-Eutsey used a three-point play to pull the Crusaders within 49-47, and after Habrack finally broke a dry spell for Dallas with a cutting layup, Lansdale Catholic used two buckets by Gabby Casey to tie the game, 53-53.
“Too many second shots for Lewis-Eutsey,” Johnson said. “We had trouble keeping her off the boards. That hurt us throughout the game, definitely hurt us at the end. We were trying to stop Lewis-Eutsey, then some other players got into the offense.”
When 6-foot Dallas center Claire Charlton, Lauren’s sister, fouled out midway through the third quarter and with Lauren Charlton playing with four fouls in the final minutes, the Mountaineers lost some rebounding punch.
Lansdale Catholic unleashed a flurry at the end and finally caught up.
And pretty soon, the Crusaders were in high gear in the passing lane.
A layup by Riley DeVitis put Lansdale Catholic ahead, 55-53, with 1:34 remaining, then Lewis-Eutsey polished off the comeback victory with six free throws in the final two minutes.
“When they came out in a zone, it kind of shook us a little bit,” Lewis-Eutsey said. “We got it together.”
The Mountaineers had to take solace from getting to a point only one other team at Dallas reached.
“I just feel a ton of pride,” said Johnson, whose Mountaineers finished at 23-6. “We had strong work ethic. We’ve gotten great leadership, from our seniors, especially. We have 18 kids on the roster, we got 110 percent from all 18 of them the majority of the time.
“I couldn’t be any prouder.”
PIAA Class 4A Second Round
Lansdale Catholic 61, Dallas 53
DALLAS (53) — Morgan MacNeely 2 1-3 5, Haley Habrack 2 1-2 5, Lauren Charlton 7 5-6 23, Deanna Wallace 1 0-0 2, Claire Charlton 0 1-2 1, Bella Hill 3 3-4 10, Julia Kocher 1 1-4 3, Nadia Evanosky 1 0-0 2, Victoria Spaciano 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-21 53.
LANSDALE CATHOLIC (61) — Timaya Lewis-Eutsey 8 14-17 30, Mia Ronenberger 3 2-2 10, Lauren Edwards 0 6-6 6, Gabby Casey 3 2-2 8, Riley DeVitis 1 3-5 5, Autumn Weber 1 0-1 2, Kelly Sabolsky 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Saulino 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 27-33 61.
Dallas`12`18`18`5 — 53
Lansdale Catholic`7`15`15`24 — 61
Three-point goals — DAL 5 (Charlton 4, Hill); LC 2 (Ronenberger 2).