Penn State suspends football activities due to Coronavirus; Blue-White Game in limbo

March 12, 2020 Times Leader Sports

Penn State announced Thursday afternoon that it is suspending all f00tball-related activities “until further notice,” but stopped short of canceling the annual Blue-White Game.

The school’s athletic department issued the following statement:

“We are postponing all football-related activities until further notice. We are assessing this rapidly evolving situation with the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as the priority. We will continue to seek guidance from University leadership, health experts and local authorities in making decisions. This postponement includes, but is not limited to practice, recruiting, media availabilities, Pro Day and any other football-related activities. A final decision on the annual Blue-White Game, scheduled for April 18, has not been made.”

