Ginochetti finds long-sought state medal on final high school dive

March 12, 2020 Paul Sokoloski Sports
By Paul Sokoloski [email protected]

LEWISBURG — With a flip and a stretch, Sophia Ginochetti saved her best for last by burying her final high school dive.

Then she buried her face in her hands.

At long last, her career-long chase was over.

The supremely talented diver from Wyoming Valley West was finally a state medal winner.

In a fantastic finish Thursday, Ginochetti turned to an old favorite — a 1 1/2 somersault pike — and passed three other competitors on that final dive to snatch an eighth-place Class 3A state diving medal with a score of 387.45 in the final event before the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships suspended action indefinitely as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I finally got it,” Ginochetti said, showing off her state prize. “It’s overwhelming.”

It was the first PIAA medal in three tries for Ginochetti, a senior who won the last three District 2 championships but counted her 10th-place finish last year as her previous best in the state field.

And it flooded her with tears of joy.

“I’m not an emotional person,” Ginochetti laughed later. “But since it’s the last meet with my coach, the last meet of my senior year, when I heard I got eighth, I couldn’t hold it back.”

Then again, nothing seemed to hold Ginochetti back Thursday.

She appeared out of the medal running all day, finishing the preliminary round in 13th place, moving up to 10th after the semifinals and then falling back to 12th following her first of three attempts in the 16-diver championship field.

Then she turned it on.

“It’s probably her determination,” Valley West diving coach Mike McGinley said. “She wanted to make the podium so badly. She was down a couple points, but it never shook her. She was just so consistent.”

Ginochetti moved up a spot to 11th and recorded her second-highest score of the day with a 36 on a 2 1/2 somersault tuck on her next-to-last dive, but went into the last round at No. 11 and three spots off the podium pace.

“I knew that was going to be my last dive,” said Ginochetti, who dive for West Chester University next season, “so I gave it my all. I did my best. It paid off.”

She hit it.

With her family members forming a team of supporters in the stands — 14 of them came to Kinney Natatorium wearing green and white camouflage TEAM SOPH shirts — Ginochetti pulled off the near-impossible.

The water barely rippled as she disappeared with one of her best dives of the season, and emerged with a treasure.

She scored a 39.95 on that last dive, pushing past three divers and onto the medal stand.

“It’s my favorite,” Ginochetti said of the 1 1/2 somersault pike. “I just knew I had to do it as I always do, perfect everything — toe point, easy splash in the water. I’m very happy.”

Team Soph was ecstatic.

Her final high school attempt earned Ginochetti a state medal by one-tenth of a point, as she edged ninth-place finisher Abby O’Leary of Northeastern, 367.45 to 367.35.

It also allowed her to join her father, former state champion Brian Ginochetti of Forty Fort, as a PIAA medal winner.

“Unbelievable,” Brian Ginochetti grinned afterwards. “It was perfect.”

It was also the end of state swimming competition for awhile.

Sophia Ginochetti’s attempt was the next-to-last dive of the day, before the PIAA suspended all Class 2A events scheduled for Friday and Saturday for at least two weeks — while board members try to come up with a plan for the second half of the state’s swimming and diving championships, according to one PIAA official.

The second night of Class 3A consolation and championship races were canceled, and instead, medals and places for Thursday’s swimming events were determined based on finishes in morning preliminary heats.

“We thought it was going to be canceled for us,” McGinley said. “We were hearing rumors. It’s extenuating circumstances.”

But since the decision was made when Thursday’s preliminaries were completed just before noon, the PIAA allowed the Class 3A girls diving to run through its finals before shutting competition down.

That was fine by Ginochetti.

“I was getting kind of nervous that it wasn’t going to go on,” Ginochetti said. “We came all this way. I really wanted to see how I ended up. My diving’s been better than ever.

I know I would do my best today.”