Penguins sign Western Michigan defenseman Cam Lee

There’s no telling when hockey players will be able to return to the ice. The Penguins are continuing to build their depth for when the time ultimately comes.
Pittsburgh announced Tuesday they had signed Western Michigan defenseman Cam Lee to a two-year contract which will begin during the 2020-21 season.
Were these normal times, Lee would be free to join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the rest of the 2019-20 season on an amateur tryout contract. But with the AHL and NHL both under indefinite hiatus as the world tries to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the current campaign is very much in doubt.
At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Lee just finished his senior season at Western Michigan, where he led his conference in scoring with 21 points, collecting three goals and 18 assists in 26 games. That includes a five-assist night on March 7 in what proved to be his final collegiate game.
“Cam is a good-skating, offensive-minded defenseman that fits the current style of play in today’s NHL,” Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford said through the team. “This signing adds more young depth at defense for us. We’re excited to have Cam as a member of the Penguins organization.”
Lee, 23, played 137 games over four years for the Broncos and scored 85 points (18 goals, 67 assists) with a plus-11 rating. He was the team’s top-scoring defenseman in each of the last two seasons.
A native of Nova Scotia, Lee is the nephew of former Anaheim Ducks star goalie Jean-Sebastien Giguere. Penguins scouts and coaches saw plenty of him last year when he was invited to the team’s annual summer prospect camp.
Lee is the second college signing for the Penguins in the past week, joining Dartmouth sophomore Drew O’Connor, one of the country’s top goal scorers.
All of the hockey world remains in a holding pattern. The NHL has begun, according to reports from The Athletic and TSN in Canada, discussing plans for a possible August-September window to hold the playoffs, hoping that the coronavirus effects will be dissipated enough to hold a mini-training camp in July.
If the hiatus indeed lasts that long, it’s tough to imagine the AHL being able to follow a similar path to save the 2019-20 season because of finances. The ECHL, the league underneath the AHL, has already canceled the season, a move which is also beginning to happen in Europe.
On Monday, the AHL released a brief update stating that clubs have been advised “that the indefinite suspension of AHL play will not be lifted before May. The league is recommending that teams facilitate the return of AHL players to their primary residences.”
The NHL has vowed to keep paying AHL players in the meantime.