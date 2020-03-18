Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca heading to play defense for Penn State as preferred walk-on

STATE COLLEGE — As of Tuesday afternoon, James Franklin became the dean of head coaches in the Big Ten East.

Hard as that is to believe, it became a reality after Mark Dantonio stepped down at Michigan State. That made Franklin, who took over at Penn State in 2014, the longest-tenured of his peers in the division and one year ahead of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh.

He’ll need all of that experience to navigate this offseason, as he integrates four new assistant coaches into his staff while trying to field a national title contender.

Franklin introduced three of them on Wednesday at this first press conference since winning the Cotton Bowl in December. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield are replacing Ricky Rahne, Matt Limegrover and Gerad Parker, respectively.

A fourth hire is still pending after long-time defensive line coach Sean Spencer left for the NFL to take the same job with the New York Giants last week.

“I don’t see this dragging on very long,” Franklin said of the vacancy. “We’ve already started the process, and we’ll try to finish it up here sooner rather than later.”

It will take much longer to shape the Nittany Lions offense headed into a critical 2020 season.

As Franklin noted upon hiring Ciarrocca from Minnesota just after Christmas, the goal is to integrate him into much of Penn State’s existing scheme without having to start over — as the Lions did when Joe Moorhead took the job back in 2016.

“We’re spending a lot of time right now with the offense and talking about what they did at Minnesota, talking about what we have done,” Franklin said. “And then … saying, ‘OK, this is how we did it at Penn State, and this is how we did it at Minnesota,’ and not necessarily just merging, but also saying what’s in Penn State’s best interest moving forward.

“There’s always things that you try to clean up that you say, ‘Well, why do we do it that way?’ And no one really remembers why, it’s just that’s how we’ve always done it. And obviously that’s never a good answer. So making sure that we continue to clean things up, and that’s been a process. It’s been a grind.”

Franklin said it was important that Ciarrocca be able to keep his “core beliefs” in the offense. And they seem to align with what the Lions have been doing the past four seasons.

For Moorhead and his successor Rahne, that meant never huddling and never going under center. The Lions haven’t done either since 2015.

“I try to never say never with that, but we’re going to be no-huddle,” Ciarrocca said. “It’s a merging of the systems. If I was a huddle guy, he wouldn’t have hired me. Because that would be hard to merge the systems.

“Philosophically there was that marriage already. I’ve studied them on film. I have a great deal of respect for Joe Moorhead and Ricky Rahne as football coaches. So I already knew, hey, we’re doing a lot of the same type of things with it. I don’t plan on huddling. We weren’t under center one snap last year at Minnesota. But I’m not gonna say never.”

One notable difference with the Golden Gophers offense was that designed quarterback runs were not a staple of the scheme as it has been at Penn State with Trace McSorley and Sean Clifford.

Ciarrocca said that was as much about the personnel he had at Minnesota.

“If you went all the way back to when I was at the University of Delaware, I did have a running quarterback,” Ciarrocca said. “And he was pretty doggone good.”

That would be Andy Hall, and he helped Ciarrocca and Delaware win the FCS national championship in 2003 before being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the biggest question mark for the offense will be at wide receiver, where rising junior Jahan Dotson is the only returning player with any meaningful production in college.

Which means plenty of scrutiny will be on new position coach Stubblefield, who comes from the same position at Miami after hopping around from several different jobs in recent years.

“Had a lot of conversations in hiring him about the stability aspect of it,” Franklin said. “But then on top of that … we need stability. The interesting thing is he needs it, too. One of the stories that a lot of people have talked about is he hasn’t necessarily shown that in his career. So something that he needs and we both need right now. So I think that helps.”

“That’s one thing I’ve talked about the last four or five years, really, is stability,” said Stubblefield, who still holds the all-time Big Ten receptions record from his playing days at Purdue. “This is a place I want to come and be at for a very long time. And I know that can sound like lip service, and years can tell the true story. But I want to be here for as long as I can.”

Ciarrocca and Stubblefield are replacing coaches who got promotions — Rahne to head coach at Old Dominion and Parker to offensive coordinator at West Virginia.

Offensive line was a different case, as Franklin elected not to bring back Limegrover when his contract expired at the end of the year.

Franklin didn’t go into much detail about the decision, not wanting to be too critical of one of his former assistants.

“But I felt like a change was needed,” Franklin said. “Trautwein was on the list of guys that I was tracking. … I think he’s got a story that is attractive to our current players and also to recruits.”

Trautwein grew up in New Jersey hoping for a scholarship offer from Penn State that never came. Things worked out pretty well for him, though, as went to play for Urban Meyer at Florida and won national titles in 2006 and 2008 while starting at left tackle.

He ended up coaching the offensive line at Boston College for his own college position coach, Steve Addazio. But when Addazio was fired at the end of last season and Penn State was interested, he jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s just the tradition, the culture,” Trautwein said. “It wasn’t Rutgers. It wasn’t Boston College. It wasn’t Maryland. It wasn’t Pitt. It wasn’t any of those schools. It was Penn State. Penn State was the dream school.

“Now to be able to be here coaching, it’s awesome. It’s where I wanted to be.”