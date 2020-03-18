Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca heading to play defense for Penn State as preferred walk-on

It’s a little ironic, in a way.
The position where Dominic DeLuca made his local legend, led a state championship comeback and thoroughly impressed Penn State’s coaching staff is one he may never play again.
That’s OK, though.
For DeLuca, the game of football has always been about finding ways to affect games — in whatever way he can.
Now, the gifted star senior whose heroic play at quarterback lifted Wyoming Area to a PIAA title in December will try to make an impact on Penn State’s defense, as DeLuca announced Tuesday on Twitter he will join the Nittany Lions as a preferred walk-on in the fall.
“I’ve been coming to Penn State ever since I was born,” DeLuca, 18, said. “I’ve been to regular-season games, Blue-White Games. It just felt like it’s where I was most comfortable.”
DeLuca also had preferred walk-on offers from West Virginia, Temple and UMass and also visited Pitt, but he said Penn State was more of a fit.
“Penn State, when I was on campus, just felt like home,” the son of Carl and ReeRee DeLuca of West Pittston said. “It was a tough decision. I visited West Virginia a couple times, I’d visited Temple before, I visited Pitt a couple times.
“It was a very tough decision.”
DeLuca, who excelled as a quarterback, defensive back and big-play returner while leading Wyoming Area to the school’s first-ever state team title this past season, was recruited by Penn State as a safety.
“I’m coming in as a safety, or possibly outside linebacker,” DeLuca said. “Wherever they need me to play.”
It was his play at quarterback that caught everyone’s eye, though.
Trailing 14-0 in the state title game, a limping DeLuca barely avoided a sack and hit Riley Rusyn with an 80-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the fourth quarter, igniting Wyoming Area’s 21-14 victory over District 7 champion Central Valley.
That even impressed Penn State coach James Franklin and a current Lions staff that includes defensive coordinator Brent Pry.
“All of them were talking about that 80-yard touchdown pass to Riley Rusyn,” DeLuca said. “They were saying it was a great play to watch, and that it shows how you never give up.”
DeLuca extended his unforgettable fourth quarter by hitting Derek Ambrosino with a four-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal play to tie the game at 14-14, then capped it with a 39-yard pass followed by his 1-yard touchdown sneak with 41 seconds remaining for the winning score and the PIAA Class 3A crown.
It turned out he did all of that on a torn ACL.
During the second quarter of that state championship game, DeLuca suffered a wicked hit to his knees that knocked him from the game after scrambling from the pocket.
He talked his way back onto the field a few minutes later but hobbled noticeably while playing at safety and when trying to elude pass rushers. But he vowed to remain in the lineup.
“You do what you’ve got to do for your team,” DeLuca said. “It’s what I had to do for my brothers and everyone else.
“It’s what you dream about as a kid, playing for your team in a state championship game.”
He paid a steep price, though, as what was initially believed to be a deep bruise to his left knee turned out to be something much more serious.
“I actually tore my ACL,” DeLuca said. “An 80 percent tear. I just had surgery a month and a half ago. I’m slowly getting back to where I was. It’s going to be a long process.”
DeLuca spent a few weeks after the operation on crutches, but is already a month into rehabbing the knee.
“It’s a little different, not being able to play a sport right now,” DeLuca said. “But I know the process is very long. I’ve got to be patient.”
He’s got some time now.
DeLuca is the latest Wyoming Valley Conference standout to join the Lions as a walk-on. Last season, Penn State had four WVC alums on the roster in running back Nick Eury (Lake-Lehman), offensive linemen Kaleb Konigus (Lake-Lehman) and Justin Kopko (Hanover Area) and linebacker Robbie Dwyer (Wyoming Valley West/Wyoming Seminary).
The only one to see the field in 2019 was Eury, who spent most of his college career as a walk-on before being rewarded with a scholarship for the year at the team’s postseason banquet. Eury ran for 44 yards and a touchdown against Idaho in the season-opener and was a popular teammate. He is set to leave the team after being honored on senior day in November.
Konigus was in his second season with the team while Kopko and Dwyer were in their first and both redshirted.
“It’s kind of common at that level of football,” said DeLuca, who is considering a major in criminology, “Most freshmen don’t start. Most of the time, they redshirt. That’s probably what’s going to happen for me. If it does, I’ll take the time to get ready and get acclimated and get adjusted.”