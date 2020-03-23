Sources: Panthers add XFL’s Walker, trade Allen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are making more changes at quarterback.
A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms on contracts with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks and former Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the moves have not been announced by the team since the players have yet to pass physicals. The person says Walker agreed to a two-year contract and Whitehead will get a one-year deal.
The decision to add Walker prompted the Panthers to trade Kyle Allen to the Redskins, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because that deal had not been announced. Allen started 12 games last season for the Panthers and went 5-7 as a starter with 23 turnovers and 17 touchdown passes.
The move means nearly wholesale changes for Carolina’s QB room.
Teddy Bridgewater agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract last week to replace Cam Newton, who was given permission by the team to seek a trade. If Newton isn’t traded the team is expected to release him and free up $19 million under the salary cap.
With Allen gone, the only returner is Will Grier, the team’s third-round pick last season who went 0-2 as a starter as a rookie.
Jets bringing back LB Burgess on 1-year deal
NEW YORK — The New York Jets and linebacker James Burgess have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.
Burgess started the final 10 games of last season at inside linebacker for the Jets after injuries decimated the position.
The 26-year-old linebacker is a favorite of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who also coached him in Cleveland. Burgess finished second on the team to only Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams in total tackles with 90.
Burgess was signed to the practice squad after the season opener, when C.J. Mosley was injured and was promoted to the active roster in late October. He became a consistent playmaker and reliable tackler for the Jets, who also lost Avery Williamson to a season-ending injury in the preseason.
Burgess will be a valuable backup if Mosley and Williamson return healthy, but proved he can also start if needed. He had a half-sack, two quarterback hits, an interception, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
The former Louisville standout was signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2016, when current Jets coach Adam Gase was in charge of the Dolphins. Burgess also spent time with the Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars and Browns before returning to the Dolphins in 2018. He was waived by Miami last May and claimed by New York.
Hoyer agrees to 1-year deal with Patriots
BOSTON — Brian Hoyer is returning to the Patriots for a third time.
The veteran quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal worth $1.05 million.
Hoyer was released by Indianapolis on Saturday.
In Hoyer, the Patriots add a veteran quarterback who is familiar with their system. It is their first move to add some depth at the quarterback position since Tom Brady left in free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 34-year-old began his career as Brady’s backup in New England in 2009 and has spent time with seven NFL teams during his 11-year career. He has played in 69 games with 38 starts and has completed 873 of 1,477 passes for 10,274 yards with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.
His second stint with the Patriots began in 2017 after he was released by San Francisco following its acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo in a trade with New England.
Hoyer again served as Brady’s backup in 2018 before being beaten out for that role by Jarrett Stidham during the 2019 preseason. He was cut by the Patriots and signed by the Colts, appearing in four games with one start last season.
Hoyer becomes the third quarterback on New England’s roster, joining Stidham and Cody Kessler, who ended the season on the practice squad.