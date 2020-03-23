MEN’S BASKETBALLGAR grad ignited La Salle’s offense in NIT 33 years ago

March 23, 2020 Times Leader History, Local Sports, Sports
By Ben Mandell For Times Leader

GAR standout Larry Koretz had many big moments in his basketball career, but none bigger than helping La Salle reach the NIT championship game on the world’s biggest stage for basketball, Madison Square Garden, on this day, March 24, 1987, 33 years ago.

The senior captain for La Salle got the offense started against Arkansas-Little Rock, draining his first two three-pointers. He gave La Salle a 6-0 lead in the first minute of the game, and the Explorers never looked back.

Koretz went on to finsh the game with five field goals and was averaging 14.5 points per game heading into the NIT title game. His early success on offense put the Explorers on track to exploit the Trojans zone defense and waltz into the NIT title game.