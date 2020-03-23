MEN’S BASKETBALLGAR grad ignited La Salle’s offense in NIT 33 years ago

Perhaps Neil Gallagher from Wilkes-Barre stood out because he had lost a leg and was leaning on a crutch.

Maybe that’s why investigative photographer Lewis Hine noticed Gallagher on Nov. 1, 1909, and shot his picture as he was looking for work in New York City.

Hine shot thousands of photographs of child laborers that helped bring about reforms in labor laws decades ago. Today, the pictures remain a haunting reminder of a time when too many toiling children spent long days not in school but sorting coal in breakers, spinning cotton in mills, shucking shellfish and pulling worms off tobacco plants.

Historian Joe Manning, of Florence, Mass., is fascinated by Hine’s photographs, including the photo of Gallagher, and has spent the past 12 years researching the lives of those long-ago child workers, often connecting with the descendants of the children in the photographs.

He welcomes people to log on and see his work at morningsonmaplestreet.com.

“The photos are incredible,” Manning said in a telephone interview, admitting it can be painful to look at a smudged, little face or a tiny waif-like figure dwarfed by huge machines or towering crops.

But, he added, “It takes away some of the pain once you find out who they were, once you get to know them. They become a person, not a photograph.”

Hine didn’t pity the children he photographed, Manning said, and neither does he.

“I respect them,” he said.

Manning’s research into the life of Neil Gallagher revealed he was born Jan. 14, 1891 and lived on Penn Street in Wilkes-Barre. His mother died when he was 5 years old, two weeks after giving birth to a new baby. By the time Neil was 9, a census taker had counted Neil among several siblings who lived with their father, Patrick Gallagher, and stepmother, Dollie.

Around that time, according to what Neil would later tell Hine, he started working as a breaker boy, sorting coal from rock in a coal breaker.

Young Neil progressed to a job as a trapper, Manning said, which meant he was responsible for opening and closing ventilation doors as miners passed from one section of the mine to another.

On May 2, 1904, when Neil was 13, his left leg was crushed between two coal cars and he was taken to the local hospital, where part of his leg was amputated. He stayed in the hospital for nine weeks and had to endure a second amputation of more of his leg.

The Wilkes-Barre Times leader reported the accident in a brief story under the headline “Mangled in the Mines,” which declared “The greed for coal was responsible for another serious accident this morning when Neil Gallagher, a door tender in one of the D & H Collieries, while at his daily task of door tending, was caught between two cars.”

The coal company did not pay the bill, but the hospital waived the cost, Manning said, and Gallagher later returned to the mines to work as a breaker boy for $1.10 a day.

“The thing about his work was, it points out the pitfalls for a child,” Manning said. “When kids are 11, 12, 13 or so, if you’re walking down the street with your son or daughter, sometimes you don’t trust them to cross a busy street. You take care to make sure they’re not hit by a car. You supervise them. Children do not have the instincts to get out of the way. They don’t always know or understand the dangers.”

Believing Neil Gallagher might not have been aware of how dangerous his job was, Manning believes “He would have been bored like crazy, sitting for long periods of time (while waiting to open the ventilation door), might even have been falling asleep. He would have been vulnerable.”

By the time Neil was 18, his father also had been injured in the mines, and the young man went to New York City, hoping for a job in a pool room and, later, hoping for a job as a driver.

Manning has unable to find out if Gallagher was ever fitted for an artificial leg, but his 1917 draft registration listed his occupation as chauffeur and a 1920 census reported a Neil Gallagher working as a hack bus driver.

Manning’s research indicates a hack bus was a carriage pulled by a horse and used to transport school children. They were used in New York City as recently as the 1920s.

The 1920 census reported Neil Gallagher lived with his cousin Joseph Gallagher in New York, and the 1925 census listed Neil Gallagher living with his sister, Mary, and her husband in the Borough of Queens.

“A friend of mine read Neil’s story and said, ‘It looks like he always had someone to come home to,’” Manning said.

Manning’s research never turned up a wife or children for Neil Gallagher, but he did find an obituary.

Neil Gallagher had lived to age 35, and died of tuberculosis in New York City. His funeral was held in Wilkes-Barre, from the home of his aunt on Bowman Street, with “a largely attended high mass of requiem” at Holy Savior Church.

While Manning never located any direct descendants of Gallagher, his research has, in some cases, led to the identification of anonymous children in photographs and contact with their grandchildren or great-grandchildren.

“Thank you for finding my Granny for me,” wrote Myra Cook, whose grandmother, Lalar Blanton, appeared in a Hine photo from a Lincolnton, N.C., cotton mill. “I don’t have the words to explain how much it means to me that you found her. I’m overwhelmed by the emotion I feel — sadness that my dear granny never had a childhood — and joy that the pretty little girl captured in this poignant and iconic photograph will forever be a symbol and a reminder of a terrible past in this country.”

“Thank you so much for sharing my great-grandmother’s story,” wrote Jennifer Janisch, who is Lalar’s great-granddaughter. “I’m very grateful you care so much about these photographs, and the people in them, and that you have dedicated so much effort to telling their stories. Thank you for giving that little girl — my great-grandmother — the dignity she deserved.”

Historian Joe Manning has researched the lives of many child laborers photographed by investigative photographer Lewis Hine, including Neil Gallagher, of Wilkes-Barre, who lost a leg in a coal mine accident. https://www.timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NeilGallagher1Larger-1024×695.jpg Historian Joe Manning has researched the lives of many child laborers photographed by investigative photographer Lewis Hine, including Neil Gallagher, of Wilkes-Barre, who lost a leg in a coal mine accident. Submitted photos Joe Manning https://www.timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_joemanning.jpg Joe Manning Submitted photos Little Lalar Blanton is another example of the child laborers whose lives Joe Manning has been researching. Lalar’s identity in this Lewis Hine photograph from a North Carolina cotton mill had been a mystery until Manning narrowed down it down and spoke to her descendants. https://www.timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_lalar.jpg Little Lalar Blanton is another example of the child laborers whose lives Joe Manning has been researching. Lalar’s identity in this Lewis Hine photograph from a North Carolina cotton mill had been a mystery until Manning narrowed down it down and spoke to her descendants. Submitted photos

Author researches lives of child laborers

By Mary Therese Biebel mbiebel@timesleader.com