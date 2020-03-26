Times Leader Boys Swimming All-Stars: Dallas’ Szczecinski the gold standard

Dennis Dukinas Ryan Kovalick Anthony Goulstone Julien Madus

It’s a special treat, not to mention quite a feat, when someone even approaches the kind of mastery Shane Szczecinski showed this season.

Just call him the gold standard of Wyoming Valley Conference swimming.

Szczecinski went 4-for-4 in trips to the top of the District 2 medal stand, on his way to earning the Times Leader 2020 Boys Swimmer of the Year honor.

The senior won the Class 2A 500 freestyle. He won the 200 freestyle. He swam leadoff for the Dallas 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams and both of them finished first in the district pool, too.

And it wasn’t even close.

Szczecinski was barely challenged while winning the 200 freestyle in 1:45.68 and the 500 in 4:53.03 while leading first-place District 2 finishes for the 200 free relay in 1:31.25 and the 400 free relay in 3:20.59.

All those first-place finishes piled up a large pool of points for Dallas, plenty enough to pace the Mountaineers to the District 2 Class 2A team championship. That came after Szczecinski led the way for a Dallas team that went full steam ahead through an 11-0 regular season to claim the Wyoming Valley Conference championship.

And Szczecinski, may not be may not be finished reaping the rewards of his final, dominant high school season.

He’s seeded sixth in the 200 freestyle and 10th in the 500 free for the PIAA Class 2A championships, meaning Szczecinski has a great shot to make the state finals and collect one of the medals that go to the top eight finishers in both events. He’ll also lead Dallas’ 200 and 400 free relays into the state field. That is, if the PIAA eventually finds a time frame that would allow state swimmers to take part in the Class 2A portion of the state championships following the coronavirus sports stoppage.

And if they don’t, Szczecinski’s competition can breathe a little easier in the pool.

DENNIS DUKINAS

Dallas, Junior

100 Breaststroke

Dukinas showed his versatility by picking up four medals from the District 2 Class 2A championships. He won a silver medal with a time of 59.17 in the breaststroke, where he took the WVC’s highest seed in the state championships at No. 5 and earned another second-place district finish in the 200 IM. He was also part of Dallas’ winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams and, like Szczecinski, will swim in four events at states.

ANTHONY GOULSTONE

Hazleton Area , Senior

100 Backstroke

Goulstone won the District 2 Class 3A backstroke in 53.21 seconds and also swam on the District 2-winning 400 freestyle relay, which finished in a time of 3:19.05. He was also a silver medalist in the 100 butterfly and took a bronze medal as a member of the District 2 200 medley relay team. He made it to the PIAA championships in both the 100 backstroke and as part of the 400 free relay.

RYAN KOVALICK

Hazleton Area, Sophomore

200 Freestyle

It was a banner weekend for Kovalick at the Class 3A District 2 championships, where he won the 500 freestyle in 4:50.33 and charged Hazleton Area’s 400 freestyle relay team to another gold medal with a time of 3:19.05. Kovalick finished with a silver medal in the 200 freestyle but was the top finisher from the WVC with a time of 1:48.01 and also picked up a bronze as part of the 200 medley relay team. He swam in the state field in both the 500 freestyle an with the 400 free relay.

LOGAN KUHAR

Lake-Lehman, Junior

200 IM

A disciplined and consistent swimmer, Kuhar earned a silver medal and a spot at states by turning in the top WVC finish in the District 2 Class 2A backstroke field with a time of 55.40 seconds. He also earned a district bronze in the 200 IM with a finish in 2:08.17.

NICHO LACHASE

Tunkhannock, Sophomore

Diving

With a well-rounded form and an assortment of strong dives, LaChase captured the District 2 Class 2A diving title by accumulating a score of 304.10. He’ll be trying to move up a few spots and into the semifinals at states when the indefinite suspension of PIAA winter sports championships caused by the coronavirus is lifted.

JULIEN MADUS

Tunkhannock, Junior

50 Freestyle

One of the swiftest swimmers in the area, Madus pulled out a silver medal in District 2 swimming’s most exciting event, finishing second in the Class 2A championship race in 22.75 seconds. He also spearheaded Tunkhannock’s 200 freestyle relay team, which took a bronze medal at districts.

CHRIS SCHELL

Holy Redeemer, Sophomore

100 Freestyle

A superb performance at the District 2 Class 2A championships brought Schell an impressive collection of medals, starting with his silver medal performance in the 100 freestyle, where he finished in 49.88 seconds to earn a spot at states. He also helped Redeemer’s 200 medley relay team finish second, and earned fourth-place district medals in the 100 freestyle and as part of the 400 freestyle relay team.

NANSEN WANG

Wyoming Seminary, Sophomore

100 Butterfly

A run of near-misses in the District 2 Class 2A championships ended for Wang when he won the 100 butterfly in 52.89 seconds, the highlight of a tournament that stamped him as one of the most dangerous swimmers in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Wang also collected silver medals in the 100 freestyle and as part of Sem’s second-place 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Second Team

Name`School`Grade`Event`D2 Place

Zachary Blockus`Dallas`Sr.`100 Butterfly`3

Christopher Cabonilas`Nanticoke Area`Sr.`200 IM`2

Antonio Daiute`Hazleton Area`So.`200 Freestyle`3

Gabe de Luna`Sem`Fr.`100 Breaststroke`4

Tommy Doran`Dallas`Fr.`500 Freestyle`2

Jason Puza`Dallas`So.`100 Backstroke`4

Thomas Rydzewski`Sem`Jr.`50 Freestyle`3

Hunter Snay`Tunkhannock`Sr.`Diving`2

Daniel Trillo-Izquierdo`Valley West`Sr.`100 Freestyle`3

Honorable Mention

Dallas — Alex Derome, Sr., 100 Breaststroke; JR Redmond, Jr., 50 Freestyle. Hazleton Area — Liam Leonard, So,, 500 Freestyle; Logan Yakubowski, Fr., 200 IM. Holy Redeemer — Eric Vogt, So, 100 Butterfly. Wyoming Seminary — Jakob Bauer, Fr., 200 Freestyle; Richie de Luna, Fr., 100 Freestyle. Valley West — Connor Rosencrans, Jr., Diving; Jared Zawatski, Sr., 100 Backstroke.