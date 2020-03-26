Penn State lands blue chip offensive lineman Landon Tengwall

Landon Tengwall wasn’t able to hold a big announcement ceremony like many recruits of his caliber. But with his mind made up, he didn’t want to wait until it was safer to hold one.
Appearing on camera by himself in a video for Rivals.com, the top recruit in Maryland for the 2021 class committed to Penn State on Thursday, choosing the Nittany Lions over fellow finalist Notre Dame.
Instead of a gym full of students, teachers and fans celebrating when the standout offensive lineman put on a Penn State hat, it was just a family member off screen cheering at his house.
Tengwall was originally going to take more time to make his college decision, but with the coronavirus pandemic shutting things down across the country, there was more time for him to mull things over.
“It gave me a lot of time to think,” Tengwall said in the video. “I think that was big. I don’t feel like I rushed this at all. I thought about it a lot. This is really what I wanted to do.”
And the Lions are happy to hear it.
Penn State’s 2021 class was off to a slow start, a situation further complicated by the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease that put a halt to in-person recruiting for schools.
Tengwall is now the third member of the class and the highest-rated by far. The 6-foot-6, 300-pounder from Good Counsel High School checks in as the country’s No. 45 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite. On top of being ranked the top recruit at any position in Maryland for 2021, he is the country’s No. 7 tackle.
Before Thursday, the Lions had as many former members of the class as current commitments. Previously, Maryland receiver Dont’e Thornton and Florida tight end Nick Elksnis had backed away from early pledges.
And Harrisburg offensive lineman Nate Bruce had very briefly done the same this winter before changing his mind a few hours later after a talk with Penn State coach James Franklin.
Tengwall and Bruce are joined in the class by Ohio’s Liam Clifford, brother of Lions quarterback Sean.
For Tengwall, he began developing a relationship with Penn State coaches when he was in eighth grade. Those bonds helped secure his commitment even as the Lions are just now breaking in three new coaches on offense, including offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.
“Coach Franklin, he’s the best coach out there, man,” Tengwall said. “I love coach Franklin, the staff. I’ve been around there a lot. I love the players, the atmosphere a lot. It’s great up there.”
Dozens of top programs were eager to sign him, with the Lions and Irish at the top of a list that included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and reigning national champ LSU, among others.
Like most high school students throughout the region, Tengwall is at home taking his classes online and staying in touch with Penn State through phone and video calls while trying to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
That includes discussing his plans for college ball with Trautwein. Tengwall has an ideal frame for a tackle but is versatile enough to play elsewhere if needed.
“Coach (Trautwein) says I can play anywhere along the offensive line,” Tengwall said. “And that’s my goal as an offensive lineman, to be able to play anywhere on the line. So I’m coming in and just competing day one looking to start.”
Penn State has a chance to build an offensive line class similar to the one it signed in 2016 that produced three multi-year starters in Lake-Lehman’s Connor McGovern and current fifth-year seniors Michal Menet and Will Fries.
Right at the top of the Lions’ wishlist is Pennsylvania’s top recruit, 6-foot-8 tackle Nolan Rucci, son of former Penn State letterman Todd. The Warwick High School standout is a five-star prospect rated No. 14 overall in the country (No. 3 among tackles) in the Composite.
Like with Tengwall, though, Penn State will have to beat out the nation’s best programs to land Rucci, who took a visit to Clemson before recruiting trips were shut down.
For now, much of the recruiting battlefield will take place online as schools look to get creative with the restrictions in place.
“Embracing technology is the best thing we can do,” Franklin said Wednesday in a video call with reporters. “Facetimes are a big part of that. Virtual tours are something that we’re going to have to do.”