Times Leader Girls co-swimmers of the year: Record runs for Leonard, Roerig

Leonard Wyoming Seminary’s Skylar Roerig won three Class 2A gold medals at districts and set a new standard in the 100 butterfly as the Times Leader’s co-girls swimmer of the year. Fred Adams file photo | For Times Leader Roerig

It wasn’t just her record-breaking performance on the first day of districts or her gritty, long-distance swim on the last.

It was more about the way Melissa Leonard carried herself, and her team, that made her stand out.

Nobody in the district field stood out more than Skylar Roerig, again and again and again.

With four gold medals and two District 2 records between them, Dallas star senior Leonard and Wyoming Seminary’s unbeatable junior Roerig were selected as the 2020 Times Leader co-girls swimmers of the year.

Roerig was chosen in the 100 butterfly, where she set a new District 2 Class 2A record with a time of 56.64 seconds, but just about every time she touched the finish, things turned to gold at districts. She also won the 100 freestyle in 52.33, helped Sem’s 400 freestyle relay team to a winning time of 3:34.90 and barely missed collecting a fourth district gold when her 200 freestyle relay team took second.

She’s a favorite to pick up a few more medals in a PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving championships delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Roerig is seeded fourth in the butterfly, fifth in the 100 free and anchors a 400 relay team that’s slotted third.

Leonard, who was selected after finishing with a silver medal in the 500 freestyle, also made a habit of racing toward the top — and making sure her team did.

From start to finish, Leonard proved so reliable, the Mountaineers could pretty much count on a top finish whenever she took to the pool.

She led Dallas to an 11-0 regular season and to the Wyoming Valley Conference championship, then helped the Mountaineers to enough points to pull out a team silver medal in the District 2 field.

Her determination showed at the start of districts, when Leonard won the 200 freestyle in record time, setting the new standard for Northeastern Pennsylvania swimmers with a mark of 1:54.10. That earned Leonard the top seed of any WVC swimmer in the state field, as she prepares to enter a delayed PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships slotted at No. 3 in the 200 free.

Leonard narrowly missed another gold — by little more than a second — and settled for second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:05.88, which puts her at fourth in the state field.

She also helped the Dallas 400 freestyle relay team to a District 2 silver medal and coaxed the Mountaineers’ 200 free relay team to a fourth place medal at districts.

MIA DOLL

Berwick, Senior

200 IM

One of the most complete swimmers in Berwick’s recent history, Doll earned another trip to states with a dazzling bronze medal performance in her signature race. She finished the 200 IM in 2:13.22 and placed sixth in the 500 freestyle. Doll also helped Berwick make a thrilling comeback to earn a fourth-place medal in the 400 freestyle relay.

SOPHIA GINOCHETTI

Valley West, Senior

Diving

Once again, Ginochetti proved unbeateable in District 2 diving, winning her third consecutive Class 3A gold medal with a score of 469.80. Then she saved her best for last while winning her first state medal. And Ginochetti secured it on her final and favorite high school dive, using a 1 1/2 somersault pike to earn a final score of 387.45 and pass two other competitors for the eighth and final spot on the PIAA medal stand.

KYLEE KOLBICKA

Wyoming Sem, Senior

100 Freestyle

A mainstay in the pool for Sem throughout her career, Kolbicka turned in a fine finish while marching to the medal stand four times at districts to collect three silvers and a gold. It took a record-breaking run by her teammate Skylar Roerig to better Kolbicka’s second-place finish in the 100 butterfly and her time of 53.29 in the 100 freestyle also took second. She helped Sem’s 400 freestyle relay team finish first and the 200 free relay place second.

SYDNEY LLOYD

Berwick, Senior

200 Freestyle

With two medals already in hand, Lloyd made sure her teammates picked up one more with one of the more memorable endings of the District 2 Class 2A championships. Lloyd’s remarkable surge past three swimmers brought Berwick’s 400 freestyle relay team a fourth-place finish, after she took bronze medals in the 200 freestyle with a 1:55.97 finish and in the 100 butterfly.

EMILY MAHLER

Holy Redeemer, Junior

100 Backstroke

The versatile standout provided excitement for the Royals in short bursts, and was at her best while picking up a District 2 Class 2A silver medal in the 100 backstroke. She picked up another silver medal while helping Redeemer’s 200 medley relay team to a second-place finish, helped the Royals’ 200 freestyle relay to a bronze medal and finished fifth in the 200 freestyle.

CAMRYN ROGERS

Tunkhannock Junior

50 Freestyle

Rogers put together a dynamic run through the District 2 Class 3A field while collecting three medals along the way. A strong start led her to a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle, which she finished in 24.75 seconds. The speedy sprinter then placed fifth in the 100 freestyle, and propelled Tunkhannock’s 200 freestyle relay team onto the district podium with a sixth-place finish.

GRETA WALTING

Holy Redeemer, Senior

100 Breaststroke

No matter what event she swam, it was almost a given you’d find Walting near the top of the pack while challenging for first place. She didn’t quite get gold at districts, but did get a bunch of memories from her final district run. Walting earned a silver medal in the Class 2A 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.21, took another silver with the 200 medley relay team and brought back two bronze medals for her runs in the 50 freestyle and with Redeemer’s 200 freestyle relay.

Second Team

Name`School`Grade`Event`D2 Place

Julia Bucknavage`Holy Redeemer`S0.`100 Freestyle`4

Aviah Dahlgren`Wyoming Sem`Jr.`100 Backstroke`3

Abigail Goulstone`Hazleton Area`Sr.`500 Freestyle`3

Gina Kerrick`Dallas`So.`100 Breaststroke`4

Elizabeth Livingston`Wilkes-Barre`Jr.`50 Freestyle`4

Danielle McGrane`Wilkes-Barre`Sr.`Diving`2

Marina O’Hara`Hazleton Area`Sr.`200 Freestyle`2

Saskia Papsova`Wyoming Sem`Sr.`200 IM`4

Mariam Pipino`Valley West`Sr.`100 Butterfly`2

Honorable Mention

Dallas — Gabby Krochta, Jr., 100 Butterfly; Mia Reinert, Jr., Diving; Gabby Spaciano, So., 100 Backstroke; Abbey Sutzko, Sr., 100 Freestyle; Emma Thomas, Jr., 500 Freestyle. Hazleton Area — Sadie Hunsinger, So., 50 Freestyle; Bridget Reed, Jr., 200 Freestyle. Holy Redeemer — Cate Blaum, Sr., 100 Breaststroke. Nanticoke Area — Casey Cabonilas, Fr., 200 IM.