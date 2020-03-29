H.S. Boys Basketball: Holy Redeemer’s Justice Shoats heads Times Leader All-WVC team

Dallas’ Jack Farrell shoots against West Scranton during a District 2 Class 5A quarterfinal game against West Scranton. Fred Adams file photo | For Times Leader Pittston Area’s Brennan Higgins helped the Patriots post their first-ever victory in the state playoffs with a 42-40 victory over Pennscrest in the first round of the PIAA Class 5A tournament. Times Leader file photo Crestwood’s Ryan Petrosky (3) blocks a shot by Holy Redeemer’s Prince Allan during the McGrane Tournament at the Wyoming Valley CYC. Fred Adams file photo | For Times Leader Brandon Hall became the first player in Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack history to be named to the Times Leader All-WVC team. Times Leader file photo

Justice Shoats entered Holy Redeemer last season as a highly-touted freshman. Surrounded by a veteran lineup, the combo guard was able to assimilate to high school basketball.

This season, though, Shoats was expected to step to the forefront and he didn’t disappoint, earning Times Leader Player of the Year honors for boys basketball.

Shoats quickly established himself as a premier player in Division 2, starting the WVC season with a 26-point performance against Wyoming Area. He continued to star of offense, not only as a scorer but a ballhandler, and was chosen as the Division 2 MVP by the coaches.

He led the entire WVC with an 18.3 scoring average, also leading the WVC with 104 field goals and 256 points. Although he often gave up a noticeable size advantage, Shoats was able to slice and carve his way to the hoop with his superb dribbling and athleticism. He also shot 70.4 from the foul line.

Shoats played a huge part in Redeemer finishing 19-7 and the District 2 Class 3A champion. The Royals’ only losses after the New Year were to WVC Division 2 champion Wyoming Seminary (twice) and national power Neumann-Goretti in the state playoffs.

JEREMY CALLAHAN

Wyoming Seminary, Senior

Callahan was named a coaches first-team all-star for a third time. He was also selected as the Division 3 MVP as a freshman and first-teamer in 2018. He scored his 1,000th career point this season and finished with a 12.0 scoring average in divisional games. He connected on 72.7 percent of his free throws and will play at Division III Case Western Reserve.

SCOTT CAMPBELL

Hazleton Area, Senior

The 6-foot-2 guard took on a bigger role in his final season and he didn’t disappoint. Campbell led the Cougars in scoring with a 14.0 average, third-best in Division 1. He was also the division’s third-best free throw shooter by hitting 81 percent from the foul line. His 29 3-pointers were second-most in the division. He finished third on the Cougars in rebounds.

JACK FARRELL

Dallas, Senior

Farrell got a late jump on the season because of football, but picked up right where he left off a year ago. The 6-foot-4 center earned coaches divisional first-team all-star honors for a second consecutive year. Farrell led Division 1 with a 15.2 scoring average and hit 71 percent from the foul line. Although he did most of his damage inside, the East Stroudsburg University commit showed the ability to pop from 3-point range on occasion.

BRANDON HALL

Wilkes-Barre Area, Junior

Hall started for Coughlin as a sophomore and showed signs of his potential on the five-win team. The 6-foot-4 inside player blossomed this season as a force in the paint, becoming WBA’s first-ever boys basketball first-team all-star. Hall averaged 11.7 points, could dominate the boards and liven the crowd with his dunking ability.

RYAN HARDER

Tunkhannock, Junior

Harder took over the role as the go-to guy for the Tigers and responded with a 15.4 scoring average, third-best in Division 2. He canned 23 3-pointers in divisional play to lead the team. He also shot 70.5 from the foul line in helping Tunkhannock to a 15-8 finish. Harder was a coaches divisional first-team all-star this season and a second-team selection as a sophomore.

BRENNAN HIGGINS

Pittston Area, Senior

Higgins earned coaches first-team all-star honors for a second consecutive year. He led the team with a 12.4 scoring average while hitting 79.7 percent of his free throws, but his contribution as a leader was invaluable. He seemed to find a way to turn the momentum be it with a key basket, a defensive stop or a rebound.

RYAN PETROSKY

Crestwood, Junior

Petrosky was selected the Division 1 MVP by the coaches after helping the Comets to their first divisional title since 2015. He paced the team in scoring for a second consecutive year, averaging 13.4 points which was fourth-best in the division. A three-year starter, Petrosky hit 22 3-pointers in divisional play to tie for fourth most.

TODD PHILLIPS

Wyoming Seminary, Senior

A three-sport standout, Phillips will play football for Division II Seton Hill in the fall. He also left his mark on the basketball court as a three-year starter where his versatility was on display. Phillips finished his senior season with a 13.9 scoring average and knocked down 66 percent of his free throws. His ability to sky made him a reliable rebounder as well.

ASAD WHITEHEAD

Hanover Area, Senior

Whitehead was selected a coaches divisional first-team all-star for a second consecutive year. A four-year varsity player and three-year starter, Whitehead’s forte was slashing through defenses to finish at the hoop. He finished first on the team with 189 points in divisional play and was second in scoring with a 13.5 average.

AL SEMENZA

Pittston Area

Coach of the Year

The coaching veteran took over the program this season and led the Patriots to the state playoffs for the first time since 2014 and to their first state victory in school history. Pittston Area finished 18-10, qualified for the WVC Division 1 playoffs, pushed eventually District 2 Class 5A champ Wallenpaupack to overtime and ended Abington Heights’ streak of 13 consecutive state appearances to gain the district’s third seed in states. The Patriots then upset Penncrest 42-40 for their first state victory.

TIMES LEADER ALL-WVC SECOND TEAM

Colby Butczynski`Nanticoke Area`Senior

Jake Koretz` Wyoming Seminary`Junior

Ethan Meuser`Wyoming Seminary`Junior

Max Paczewski`Lake-Lehman`Junior

Jared Piontkowski`Holy Redeemer`Senior

Cole Walker`Wilkes-Barre Area`Junior

JJ Walsh`Pittston Area`Sophomore

Andrew Vayda`Hazleton Area`Senior

Walker Yaple`Northwest`Senior

Jacob Zaleski`Crestwood`Junior