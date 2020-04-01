Bowen, Nittany Lions handle challenge of transition on offense during lockdown

Unable to coach as he normally would this spring, Tyler Bowen is doing whatever he can to help his players.
“Everything is on demand for these guys, whether it’s a podcast or Netflix,” Penn State’s tight ends coach said Wednesday on a video call with reporters. “Why not make a pass install on demand?
“I’m thinking a lot about how I can relay information to guys in a digital world, and make my coaching on demand. In my room, I’m trying to make them approach it as an opportunity. I think it’s made me a better coach.”
There’s no choice but to innovate for Bowen and the rest of the Nittany Lions as college football and the rest of the sports world remains in lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The situation is made trickier for members of Penn State’s offensive staff, which has more new faces than familiar ones this offseason. Only Bowen and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider return from 2019 while Kirk Ciarrocca (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Taylor Stubblefield (wide receivers) and Phil Trautwein (offensive line) replace Ricky Rahne, Gerad Parker and Matt Limegrover, respectively.
And a new coordinator means new terminology even if it’s not a new scheme altogether. Penn State will be keeping its largely successful shotgun no-huddle spread under Ciarrocca, but there will naturally be changes.
It’s up to coaches like Bowen — who added the title of co-offensive coordinator and called the plays in December’s Cotton Bowl win — to find a way to smooth the transition.
Not an easy task when there’s no opportunity to practice and no timeframe yet on when that might change.
“We can’t let it be an issue,” Bowen said. “We can’t let it hurt us.”
Bowen maintained an optimistic tone on Wednesday, citing the work that’s gone on behind the scenes since Ciarrocca’s hiring was announced after Christmas.
“I think the beauty of him coming in is that this isn’t something we’ve had to piece together,” Bowen said. “It’s been a very clear, concise plan since day one. And we were able to utilize our times with the players before all of this and maximize it.”
Ciarrocca’s offense led a breakthrough season for Minnesota in 2019, and Bowen said his experience running an entire unit is quickly apparent.
“He’s one of the few coordinators that I’ve been around … who really knows every position in great detail,” Bowen said. “A lot of coordinators, they can piece together a concept but they maybe know one position in great detail. But he can go up and be a guy that coaches an offensive lineman on his first two steps and then go talk about the receiver split and what release he should take against inside leverage press coverage.
“He’s got that wealth of knowledge with his experience. I think that’s helped him really acclimate to our players because he’s hands-on coaching them throughout putting in the system.”
That will be more useful at some point in the future when practices are able to resume. And there will be work to do when it happens.
“I think there’s going to just be a little bit of rust,” Bowen said. “Timing in the pass game can’t be replicated. … It doesn’t matter how many drills we do on a bag. It doesn’t matter how many videos they send me of running routes on a field or in their backyard.
“I’m not going to be able to replicate Sean Clifford throwing a post to Pat Freiermuth. I can’t get it done and they can’t. I think there’s going to be rust. It’s probably the biggest thing I worry about.”