April 4, 1979: King’s Ken Casey ends season with ECAC All-East honors

King’s Ken Casey, a former Nanticoke Area High School basketball standout, was selected to the ECAC Southern Division All-East team in 1979.
Casey set two King’s records during his sophomore year – most rebounds in a season with 350 and field-goal percentage at 65.4%. The field-goal percentage remains a school record. The 350 rebounds are currently third-most.
The 6-foot-6 Casey came to King’s after an outstanding career at Nanticoke Area, where he was selected all-state twice, scored 1,861 points and recorded 1,360 rebounds. However, the 1978-79 season would be his last at King’s.
Just after Casey finished his sophomore season, the NCAA changed its guidelines for athletic scholarship money for Division III athletes, prompting a transfer to Bloomsburg to finish his career.
1937
Mickey Duffy and Joe Gillis, both of Sugar Notch, were given tryouts with the Fostoria Red Birds, the Class D minor league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Both made the squad and spent the season with Fostoria playing in the Ohio State League. According to available records, Gillis finished third in the league with seven triples and hit .258 in 88 games. Duffy hit .321 in 24 games. There is no record of either playing pro ball after 1937.
Fostoria finished in last place in the six-team league with a 20-68 record.
1967
Meyers football coach Mickey Gorham was among three locals who participated in the YMCA State Paddleball Tournament in Pittsburgh.
Gorham won his first match, but was eliminated in the second round. Quentin Walters and Ray Sobota were knocked out in the semifinals.
1994
Dave Osticco, of Pittston, recorded a first-round technical knockout of Willie Gibbs at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Eastern Regional Championships at Genetti’s Manor in Dickson City.
Osticco, who was fighting in the 156-pound novice class, improved to 6-1 with the win.
2006
Alicia Scott scored Megan Nowery on a squeeze bunt in the 12th inning to give Berwick a 1-0 win over Coughlin in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.
Coughlin pitcher Hannah Sharp finished with 21 strikeouts. Winning pitcher Talia Williams struck out 13 and allowed two hits.
2014
Two Wyoming Valley Conference players were selected to the all-state boys basketball first team.
Hazleton Area’s Sal Biasi made the Class 4A first team after averaging 26.7 points in helping the Cougars to the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals. Meyers’ Tyriek Steward made the 2A first team. He averaged 17 points as Meyers advanced to the state semifinals.
Biasi is currently a pitcher in the Seattle Mariners’ minor league system.