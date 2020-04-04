For the late Bruce Phillips, Kentucky Derby dreams do come true

The late Bruce Phillips
Jack Knowlton, his son Aaron Knowlton and Bruce Phillips celebrating a horse racing victory.
Submitted photo
Margaret Phillips holds the blanket that Tiz the Law wore during the Holy Bull Race at Gulfstream. It was presented to Margaret in honor of her late husband, Bruce Phillips, immediately after the race in the Winner’s Circle.
Submitted photo
About Tiz the Law
Sackatoga Stable
Trainer: Barclay Tagg
Assistant Trainer: Robin Smullen
Co-Owner and managing partner: Jack Knowlton
Jockey: Manny Franco
Pedigree: Constitution and TizFiz
Foaled: March 19, 2017
Silks: Maroon and Grey
5 races
Race 1. Saratoga broke his maiden. Won
Race 2. Champagne Grade 1 Belmont. Won
Race 3. Kentucky Jockey club Stakes. 3rd place
Race 4. Holy Bull Grade 3 won
Race 5. Florida Derby Grade 1 Won
Ranked as the top 3-year-old thoroughbred in the country.
WILKES-BARRE — Bruce Phillips always had a dream.
Those who knew Bruce Phillips, knew of his love of horses.
Phillips, a well-known and respected attorney who served as solicitor for Wilkes-Barre Township since 1988, died in October. He was 62.
And now, one of Bruce’s horses has exceeded all expectations, even those of Bruce Phillips, the dreamer.
Tiz the Law, Bruce’s colt, ran away with the Florida Derby recently, earning a spot in the Kentucky Derby. If there is a Kentucky Derby this year, Tiz the Law could be the favorite.
And, as an Associated Pres story said, if Tiz the Law runs the way he did in the Florida Derby, he could very easily be a contender.
“That would mean that Bruce’s dream did come true,” his wife, Margaret said. “Bruce never thought this would happen, but it did. To now be in the Kentucky Derby, his dream is coming true.”
And if Bruce was around to see this, those that knew him would expect he would be talking about it non-stop.
Margaret told the story of how her husband got into the horse racing business and how much he loved going to the track and watching the horses, especially his horses, race.
“On a beautiful Saturday night — May 17, 2003 — the running of the Preakness, the second leg of the Triple Crown, a wonderful friendship developed between two men — Bruce Phillips and Jack Knowlton,” Margaret said. Knowlton was the co-owner and managing partner of Sackatoga Stable and of Funny Cide, winner of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and many more races.”
The two men became instant friends and now, some 17 years, and 30 horses later, Bruce’s dream has come true.
Tiz the Law will be running in the 146th Run For The Roses scheduled for Sept. 5 2020.
Bruce wanted to include people in his hobby. He often said he hoped to make some money some day, but that’s not what motivated him.
Some of the local people that Bruce invited to be part of Sackatoga Stable and owners of Tiz the Law include Harry Salavantis, Shavertown; Thomas Blewitt, Moscow; Robert Dompkosky, Wyoming; Dave Dompkosky, Mountaintop; Diane Welch, Wayne; and James and Melina Sersass, Harvey’s Lake.
Margaret said Bruce had been to the Kentucky Derby more than 30 times.
The Associated Press story said Tiz the Law ran away in the stretch to easily win the Florida Derby, wrapping up a spot in the Kentucky Derby field based on the points standings that are used to determine who qualifies for the Run for the Roses.
Tiz the Law’s win at Gulfstream Park was worth 100 points, far more than what will be needed for a chance to run at Churchill Downs, if the rescheduled Kentucky Derby goes off as planned in early September, the AP story said.
The story went on to say that this is “a feel-good story for a sport in need of one.”
Tiz the Law is owned by Sackatoga Stable, the upstate New York-based group that took the sport by storm when Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness in 2003. Bruce and the group purchased the horse in August 2018.
“Man, I hope they’re really happy,” winning jockey Manny Franco told the AP about the Sackatoga group led by Jack Knowlton, who was watching the race from a condo in Hallandale Beach, Fla., about a mile from the track. “Their horse did a great job.”
Franco told AP he got instructions before the race over the phone from winning trainer Barclay Tagg, a Penn State grad, but said he didn’t have much work to do once the gate opened.
“I give all the credit to the horse,” Franco said.
When he died, many of Bruce’s friends remembered him as a fun-loving, happy guy who was always smiling. They also said he was a very capable attorney.
“Bruce was a man of great integrity and the highest character. He had a smile for everyone that he met and was truly beloved by all. An excellent attorney, he proudly represented his clients. He will be very much missed,” Luzerne County President Judge Richard M. Hughes III stated.
Phillips was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar Association in 1982, the same year he graduated from Duquesne University Law School in Pittsburgh. He was a 1979 graduate of Pennsylvania State University.
A staunch Republican, Phillips was a delegate at several Republican National Conventions, attending his first convention during the 1984 presidential election. He attended the 1980 Republican National Convention with his father, former Luzerne County Commissioner Jim Phillips.
Phillips was a founding partner with the Wetzel Caverly Shea Phillips & Rodgers law firm.
A die-hard Cleveland Browns fan, Phillips would drive out to Ohio for every home game he could, never abandoning them even during their record-breaking losing streak.
Luzerne County District Attorney Stephanie Salavantis said this: “Bruce had the most contagious laugh. If he laughed, he made everyone in the room laugh.”
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.