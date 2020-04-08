April 8, 1949: PIAA delayed Ashley’s protest of basketball championship game

The PIAA Board of Control delayed its decision in 1949 of Ashley High School’s protest of its 45-44 loss to Kane in the Class B boys basketball state championship game three days earlier.
Ashley principal George Breznay filed the protest, but the PIAA decided to wait until its meeting on May 27 in State College to act upon it.
Ashley claimed the wall clock showed no time remaining when a Kane player was fouled. The Kane player missed a free throw, but a teammate scored on the rebound for the winning basket.
When the PIAA convened on May 27, it voted 15-1 to keep Kane the champion with District 2 chairman Richard McNichols casting the only negative vote.
During the hearing, the game’s official timekeeper said his stopwatch had three seconds remaining when the foul was committed. He said he was unable to put three seconds back on the wall clock before the game was resumed.
According to newspaper reports, it was the first time a protest was filed involving a PIAA championship game. Also, a local boxing promoter offered $1,000 to have the game replayed.
1960
Jack Ramsey bowled a 300 game to lead Mamary Service Station over Isaac Long’s Men’s Shop in the Howie Davis League.
Ramsey started his series with the perfect game and finished with 643 in three games.
1968
Max Blaskiewicz struck out 17 and threw a one-hitter as Wyoming Valley West defeated Dallas 5-0.
Matt Capp, Sam Elias and Joe Turko had two hits each for Valley West.
1986
Nearly 3,000 people packed Bishop O’Reilly High School to watch Wrestlemania II on a big screen.
They saw WWF champion Hulk Hogan defeat King Kong Bundy in the championship match. A 20-man battle royal included NFL stars Too Tall Jones and Refrigerator Perry.
Tickets ranged from $9-15.
Prior to pay-per-view, Wrestlemania events were shown in local gyms on big screens. Pittston Area also hosted an event.
1993
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons lost their home opener 9-0 to Richmond.
Future Hall of Famer Chipper Jones had a hit and scored a run for Richmond.
2013
North Pocono ended Holy Redeemer’s 73-match winning streak in Wyoming Valley Conference boys volleyball with a 3-0 victory on the Royals’ home court. The Trojans won 25-21, 27-25, 29-27.
Billy Morrell had 14 kills and Eric Kramer had 21 digs for North Pocono.
Brendan Leahigh and Mike Prociak had 12 kills each for Redeemer.
North Pocono went on to finish 12-0 and win the WVC championship. Redeemer finished 11-1.
2016
Justin Vought went 3-for-5 with an RBI and Ryan Hogan knocked in two runs as Wyoming Valley West defeated Coughlin 10-6.
Tyler Yankosky finished 2-for-5 with an RBI. Grant Powell pitched four innings to get the win.
The Spartans were the PIAA Class 4A state runner-up in 2015, losing to North Penn 4-3 in eight innings in the championship game. They made it to the 4A state quarterfinals in 2016 where they lost 4-2 to eventual state champion Boyertown.
The team was loaded with talent. Yankosky is in his second season as a pitcher in the Washington Nationals minor league system. Powell is a pitcher at the University of Pittsburgh. Vought catches for Maryland and Hogan catches at St. John’s.