PIAA releases statement regarding winter championships and spring sports

April 9, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]

The PIAA released the following statement Thursday morning regarding the resumption of the winter sports championships and start of the spring sports season.

The statement was released prior to Governor Tom Wolf closing all schools for the remained of the academic year.

“PIAA is aligned with the Governor’s message and other sports organizations having suspended all competition and practices since March 12, 2020. PIAA’s number one priority through the coronavirus pandemic is to keep our student-athletes and member schools safe. As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times this will continue to be our top priority.

“As there are many questions on whether or not we will play again, this is a question that cannot be answered at this time. As schools across the Commonwealth are shut down indefinitely, this will continue to be the same for athletics. The majority of the state associations across the country are under similar circumstances and many remain suspended as well.

“The PIAA will continue to follow the guidance from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education in our future decision making.”

Locally, the suspension of the winter championships affected the Dallas boys basketball team and nearly two dozen swimmers from the Wyoming Valley Conference. Dallas was scheduled to play Archbishop Wood on March 13 in a quarterfinal game at Easton Middle School. The swimmers were set to participate in the PIAA Class 2A championships March 12-13 at Bucknell University.

Four girls basketball teams from the Lackawanna League were also involved in the state playoffs when the shutdown occurred.

The WVC spring seasons were set to start as follows: boys volleyball (March 23); track (March 24); girls lacrosse (March 28); baseball and boys lacrosse (March 30); and softball (April 1).

The PIAA office remains closed indefinitely.