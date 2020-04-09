PIAA cancels winter championships and spring sports season

By John Erzar [email protected]

The PIAA announced Thursday afternoon that it is cancelling the remaining winter sports championships and the entire spring sports seasons.

The PIAA Board of Directors met via video conference only a few hours after releasing a statement saying both were on hold. But Governor Tom Wolf closed all schools for the remainder of the academic year shortly after the PIAA’s first press release, prompting the decision.

“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone,” PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi said in a statement on the association’s website. “Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision. However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.

“We had maintained hope for a continuation of our Winter Championships and an abbreviated Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities. As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.”

Locally, the cancellation of the winter championships affected the Dallas boys basketball team and nearly two dozen swimmers from the Wyoming Valley Conference. Dallas was scheduled to play Archbishop Wood on March 13 in a quarterfinal game at Easton Middle School. The swimmers were set to participate in the PIAA Class 2A championships March 12-13 at Bucknell University.

Four girls basketball teams from the Lackawanna League were also involved in the state playoffs.

The WVC spring seasons were set to start as follows: boys volleyball (March 23); track (March 24); girls lacrosse (March 28); baseball and boys lacrosse (March 30); and softball (April 1).

The PIAA office remains closed indefinitely.