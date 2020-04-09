April 10, 2000: Efforts to move PIAA football championships from Hershey failed

April 9, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar [email protected]
Berwick’s Jeremiah Dyer celebrates a fumble recovery against Blackhawk during the PIAA Class 3A championship game in 1996 at Mansion Park in Altoona. Proposals to return the state championships to Altoona failed in 2000.

Berwick’s Jeremiah Dyer celebrates a fumble recovery against Blackhawk during the PIAA Class 3A championship game in 1996 at Mansion Park in Altoona. Proposals to return the state championships to Altoona failed in 2000.

The PIAA voted overwhelmingly in 2000 to keep the state football playoffs in Hershey after two other proposals failed to gain support.

The vote was 11-5 with two abstentions. The football championships have remained at Hershey ever since.

District 6 representative Stanley Bem made a motion to move the championships to Altoona’s Mansion Park – where they were held from 1992-97 – because it was part of the Altoona School District, a PIAA member. He added that Hersheypark Stadium was part of a private organization, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts. The motion was defeated 12-6.

Another proposal to play two games at Hershey and two at Altoona failed 11-5 with two abstentions.

The PIAA football playoffs started in 1988 and until 1991 were played at various locations, including two in the area in 1991.

The Class 3A championship game in 1991 was played at Lackawanna County Stadium, now known as PNC Field. The Class A championship game was held at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium.

1953

The Plymouth VFW defeated the Wilkes-Barre Meat Cutters 98-92 to win the open division of the YMCA Rogers Memorial Basketball Tournament held at Wilkes College.

Joe Katchick scored 44 points for the VFW and was named the tournament MVP.

Joe Majikes and Joe Swithers scored 25 each for the Meat Cutters.

1969

Pocono Downs announced a $1.3 million construction program.

Improvements include the construction of jockeys quarters and paddock, expansion of the barn area from 706 stalls to 882 and renovations to the grandstands to make them an all-weather facility.

Work was scheduled to begin after night racing ended on Aug. 9 and continue for two weeks.

1980

Pitching and postponements dominated opening day of the Wyoming Valley Conference baseball season. Three shutouts were recorded while four games were nixed due to poor field conditions.

Coughlin’s Dave Janus struck out 15 as the Crusaders defeated Crestwood 2-0.

GAR started with a 2-0 shutout of Hanover Area. Ron Peznowski struck out 11 for the Grenadiers.

Dennis Gromel struck out eight as Wyoming Valley West blanked West Side Tech 3-0.

1999

Wyoming Valley West’s Jessica Pieczynski was selected the game MVP as the Wyoming Valley Conference defeated the Lackawanna League 80-64 in the inaugural Northeast Pennsylvania Senior All-Star Basketball Game played at Penn State Wilkes-Barre in Lehman Township.

Berwick’s Whitney Bull and Jill Shipman, who helped the Dawgs to the PIAA Class 3A championship game, scored 13 each.

In the boys game, the Lackawanna League defeated the WVC 95-86. Scranton Prep’s Ian Connor was selected the MVP after scoring 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds for the Lackawanna League.

GAR’s Alex Harrison scored 15 points and Northwest’s Jason Kishbaugh had 14 for the WVC.