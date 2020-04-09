Penn State lands blue chip safety recruit Jaylen Reed out of Detroit

Detroit standout Jaylen Reed prefaced his college commitment by writing, “Home is where the heart is.”
Fortunately for Penn State, safeties coach Tim Banks is very familiar with Reed’s current home as well as his new one.
Banks comes from the same high school as Reed — Martin Luther King — and helped the Nittany Lions secure a commitment from the standout defensive back on Thursday.
“I’m excited to announce that I’m committed to Penn State,” Reed said in a video he posted online Thursday afternoon. “We are.”
Reed is a four-star prospect who checks in at 6-foot, 190 pounds as the country’s No. 10 safety in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He currently stands as the No. 237 overall prospect in the nation and No. 8 overall in Michigan.
He is Penn State’s first pure defensive recruit in the class, but he may not be alone for long.
At a different high school in Detroit, Cass Tech, twin brothers are prepared to make their own announcements soon, starting with another defensive back in Kalen King on Friday. Linebacker Kobe King is expected to follow in the near future, and analysts on the 247Sports network have been recently logging their predictions for both to land at Penn State.
And Banks’ background looks to be a key factor in each decision.
“The young men who come out of that area are blue-collar and looking for an opportunity to continue to grow as an athlete and academically,” Banks said Thursday in a video call with reporters. “I feel like we have a really good product to sell, and a great opportunity to sell, and a lot of kids have been receptive to that.”
That certainly includes Reed, who chose the Lions over fellow finalists Georgia, Michigan State and USC. Other scholarship offers included Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, Oregon and Tennessee.
Much of the Big Ten also offered, though Michigan and Ohio State did not.
“It is a competitive area in general,” Banks said. “I think if you’re in the Midwest, the Big Ten footprint, you’re fighting all the major players. Obviously I grew up there, played in the area, coached in the area, and that’s awesome. But at the same time, you still have to do a great job of vetting the right people, and making sure the kids truly understand what Penn State brings to the table. And it’s a challenge.”
Reed is joined in the 2021 class by offensive lineman Landon Tengwall — the top-rated recruit in Maryland for the cycle — Harrisburg offensive lineman Nate Bruce and Cincinnati standout Liam Clifford, who could end up as a receiver or a defensive back in college. Clifford is the brother of Lions quarterback Sean.
Penn State had the benefit of getting Reed on campus along with a handful of other high school juniors back in January. The NCAA has banned in-person recruiting until at least June, making it difficult to gain ground with prospects who haven’t already made visits.
Though he doesn’t have the frame of former Lions standout Marcus Allen at the position, Reed is known for his physical style and had an impressive junior season at King in which he finished with 119 tackles (11 for loss) and six sacks while forcing eight fumbles.
The Lions will be looking to reload at safety after next season, as both projected starters — Lamont Wade and Lackawanna College product Jaquan Brisker — are seniors.
Banks also helped pull one of Penn State’s highest-rated recruits in the 2020 class out of Detroit in defensive back Enzo Jennings. Cornerback Donovan Johnson also hails from the Motor City, giving the Lions four players from Michigan on the current roster along with linebacker Lance Dixon and defensive lineman Bryce Mostella.
His home state is a focus for Banks, but he has connections around the Midwest, having previously served as defensive coordinator at Illinois.
“I’ve been recruiting for a long time and made a lot of great relationships around the country,” Banks said. “Relationships are everything, and I’ve had a chance to develop a lot of great ones and ones that really bode well for me and the university.”