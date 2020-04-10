April 11, 1983: GAR’s Larry Koretz added to Dapper Dan all-star basketball roster

GAR standout Larry Koretz was added to the Pennsylvania roster for the 1983 Dapper Dan Roundball Classic in Pittsburgh after several questioned his omission.
The game featured Pennsylvania all-stars against a team consisting of players from throughout the country. Koretz was GAR’s all-time leading scorer with 2,100 points, a first-team all-state selection and signed to play at La Salle College. Yet, organizers left the 6-foot-8 forward off the squad, citing a need to balance out the roster.
“When you pick this team, you try to pick guards and forwards, and sometimes it doesn’t balance,” Dapper Dan coordinator Sonny Vaccaro said. “Larry wasn’t left off because of ability, but because of numbers.”
After getting support from La Salle among others, Koretz was added to the Pennsylvania roster where he joined Bishop O’Reilly star Dave Popson and Bishop O’Reilly coach Jim Mahon.
The USA team won 123-121. Koretz finished with 12 points and five rebounds. Popson had six points and two rebounds.
The all-star game began to fade in the early 1990s when the Dapper Dan Club and Nike pulled out as sponsors. The game bounced around to different states before being played for the last time in 2007.
1943
The Wilkes-Barre Barons, the Class A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, held their first workout at Artillery Park. Trainer Eddie Potscavage ran the practice, with manager Tony Lazzeri expected to arrive the following day.
Plains catcher Jim Devlin was among the 14 players at the first workout. He made the team and batted .262 in 77 games.
Devlin was promoted to Class 2A Baltimore in 1944 and played in his only major league game that year. He was the Cleveland Indians’ starting catcher on April 27 against the St. Louis Browns. He recorded one at-bat before being pulled for a pinch hitter in the fourth inning.
Devlin finished his career playing with minor league teams of the Philadelphia Athletics and Detroit Tigers.
1972
Pittston Area defeated Hanover Area 116-34 in boys track behind a sophomore sensation.
Jimmy Cefalo won the 100 and 220 dashes for the Patriots. Cefalo was coming off an outstanding season on the football field. By his senior year, he was one of the top running back recruits in the nation.
Cefalo played four years at Penn State and was named the team’s MVP of the 1976 Gator Bowl. He was drafted in the third round by the Miami Dolphins and played seven seasons and in two Super Bowls.
1997
There was a slugfest and a shutdown performance in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.
GAR defeated rival Meyers 9-8 when Jason Miele hit a bases-loaded single off the right-center fence with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh. Meyers trailed 8-1 entering the seventh.
A short distance away, West Side Tech pitcher Jerry Long struck out 18 and threw a one-hitter as the Titans shut out Wyoming Area 4-0.
Long went on to pitch at Cleveland State, posting a career record of 22-27 with 380 strikeouts in 398 innings. He also played two years of pro baseball in the independent Northeast League with the Bangor Lumberjacks.