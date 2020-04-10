School closures prompted PIAA to shut down sports seasons

April 10, 2020 John Erzar Sports
By John Erzar
District 2 athletic committee chairman Frank Majikes said the PIAA had no choice but to cancel the rest of the sports season on Thursday. John Erzar | Times Leader file photo

District 2 athletic committee chairman Frank Majikes said the PIAA had no choice but to cancel the rest of the sports season on Thursday.

The PIAA kept the door ajar Thursday morning. A few hours later, it was slammed shut.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to close all schools for the remainder of the academic year because of the COVID-19 pandemic was the main reason the PIAA canceled the winter championships and the spring sports seasons.

“We followed the directions of the state, ” said Frank Majikes, the District 2 chairman and vice president of the PIAA board of directors. “The governor came out and closed schools, so we had no choice.”

The PIAA released a statement Thursday morning stating in part, “as schools across the Commonwealth are shut down indefinitely, this will continue to be the same for athletics. The majority of the state associations across the country are under similar circumstances and many remain suspended as well.”

Shortly thereafter, Wolf closed schools and PIAA directors met Thursday afternoon via video conference to discuss the situation. The vote was unanimous to shut down high school sports for the remainder of the school year.

The basketball and swimming championships were suspended on March 12. Majikes said neither was canceled earlier because the PIAA was looking for “guidance” from the governor, Department of Health and Department of Education before acting.

Majikes added that there was no discussion Thursday or previously about having a condensed spring season while schools remained closed.

“We couldn’t do anything like that because we didn’t have any idea,” Majikes said. “To put something in place without knowing the direction of (Wolf) or the Department of Health or Department of Education, it would have been very difficult for us to go out and come up with contingency plans. We had to wait for their directions. With the health and safety of everybody, that wasn’t what was important right now.”

The cancellation of the winter championships affected the Dallas boys basketball team, four Lackawanna League girls basketball teams and about two dozen swimmers from the Wyoming Valley Conference as well as 112 WVC spring season teams.

Majikes has been involved for decades in local sports as an athlete, game official and administrator. He felt bad that the PIAA had to come to the decision to shut down sports.

“I feel sorry for all of them,” Majikes said. “Not just the student-athletes but all high school kids, the coaches, the administrations, the families. Who would have every thought of this? It’s just unbelievable.”

The first official day for fall sports practice is Aug. 17, although teams conduct voluntary workouts and captains practices throughout the summer. Majikes would like to see those sports go off without a hitch.

“Oh God, I hope so.”