H.S. football: Hazleton Area remains on track to hire new coach this month

Thursday began with Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class at just three members and rated No. 38 in the country.

Friday ended with the class at seven and ranked up to No. 13 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

Not a bad 24 hours.

Three more high school juniors pledged to the Nittany Lions on Friday afternoon following one on Thursday afternoon to give Penn State’s class a major boost.

Twin brothers Kalen and Kobe King announced via video on Friday from Detroit and were followed by a separate commitment video from Maryland athlete Zakee Wheatley. Another Detroit standout, Jaylen Reed got things started on Thursday.

All of them are projected for defense at the next level as Kalen King, Wheatley and Reed are four-star defensive back prospects. Kobe King is a three-star linebacker, all per the 247Sports Composite.

While in-person recruiting has been shut down until at least June by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State coaches have been keeping tabs with potential players via video calls.

And the Lions’ newest recruits, who were already leaning toward picking Penn State, chose to move up their timetables to commit with no guarantee when they might get to visit other schools.

Wheatley and Reed both said that the lockdown situation influenced their timing with little else to do but think about the future. Reed had originally planned to commit in May before going public on Thursday.

“During quarantine it gave me a chance to really sit down, think and talk with my family about what the best choice for me is and where I would call home,” Wheatley wrote Friday on Twitter. “This is not a 3-4 year decision, but a decision that would help shape the rest of my life.”

Wheatley helped continue Penn State’s strong recruiting presence in Maryland. Hailing from Archbishop Spalding High School, Wheatley checks in at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds as the country’s No. 21 rated athlete and No. 308 nationally among all players. He will most likely play safety for the Lions.

Wheatley had recently received a scholarship offer from Notre Dame, joining a slew of offers from Big Ten schools, including home state Maryland, where he visited shortly before trips were halted.

The Terrapins have made a strong recruiting push locally under second-year coach Mike Locksley, threatening to make things tougher on the Lions, who rely on landing top talent from the state.

So far, however, Penn State and coach James Franklin — a former Maryland assistant who was at one point in line to take over as head coach — have held their own. Wheatley’s commitment continues the momentum in Maryland from last month after the commitment of star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, the top-rated recruit in the state.

The Lions are also still in the mix for Maryland’s No. 2 prospect, wideout Dont’e Thornton, who had previously committed to Penn State more than a year ago before deciding to open things up and check out more schools.

Twinbill decision

Likewise, Penn State has been staying hot in the state of Michigan, particularly in Detroit, where Reed and the Kings both live.

Lions safeties coach Tim Banks went to Martin Luther King High School — same as Reed — and has been Penn State’s point man in the Motor City.

The brothers from Cass Tech High School — where current Lions corner Donovan Johnson also played — seemed to take some glee that they were headed out of state for college.

In announcing their decision, they first pulled off hoodies to reveal Michigan and Michigan State shirts. Then off those came to reveal Penn State shirts as both said, “We are.”

Both cited Banks as an important factor in their choice.

“I know the young men that come out of the area,” Banks said Thursday in a video call with reporters. “A lot of them are very blue collar, and hard-working, and are just looking for an opportunity to continue to grow.

“Proximity plays a part. You’re not just recruiting the young man, you’re recruiting the family. Any time you have an opportunity to stay home, or within that six-hour radius, it plays an important role to the family.’’

The duo wasn’t set on being a package deal to the same school, but most programs — including the Wolverines and Spartans — offered them both.

Kalen King (5-11, 170) is the higher-rated of the two as the country’s No. 24 cornerback and No. 328 player overall while sitting No. 10 among recruits in Michigan.

Kobe King is the No. 20 inside linebacker and is No. 452 overall nationally, No. 13 in the state.