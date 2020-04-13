H.S. football: Hazleton Area remains on track to hire new coach this month

HAZLETON AREA HISTORY
Years`Coach`Record
1992-95`Rich Matz`15-29-1
1996-99`John Yaccino`14-29
2000-09`Rocco Petrone`83-31
2010`Paul Marranca`3-7
2011-13`Jim Drumheller`8-22
2014-19`Mike Brennan`23-42
Hazleton Area remains on target to name a new football coach during April’s school board meeting despite that area of Luzerne County appearing to be the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hazleton Area athletic director Fred Barletta said the school board will conduct its meeting online on April 23. Hazleton Area has been without a football coach since Jan. 22 when Mike Brennan stepped down after six years to take the same position at Danville.
Barletta said that all interviews were conducted prior to Gov. Tom Wolf shutting down schools indefinitely. Wolf closed all schools in the state for the remainder of the academic year on Thursday.
All six applicants were interviewed. Barletta declined to divulge any names, but added all six candidates were given scores after the interviews. These scores will be presented to the school board, which will then select a coach.
“We were able to get the interviews done before school was interrupted,” Barletta said. “There were people from within the region and from out of the region.”
School districts like to act quickly on a football coach hiring in order to set up off-season voluntary weight lifting and conditioning programs and summer 7-on-7 competitions. Plus, a new coach has to assemble a staff usually bigger than any other high school sport.
Although the PIAA has shut down all athletic activities, the new Hazleton Area coach will be behind, as other teams had a jump on the 2020 season before the shutdown.
“That’s tough to say because everybody is going to be (behind) with school being postponed all over the state,” Barletta said. “There’s not to be any activities going on. I think that’s a concern of all athletic directors, certainly football at the top of the list because of the normal off-season conditioning, weights and everything. That’s going to be an issue.
“Who knows what’s going to happen next week, let alone the next month or two months.”
The new coach will inherit a team which finished 2-8 this past season, the program’s worst record since going 1-9 in 2014.
Hazleton Area has posted a winning record just once since 2009, when it finished 7-5 in 2017. Hazleton Area was formed 1992 with the merger Hazleton, West Hazleton and Freeland high schools. The program has finished with a winning record in 10 of 29 seasons.